Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru's place is on the market. This is the house you're looking for
66


Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Getting out before the Colorado dries up.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's awesome. No joke.

Still couldn't pay me to live in AZ.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only an AZhole would live there.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quite Nice.  Reminds me of Forestiere Underground Gardens.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$2M in Arizona?     Is that a thing?  do people do that?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snark: This seems like the sort of property that the homeowners took one look after it was finished and said,"...Let's sell."

An open courtyard is nice but it seems much larger and out of proportion to the interior.

And it also looks like there's a lot of unused land that's what? Covered by gravel?

Maybe I'm just not used to southern architecture.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buyer: "So what happened to Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru?"
Realtor: "😬"
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah I like it, no reason why the idea wouldn't work most places around the world, my basementy area is the perfect temperature all year around whilst my living space is every temperature but.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's an awesome desert design. Up here, shoveling that snow out of the courtyard would be heart attack hell.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to save on cooling costs.  Wonder how much that helps the indoor temps during the hot months.  Never went in a place with a basement when I was in AZ so I can't really guess other than comparing to New England where going down there even in the hottest humid part of summer (so like high 80s), is totally comfortable when the rest of the house is unbearable without AC.  If the AZ house can keep it's temps below maybe 90 or so, I'd probably barely turn on the AC.  80-85 when you're not in the sun is perfectly comfortable there.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

capt.snicklefritz: That's awesome. No joke.

Still couldn't pay me to live in AZ.


Yeah, that is a pretty awesome looking home... I really like it. About the most privacy you can obtain too unless a neighbor has a tall enough house but given the set backs it would have to be pretty tall
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 million plus and another million to update it.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Snark: This seems like the sort of property that the homeowners took one look after it was finished and said,"...Let's sell."

An open courtyard is nice but it seems much larger and out of proportion to the interior.

And it also looks like there's a lot of unused land that's what? Covered by gravel?

Maybe I'm just not used to southern architecture.


That's pretty standard Phoenix-area groundcover.  There's a term for it but I can't remember -- basically promoting a more natural landscape instead of planting grass everywhere and watering it a ton to keep it green.  Most people put a bunch of desert plants (cactus, desert trees, etc.) in as well.
 
X-boxershorts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why TF would anyone want to live in or around Phoenix AZ? The place cannot support the millions of people who already are there, Phoenix is a friggin dessert with no local water supply. And the Colorado river is drying up.

You Cannot Live, Without Water.

Dipshiats.

Same goes for LA.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of room for moisture evaporators and it's zoned for droids.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a Tarbell Realtor office bldg.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it seems like a bargain, but the cost of moving it to Boulder or Eugene is prohibitive.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really dig that house.

but the southwest, no thanks.  I ain't looking to have to check my shoes for scorpions.  fark scorpions.

also, i can't afford a 2 million dollar home.  but mostly, its the scorpions.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far is it from the Tashi Station, in case I need to pick up power converters?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arizona is a monument to humanity's hubris.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Snark: This seems like the sort of property that the homeowners took one look after it was finished and said,"...Let's sell."

An open courtyard is nice but it seems much larger and out of proportion to the interior.

And it also looks like there's a lot of unused land that's what? Covered by gravel?

Maybe I'm just not used to southern architecture.


It has solar and likely doesn't need much cooling, being underground and all. I bet it's old. Was probably on the cover of Better Homes and Gardens in the 70's. Best google street view ever.

Would be a great place to throw epic parties. Maybe shoot some lasers out of the courtyard. I'd party there.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm just fine here, thanks.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

That's a lot of money for a murder house
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Arizona is a monument to humanity's hubris.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Arizona is a monument to humanity's hubris.


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to live underground, live all the way underground.  Go full Coober Pedy or don't go at all.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually looks kinda sweet, other than all of the decor and architecture being from the 80s. Wouldn't cost too much to make it nice, although the base price is insane.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have to run into Tosche Station for some power convertors. Wonder if it will still be on the market when I get back.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'mma buy it, perfect courtyard to mount my giant death laser without pesky neighbors causing trouble.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Yeah I like it, no reason why the idea wouldn't work most places around the world, my basementy area is the perfect temperature all year around whilst my living space is every temperature but.


It only works where precipitation is minimal.

Probably really nice for dampening noise. Not so great for escaping zombie hordes.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a very cool architectural concept. Open, airy, full of light, yet underground. Ideal for the desert. Needs a bit of a makeover, but a very cool, unique property.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't see an elevator and I'm too old to be climbing stairs to leave, and then face those stairs again to lug groceries in.  One or three stairs is about my max these days.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks cool, but if I could afford a property at that price in Arizona, I would rather have a normal house with a pool.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a massively idiotic home.

