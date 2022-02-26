 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   With the system back up and running (crosses fingers) Noise Factor will hit the air at 10:30PM ET with a bonus track from a show favourite, Floor. Also featuring Hazemaze, Horseburner, Kyle Shutt, and our friend from down under, Steve Welsh   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
OK BUT WHAT ABOUT WAR

MOAR WOAR
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know, when Kerry started her show out with Annie motherf*cking Lennox, I thought: "Tonight's Noise Factor is going to be f*cking legend, man -- LEGEND."
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: OK BUT WHAT ABOUT WAR

MOAR WOAR


You expect our Padre to go all the way back to 1970?  Edwin Starr laughs from well beyond the grave
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Edwin Starr


I'm embarrassed to say, but for the longest time I thought that song was by ZZ Top.  :/
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: You expect our Padre to go all the way back to 1970?  Edwin Starr laughs from well beyond the grave


Hmmmmm....I kind of like the idea.
 
