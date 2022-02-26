 Skip to content
(Politico (Europe))   No big deal. Just German sending anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine   (politico.eu) divider line
    More: News, European Union, Poland, World War II, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Russian invasion of Ukraine, Slovakia, Europe  
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As my man once said...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Damn even the Germans getting in on it now
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is pretty... pretty... pretty big.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No big deal. Just German sending anti-tank weapons and anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine

Are headlines not getting run by the Mods anymore?
 
Kubo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good.

I don't think Putin will ultimately get what he wants and believe this will ultimate be a losing proposition for them, the big question is how it all falters and how long it takes.

But what I'd REALLY like to see is it end with a humiliating loss on the battlefield. I'd like to see Putin have to withdraw with his tail between his legs.

That would be satisfying.

(Though whether damaging his ego that badly would be dangerous, given that Russia is a nuclear power, I don't know.)
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Has France surrendered to Russia yet?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'd like to point out that in a post two days ago one of the usual suspects was trying to shout down anyone that suggested Germany might do anything to help the Ukrainians, and in fact side with Russia. You know, like an idiot.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FTFA: "the German government will send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger anti-aircraft defense systems to Ukraine"

... and that's just for starters.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Germans plan to send lethal weapons to the Ukraine, reversing a long-held policy and surprising those who believed they were getting "zu alt für diesen Scheiß."
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LovesToSpooge: Has France surrendered to Russia yet?


I don't think you'll find  anyone in Europe feeling like surrendering one goddamn inch of ground to Russia at the moment.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ less than a minute ago  

shoegaze99: But what I'd REALLY like to see is it end with a humiliating loss on the battlefield. I'd like to see Putin have to withdraw with his tail between his legs.

That would be satisfying.

(Though whether damaging his ego that badly would be dangerous, given that Russia is a nuclear power, I don't know.)


As I mentioned before, when Russia has to withdraw (and believe me, they're gonna go Scorched Earth every kilometer of the way), Ukraine is granted immediate NATO membership, Russia's economy will be in the toilet, and the Bratva Boys are gonna come by for a chat. And Vlad will be found face-down in the Moskva river the next morning.
 
