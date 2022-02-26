 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Porker)   One night in Bancroft makes a canoeist humble. Not much between feral hogs and ecstasy. One night in Bancroft and the tough guys tumble. Can't be too careful with your wild piggy. I can feel the warhog walking next to me   (mybancroftnow.com) divider line
13
    More: Strange, Pig, Wild boar, Hunting, Introduced species, Domestic pig, Suidae, Pork, Razorback  
•       •       •

254 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2022 at 11:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are we back to worrying about 30-50 feral hogs again?  This timeline continues to suck.  Also, for any DMs in the thread...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boaring
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just wanted to drop in and say that Subby is a magnificent bastard.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn warhogs.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 170x1500]


between this and the headline, there are too many whats to fark.
seriously what the fark.
 
Oh No Joe!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great headline Subby...it made me laugh!  Well done!
 
berylman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That headline was a work of art subby
Mike Tyson - One Night in bangkok (official video)
Youtube o0JzBIUOfZ8
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 170x1500]

between this and the headline, there are too many whats to fark.
seriously what the fark.


Oats, brother.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
One Night in Bancroft? Mel Brooks' sex tape?
 
cookiedough
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Just wanted to drop in and say that Subby is a magnificent bastard.


I second that!
Came here to say it was a masterful headline
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Anne Bancroft?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.