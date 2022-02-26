 Skip to content
Musk offers help to keep Ukraine connected to internet. Hopefully, doesn't call anyone pedophiles
29
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

29 Comments
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Musk is as useful as tits on a bull.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I guess we find out now if there are any vulnerabilities in the OTA software update delivery system for Tesla vehicles. Let the trial by combat begin.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
F*ck off,Elon.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Starlink is available for 2 billion easy monthly payments.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Plague Convoy cheerleader says what?  Shut up Elon, got put more of your rocket penises into the sky or something.

/I'll eventually come back to neutral on him, but that farking move just burned me the wrong way
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does it involve a miniature submarine, a tunnel, and a fleet of satellites?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: Plague Convoy cheerleader says what?  Shut up Elon, got put more of your rocket penises into the sky or something.

/I'll eventually come back to neutral on him, but that farking move just burned me the wrong way


What did he do?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey, does anyone have an update on the doomsday clock??

Thanks
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Naido: BumpInTheNight: Plague Convoy cheerleader says what?  Shut up Elon, got put more of your rocket penises into the sky or something.

/I'll eventually come back to neutral on him, but that farking move just burned me the wrong way

What did he do?


He slobbered the knobs of the the trucker protestors
https://canada.autonews.com/executives/elon-musk-heaps-more-praise-trucker-convoy-ottawa-protest-vaccine-mandates
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?


Is there a plan to deliver these to millions of Ukrainians?

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
oh.. nice

now what about the receivers at a way to power them?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

make me some tea: make me some tea: Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?

Is there a plan to deliver these to millions of Ukrainians?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]


Yes.

https://driveteslacanada.ca/spacex/elon-musk-confirms-starlink-now-active-in-ukraine/
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever, just pay your farking taxes Elon
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: make me some tea: make me some tea: Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?

Is there a plan to deliver these to millions of Ukrainians?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Yes.

https://driveteslacanada.ca/spacex/elon-musk-confirms-starlink-now-active-in-ukraine/


Ok no new info in that link, but I guess we will watch and see what happens. I hope Musk can pull it off. Being disconnected during an invasion means a lot higher body counts.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: lindalouwho: make me some tea: make me some tea: Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?

Is there a plan to deliver these to millions of Ukrainians?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Yes.

https://driveteslacanada.ca/spacex/elon-musk-confirms-starlink-now-active-in-ukraine/

Ok no new info in that link, but I guess we will watch and see what happens. I hope Musk can pull it off. Being disconnected during an invasion means a lot higher body counts.


And no snark I hope so as well.  But like, that's a lot of equipment and setup of angles and such ...and needed power infrastructure...for communications vs say supplying a bunch of pre-charged sat-phones or something like that.  Its like bringing a damned submarine to a scuba diving rescue.

/I'm not normally this slanted against the dude, but the brand charade is a little thin here
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BumpInTheNight: make me some tea: lindalouwho: make me some tea: make me some tea: Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?

Is there a plan to deliver these to millions of Ukrainians?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Yes.

https://driveteslacanada.ca/spacex/elon-musk-confirms-starlink-now-active-in-ukraine/

Ok no new info in that link, but I guess we will watch and see what happens. I hope Musk can pull it off. Being disconnected during an invasion means a lot higher body counts.

And no snark I hope so as well.  But like, that's a lot of equipment and setup of angles and such ...and needed power infrastructure...for communications vs say supplying a bunch of pre-charged sat-phones or something like that.  Its like bringing a damned submarine to a scuba diving rescue.

/I'm not normally this slanted against the dude, but the brand charade is a little thin here


It's just... well, he has earned a reputation of showboating big humanitarian solutions as advertising, and then underdelivering. So, no snark, but details are light right now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe he is not that bad of a guy after all.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: make me some tea: make me some tea: Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?

Is there a plan to deliver these to millions of Ukrainians?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Yes.

https://driveteslacanada.ca/spacex/elon-musk-confirms-starlink-now-active-in-ukraine/

Musk replied that Starlink is now active in Ukraine. In addition, SpaceX is sending more terminals to the eastern European nation.


What, by rocket?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: BumpInTheNight: Plague Convoy cheerleader says what?  Shut up Elon, got put more of your rocket penises into the sky or something.

/I'll eventually come back to neutral on him, but that farking move just burned me the wrong way

What did he do?


Whenever someone says this about someone, they're obviously not looking for an answer in good faith, else they would have googled.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I mean....not exactly a Musk fanboy, here, but I could stand to have him call Putin, Lavrov, et al, pedophiles.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He was perfectly fine with feeding money to the Freedom Convoy, which was in part organized by Russian Intelligence over the internet.  Wouldn't surprise me at all if Musk were playing both sides of the conflict.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: make me some tea: make me some tea: Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?

Is there a plan to deliver these to millions of Ukrainians?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Yes.

https://driveteslacanada.ca/spacex/elon-musk-confirms-starlink-now-active-in-ukraine/


They said they're going to send terminals, they haven't done it yet.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: make me some tea: lindalouwho: make me some tea: make me some tea: Who in Ukraine has Starlink receivers?

Is there a plan to deliver these to millions of Ukrainians?

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x637]

Yes.

https://driveteslacanada.ca/spacex/elon-musk-confirms-starlink-now-active-in-ukraine/

Ok no new info in that link, but I guess we will watch and see what happens. I hope Musk can pull it off. Being disconnected during an invasion means a lot higher body counts.

And no snark I hope so as well.  But like, that's a lot of equipment and setup of angles and such ...and needed power infrastructure...for communications vs say supplying a bunch of pre-charged sat-phones or something like that.  Its like bringing a damned submarine to a scuba diving rescue.

/I'm not normally this slanted against the dude, but the brand charade is a little thin here


I hooked up and pointed my DirecTV dish. Unless Starlink is way more complicated than that, I imagine the Ukranians won't have much trouble. They also appear to be doing okay on power, which surprises me a little. Maybe the Russians didn't want to damage the critical infrastructure of their new possession (they thought).
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Much like when he offered to tweak satellites for Tonga, gotta ask if anyone actually has units in the region. And do they have power for things like Internet.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: He was perfectly fine with feeding money to the Freedom Convoy, which was in part organized by Russian Intelligence over the internet.  Wouldn't surprise me at all if Musk were playing both sides of the conflict.


Arms dealers,
where the arms are modern communications.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is he throttling access by demanding payment or is he actually helping human beings?
 
