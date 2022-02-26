 Skip to content
(Twitter)   When will it end? How does it end? This is your official Fark afternoon into evening Ukraine thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always curious at the end of the day as to who makes the funniest comment in a thousand post war thread.

But seriously folks, thanks to all the Farkers keeping an eye on the various sources and keeping us updated on these threads. It's been educational.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine could probably guide Russian troops around with some Hardbass hits and an LRAD, like the Pied Piper leading rats.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lots of Russians joined the military because of poverty and the music made it seem fun.

They're not having fun, use that to your advantage.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ends with people finally sitting down and talking.

While others bury the dead.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine should go around with a tanker unit a d gas up those abandoned russian vehicles and use them against those soviet assholes. Or at least wire a brace of grenades to the starter motor....
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 490x270]


WHEN YOU DON'T KNOW MEEEE ANYMOOOOOOOREE

Oh sorry that's a different thing
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: It ends with people finally sitting down and talking.

While others bury the dead.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I'm always curious at the end of the day as to who makes the funniest comment in a thousand post war thread.



What kind of morbid asshole would go fishing for funniest comment in one of these threads?
wearethemighty.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bye, Russia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the Germans sending more major weaponry on the quick, things are looking better for the resistance.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was feared that Chechen shock troops would soon be entering Ukraine to rough up the fight and boost morale for regular Russian forces.

Not gonna happen, apparently.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If those motherfarkers do to Kiev what Putin did to Grozny... no mercy to the Russians. None.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: With the Germans sending more major weaponry on the quick, things are looking better for the resistance.


Yeah things have been loud over here the last two days. And then tonight...it's completely silent.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
make me some tea:

[Fark user image 736x859]

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bread terror!
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

make me some tea: It was feared that Chechen shock troops would soon be entering Ukraine to rough up the fight and boost morale for regular Russian forces.

Not gonna happen, apparently.

[Link][Fark user image image 736x859]


Apparently they got their asses handed to them in their first real engagement and morale broke
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russia needs to read the room and gtfo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't understand why the GOP supports this

nj.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Some swift consequences just hit home
 
TheOmni [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It feels like this is going poorly for Russia, not just on the world diplomatic stage, but also in the actual on the ground fighting. Is that an accurate impression? And was this expected? I heard a lot of people warning against the invasion because Russia was obviously going to do it and it was going to be a horrific tragedy (which it is), but I don't remember hearing really much discussion about what was going to happen when Russia invaded.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was hearing booms on the Kyiv Maidan Square livecam earlier but it's quiet now.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TheOmni: It feels like this is going poorly for Russia, not just on the world diplomatic stage, but also in the actual on the ground fighting. Is that an accurate impression? And was this expected? I heard a lot of people warning against the invasion because Russia was obviously going to do it and it was going to be a horrific tragedy (which it is), but I don't remember hearing really much discussion about what was going to happen when Russia invaded.


I think Russia expected the levels of resistance that the US faced in Iraq, where they essentially just rolled over some forces who didn't want to fight.

That has not been the case
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, I think tonight should be somewhat telling. I'm no expert, but I suspect there's a chance Putin may have already shot his wad. If tonight passes without major casualties for Ukraine and the city still not taken, it's hard for me to see Russia winning.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheOmni: It feels like this is going poorly for Russia, not just on the world diplomatic stage, but also in the actual on the ground fighting. Is that an accurate impression? And was this expected? I heard a lot of people warning against the invasion because Russia was obviously going to do it and it was going to be a horrific tragedy (which it is), but I don't remember hearing really much discussion about what was going to happen when Russia invaded.


Honestly, it's going about as well as experts predicted. Probably a bit worse even.

Russia has a tech problem, they are using 1990s attack hardware and Ukrainians have access to highly portable 21st century defense hardware to counter it. Ukraine has home field advantage, that means between 3 and 5 occupying troops for every 1 defense troop. Ukraine has a high morale, a psychological advantage over Russian troops and that has real consequences in war. Russian people are not very supportive back home, that hits morale as well.

