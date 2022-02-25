 Skip to content
(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Two arrested for pretending to sell dogs for drug money. Authorities have yet to say what they'd prefer the couple pretend to sell in order to obtain their drug money   (nbc-2.com) divider line
9
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Guns
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I had it pretty bad at one time, selling drugs for dog money.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok, let's assume I'm stupid enough to buy a dog off of Facebook and meet someone in the convenience store. If either of those dipshiats showed up and said give me the money and I'll go get you your dog, it would never happen. Hate to blame the victim here, but I'm going to. Anybody that stupid kind of deserves to lose some cash
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Go get a shelter dog, if not I have no sympathy for you're pretentious-on-a-budget ass.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Ok, let's assume I'm stupid enough to buy a dog off of Facebook and meet someone in the convenience store. If either of those dipshiats showed up and said give me the money and I'll go get you your dog, it would never happen. Hate to blame the victim here, but I'm going to. Anybody that stupid kind of deserves to lose some cash


I believe Hendry County is the least educated county in Florida. 34% with less than  HS education.  It's in the panhandle, it's proximity to GA and AL make it the center of a vortex of depraved ignorance.
 
berylman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There is so much bizarre criminal activity packed into this one story:
1. Check forgery and larceny on a grand scale
2, Cheese
3, Veterinary oncologists
like where to start...at least he got what he deserved
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I guess it's still better than  beating someone up, stealing their dog and selling it.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hendry County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jodi Pipkins and Paul Walker for allegedly scamming people by pretending to sell dogs.

His life sure went downhill after being dead for eight years.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Hendry County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Jodi Pipkins and Paul Walker for allegedly scamming people by pretending to sell dogs.

His life sure went downhill after being dead for eight years.


With a name that a profession involving dogs was his destiny, he just went about it wrong.
 
