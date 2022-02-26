 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Thief tries to carjack hardbody, ends up having to call 911   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He he he
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Spare key in the gas cap???
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm not here representing Hardbodies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy." ... except for Altoona.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


quality flick

/no, movie
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making the thief call the cops on himself is a total parent move.  Like making a kid smoke the whole pack or drink the entire bottle of vodka when caught.

/from what I understand
//never got caught myself of course
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the victim heard the car start and ran to the passenger door and pulled Almeida out, before restraining him and forcing him to call 911 on himself.

That's gonna make an interesting story when the time comes to figure out whose girlfriend he's going to be in the PYITAP.

/"victim"?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
took the spare key out of the gas cap

Que?!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
According to court documents, Almeida faces felony charges of theft and receiving stolen property.

I'm not defending the guy, but what's this all about? I get that they'll tack on what ever they can, I'm just curious how that works in this scenario. Did he have some non-related stolen items on him at the time, or is it part of this ordeal?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

potierrh: Spare key in the gas cap???


Right? That's where the GPS tracker goes.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 360x540]

quality flick

/no, movie


I think I saw that on Cinemax when I was a kid.

This one, right?
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 360x540]

quality flick

/no, movie


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: gameshowhost: [Fark user image 360x540]

quality flick

/no, movie

I think I saw that on Cinemax when I was a kid.

This one, right?
[i.imgur.com image 500x334]


Right around midnight there was a chance that you'd see unscrambled boobs for a few minutes, maybe. Not that I'd turn on the spice channel to check around that time to check. Nope. Never.
 
daffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I love stories like this. I have this picture in my head of him sitting on the thief and telling him that if he wants him to get off all he has to do is call 911.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

daffy: I love stories like this. I have this picture in my head of him sitting on the thief and telling him that if he wants him to get off all he has to do is call 911.


He's going to love prison
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When the drunk crashed into my parked truck, I found him getting out of his truck. He was trying to get back into his truck, and I gently pulled him out and put a bear sized arm around his drunk ass. I hugged him with my left arm and had 911 in my right hand. Sometimes you don't need hostile strength to deal with people doing stupid things. Sometimes you get lucky and they're intoxicated, so it looks like you're a gentle monster to your neighbors.
 
