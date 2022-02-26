 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   It's ice, ice baby   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Ukraine, Ukrainian ambassador, Russian invasion, Russia, Refugee crisis, Kyiv apartment building, Moldova, Russian forces  
•       •       •

897 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2022 at 7:05 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Denjiro
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Happens every Spring in Chicago, so I have to believe it happens every Spring in NYC, too. They just have a vid this time, thus NEWS!
 
baorao
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Word to your mother
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In typical NYC fashion, people are just walking down the street like they don't give a f*ck.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Happens every Spring in Chicago, so I have to believe it happens every Spring in NYC, too. They just have a vid this time, thus NEWS!


Lord, I live in fear of getting hit by ice coming off the roof of some damn SUV on the road in front of me. Now that I know the buildings might try to kill me, too, I'm not sure I'll ever go outside during the winter.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


I tell ya...in Boston, they don't mess around.
They send the whole window down.

/no joke
// john hancock building
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I always like when it rained in NYC.  One of the few times you stroll through there and be reliably certain what's falling on you isn't pigeon shiat.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Imagine that hitting the back of your neck/head and the ice going down your jacket and shirt collar and then down your back.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: Happens every Spring in Chicago


Yep, when weather conditions have a freezing rain followed by an abrupt thaw, it's local news that some sidewalks are closed off due to falling ice. Occasionally, someone is killed.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.