(Axios)   CNN takes the bold step of building its news coverage   (axios.com) divider line
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate F-ing Liches....
 
fruit flies like a banana [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't trust for-profit news any more.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They dont have to dull their edge.  They just have to not have sexual predators, public masturbators, and pedophiles.

Problem solved.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wait.  CNN was liberal?

I feel like Metallica must have felt hearing Bon Jovi being described as heavy metal.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Wait.  CNN was liberal?

I feel like Metallica must have felt hearing Bon Jovi being described as heavy metal.


Or the Dead Kennedys hearing Green Day described as punk.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If this means that they get rid of Don Lemon, it's a step in the right direction. Ana Navarro  Is awful too.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CNN is orthogonal to liberal - it's sensationalist and hardly better than a tabloid. In fact, tabloids almost by definition are conservative because they don't dig into the affairs and crimes of the real power brokers.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Wait.  CNN was liberal?


Every one knows it is Neoliberal. Just ask Bernie.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
" Colbert rose on his watch to become the most-watched network late-night show, with live shows for big news ... "CBS This Morning" got a ratings jolt when he was E.P. ... and he was co-creator and original E.P. of MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

Not a very good track record to build on if they claim he'll move from the ignorant scumbag lies of Zucker's CNN to a genuine news producer.

I actually hope they do. We need honest unbiased news, really badly - but I'll believe it when I see it. Neither Colbert, This Morning or Morning Joe were anything by arch left-wing.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Without CNN how would I know every time the aliens disappear a plane over the Indian Ocean,...Alex Jones?
 
Snort
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's not like their ratings could get worse.
 
O4Phuxache
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, I think this is shiatty. CNN is the only news network that has consistently called out Tr*mp and the right wing's lies, and come down on the side of calling their lies lies. Every other network has to both-sides everything.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The 1996 Telecommunications act continues to fark over America to the advantage of adversaries.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's well past time for single sided punditry to end, even if it follows truth.  People cannot be allowed to sit on TV and rant and conflate it with news.  These people will kill us just like Wall Street tried in 2008...
None of it has made sense for the last 30 years.  If you want to scream, go do it to your own shower head, leave us the fark alone.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: They dont have to dull their edge.  They just have to not have sexual predators, public masturbators, and pedophiles.

Problem solved.


They probably don't want to depopulate the entire network.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Why it matters:Ratings are secondary to credibility, in the view of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, who's taking over CNN."

CNN was credible?
 
LessO2
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope they know actual news gathering costs money.

And "news gathering" is more than having a producer DM someone on Twitter asking for permission to use their content.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thank goodness.  This will fix everything.
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
.........is likely to push CNN back to hard news, and away from red-hot liberal opining.

What?
Like Smerconish? Who wrote this garbage?

Really now?
I guess they're firing up the DeLorean to travel back to 1982.

Talking head brand X arguing with Talking head brand Z with no pushback or context is
not red hot liberal opining, it's just political theatre. Neither was that dicks Zucker favorite
show "The Super Cuomo Brothers".
/god, i hope they're haunted by the ghost of Ted Turner.
(checks Google)
//still alive??
///huh.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Uck The SJWs: If this means that they get rid of Don Lemon, it's a step in the right direction. Ana Navarro  Is awful too.


And that Clarissa whoever the fark they have over in Ukraine. So haughty and condescending, and that's just when she is stating the obvious. She makes me wish for an errant rocket to come in from top-right of frame.  Hey, it's a zero-sum game, if she eats one, some Ukrainian family might not have to.
 