All of the rooms are connected by doorways and face each other, so there is minimal privacy, inlcuding for the master suite (which in most home design, is in an isolated portion of the house).

To get to frequently used rooms like the kitchen, you either have to cut through multiple rooms or go through the courtyard. Who wants to go through the courtyard when it's 100+ in the middle of the day during the summer, or 40 degrees at night in the winter?

Whoever is staying in Bedroom 2 has to cut through the courtyard to go to the family room to use a bathroom. Sounds fun when you want to pee in the middle of the night.

The steps and ramp are pretty steep -- probably enough that your parents and in-laws will dread visiting (ok, maybe that's a feature, not a bug). I'm surprised that they didn't have a ramp that started outside of the house, cut through the house (as in a tunnel), and went into the courtyard so that the longer length would have reduced the grade.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Total privacy from your neighbors and no privacy from your family.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: Whoever is staying in Bedroom 2 has to cut through the courtyard to go to the family room to use a bathroom. Sounds fun when you want to pee in the middle of the night.


Its Arizona, just open the door and pee, it'll evaporate before it even hits the gravel courtyard floor.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks weird.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: I didn't see an elevator and I'm too old to be climbing stairs to leave, and then face those stairs again to lug groceries in.  One or three stairs is about my max these days.


[psycho tune plays]
[blood runs down the two stairs]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattyBlast: How far is it from the Tashi Station, in case I need to pick up power converters?


Quit whining
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: Yeah I like it, no reason why the idea wouldn't work most places around the world, my basementy area is the perfect temperature all year around whilst my living space is every temperature but.


Drainage, usually. The easiest fix is to build a subterranean home into a hill so you can just run drainage pipes out through the terrain, but there are some other creative solutions out there too.

I think subterranean homes are awesome, but I wouldn't want to live in the desert to do it.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there blue milk in the fridge?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can do a lot with shipping containers these days ..
 
epic_bitch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: gopher321: Snark: This seems like the sort of property that the homeowners took one look after it was finished and said,"...Let's sell."

An open courtyard is nice but it seems much larger and out of proportion to the interior.

And it also looks like there's a lot of unused land that's what? Covered by gravel?

Maybe I'm just not used to southern architecture.

That's pretty standard Phoenix-area groundcover.  There's a term for it but I can't remember -- basically promoting a more natural landscape instead of planting grass everywhere and watering it a ton to keep it green.  Most people put a bunch of desert plants (cactus, desert trees, etc.) in as well.


Xeriscaping
 
Bruscar
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
For $2 million dollars, I expect a hall so I don't have to walk through one bedroom to get to another bedroom. Who designs a house so folks are tromping through each other's bedrooms? That's sloppy design.


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bruscar: For $2 million dollars, I expect a hall so I don't have to walk through one bedroom to get to another bedroom. Who designs a house so folks are tromping through each other's bedrooms? That's sloppy design.


[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x531]


All the rooms have sliding doors onto the courtyard. You'd want the fraternal doors to do cleaning through, for sure.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Is there blue milk in the fridge?


If you leave it there long enough, yes.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The xeriscaping isn't very attractive; whole thing looks like an abandoned missile silo or helipad... The ramp isn't handicapped-compliant; that would kill someone in a  wheelchair. There's some hints of humidity control problems inside, esp. the peeling bathroom wallpaper. I bet it has drainage problems during the infrequent rainstorms there. All the toilets and tuns and sinks and shower have to pump their graywater up to street level.


The functional layout isn't very practical with the courtyard being needed to transit most of the rooms. Would have made more sense maybe to put the courtyard on one side, or have bedrooms on one side, and  cluster all the functional rooms on the other. What I might have done is, bisect the square hole with a 45-degree slanted rectangular box: one end pops up above ground facing the street and gives a more or less normal  formal entry approach, and some personality in the front yard. The rest descends to the sublevel and then opens to the courtyard. the slanted roof heading down into the sublevel would also give a great chimney effect for natural convective cooling circulation.
 
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bruscar: For $2 million dollars, I expect a hall so I don't have to walk through one bedroom to get to another bedroom. Who designs a house so folks are tromping through each other's bedrooms? That's sloppy design.


[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x531]


Or you could use that big connecting courtyard.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Throw in a couple of weirding moisture trappers and you got a deal.
 
