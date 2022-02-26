 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Rogue cheese importer to spend eight years in prison, convicted of stealing $466,419.25 from two employers. He'll come out noticeably aged and obligated to return quite a lot of cheddar   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
31
    More: Florida, Criminal law, Crime, Lee County, Florida, Bonita Springs cheese importer, Misdemeanor, case Matthew Welty, Collateral consequences of criminal charges, Felony  
•       •       •

332 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2022 at 8:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone insisted on reenacting the Cheese Shop sketch one too many times and the guy just snapped.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is going to prison? How fetch!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

I was literally looking at a wedge of this to buy yesterday.

/went w/ the regular blue, the Rogue stuff was soaked in wine
//which is fine, but I was going to use it in a recipe, and don't want to add extra variables
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 336x150]
I was literally looking at a wedge of this to buy yesterday.

/went w/ the regular blue, the Rogue stuff was soaked in wine
//which is fine, but I was going to use it in a recipe, and don't want to add extra variables


Do they own a fort? Then it could be Rogue fort cheese.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this episode back in the 70s on the Roquefort Files.
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I saw this episode back in the 70s on the Roquefort Files.


I want to brielieve
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharp punning going on here.

/For the film adaptation, need to get Jeremy Rennet on board.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: Sharp punning going on here.

/For the film adaptation, need to get Jeremy Rennet on board.


Every now and then, we need to make time for sharp punning skills.
 
BigMax
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Police called him "Swiss" because his story was full of holes.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Expanse - Real Cheese
Youtube XLrgUBMGl-8


/ curd cartel
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was he arrested by a commanding officer or a Sargento?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure he's feeling bleu.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Rogue Cheese Importer is the name of my Wisconsin-based ska band.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/XLrgUBMGl-8]

/ curd cartel


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


https://www.npr.org/transcripts/607787351
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I'm sure he's feeling bleu.


da ba dee da ba daa
Da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa
Da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa
 
X-Geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rogue Cheese is the name of my Fleetwood Mac cover band.
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 336x150]
I was literally looking at a wedge of this to buy yesterday.

/went w/ the regular blue, the Rogue stuff was soaked in wine
//which is fine, but I was going to use it in a recipe, and don't want to add extra variables


I interned at Time Out with the Fold Editor and he taught me that cheese with 'stuff' added to it won't be the best quality.  They don't do that to good cheese.

your call of course whether you believe him and/or care.  just putting it out there.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
$400+ thousand? That's a lot of cheddar!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If I would actually read subby's headline.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's the cheese police!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Lady J: Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 336x150]
I was literally looking at a wedge of this to buy yesterday.

/went w/ the regular blue, the Rogue stuff was soaked in wine
//which is fine, but I was going to use it in a recipe, and don't want to add extra variables

I interned at Time Out with the Fold Editor and he taught me that cheese with 'stuff' added to it won't be the best quality.  They don't do that to good cheese.

your call of course whether you believe him and/or care.  just putting it out there.


thanks for the tip Lady J. it makes sense. and i've bought lots of cheese 'spreads' with wine. it was cheap but i was putting it on snack crackers.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know cheeses aren't good for my diet but I still love to Edam.  I wonder if he hid his money in a Swiss bank account.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cheese is so farking good ... it's a reason to live, in itself.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lady J: Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 336x150]
I was literally looking at a wedge of this to buy yesterday.

/went w/ the regular blue, the Rogue stuff was soaked in wine
//which is fine, but I was going to use it in a recipe, and don't want to add extra variables

I interned at Time Out with the Fold Editor and he taught me that cheese with 'stuff' added to it won't be the best quality.  They don't do that to good cheese.

your call of course whether you believe him and/or care.  just putting it out there.


In general, yeah, I agree w/ that. But I'll give a chance if I trust the creamery, or the advertised wine is something I recognize and like.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Rogue Cheese is the name of my Fleetwood Mac cover band.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 336x150]
I was literally looking at a wedge of this to buy yesterday.

/went w/ the regular blue, the Rogue stuff was soaked in wine
//which is fine, but I was going to use it in a recipe, and don't want to add extra variables


I totally want to try that. And I'd totally want to try it before adding it to anything, too.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What's arogue cheese?
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*Food Editor
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.