We don't know what cards Putin still holds though. It's wait and see right now.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

make me some tea: It was feared that Chechen shock troops would soon be entering Ukraine to rough up the fight and boost morale for regular Russian forces.

Not gonna happen, apparently.

[Fark user image 736x859]


From what I'm reading that was cut off, and that he's still doing what Putin asked him to do.

It does sound like a bigtime Chechen military leader was iced today, though.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: Well, I think tonight should be somewhat telling. I'm no expert, but I suspect there's a chance Putin may have already shot his wad. If tonight passes without major casualties for Ukraine and the city still not taken, it's hard for me to see Russia winning.


He's not going to give up until he's dead. Malignant narcissists never do.

But I suppose we'll see how effective he is beyond kicking and screaming. But he certainly didn't set out to humiliate himself and earn the world's disdain all at once.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

puffy999: make me some tea: It was feared that Chechen shock troops would soon be entering Ukraine to rough up the fight and boost morale for regular Russian forces.

Not gonna happen, apparently.

[Fark user image 736x859]

From what I'm reading that was cut off, and that he's still doing what Putin asked him to do.

It does sound like a bigtime Chechen military leader was iced today, though.


the last they saw of him he was running through a snowy forest after being shot.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I feel like we've been overestimating Russia for years.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All I know is this:  Putin is making me wonder if he's actually smarter than Trump.  And that's a low bar!
 
Zenith
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

make me some tea: It was feared that Chechen shock troops would soon be entering Ukraine to rough up the fight and boost morale for regular Russian forces.

Not gonna happen, apparently.

[Link][Fark user image image 736x859]


Running home after having their asses handed to them earlier more like.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theteacher: I don't understand why the GOP supports this

[nj.com image 436x282]


That isn't support.  That is just a matter of fact for over a decade we have known how vulnerable our infrastructure has been and we haven't done enough to harden it.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It ends with Putin in a bunker doomed to repeat history.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Russia just got a Swift kick in the ass by the EU, UK, Canada, and the US who have committed to removing them.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

theteacher: I don't understand why the GOP supports this

[nj.com image 436x282]


For the politicians, money and/or kompromat. For the voters, they are a group highly susceptible to propaganda, and they are guzzling Putin's up.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It will end with Russia forcing Ukraine to the table and extracting land and promises to never join NATO, and then Putin will declare victory no matter what, and go back to extorting Europe for and end to sanctions with his vast oil/gas production capacity.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

BNONews: BREAKING: Ukrainian government warns people in Kyiv to seek shelter immediately, says heavy shelling is possible


BBC and France24 reporting incoming missile attack, I have also seen people talking about bombing of Kyiv, and now talks of shelling. Conflicting reports all indicating that some kind of firepower is about to come down on Kyiv. Good luck to the defenders.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Didn't get his bird get real on the 3rd day
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It looks like it's going to take longer than Russia thought, but I don't see how Ukraine holds off against a sustained attack. They just don't have the same level of military resources Russia does. Eventually they'll crack.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Didn't get his bird get real on the 3rd day


Gettysburg...  fark you autocorrect
 
dbeshear [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It ends with a mushroom cloud rising over Moscow from a nuclear missile launched from WITHIN Russia.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x384]


If that's true, that is shockingly humane.  Usually POWs don't get a lot of outside contact.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Russia forcing Ukraine to the table


How?
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thatguyoverthere70: I'm always curious at the end of the day as to who makes the funniest comment in a thousand post war thread.

But seriously folks, thanks to all the Farkers keeping an eye on the various sources and keeping us updated on these threads. It's been educational.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: [Fark user image 425x384]


"We allow them to call their parents"

That is the most 2022 war story i've ever heard.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Something bright and orange is lighting up the upper-left cam behind the center building in the quad cam feed:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY
 
inner ted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I feel like we've been overestimating Russia for years.


Seems like we underestimated them for a decade or so and that led us here
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: make me some tea:

[Fark user image 736x859]

[Fark user image 453x587]

Bread terror!


Bread terroir.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
