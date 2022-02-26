 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   NY Landmarks Will Be Lit In Blue & Yellow All Weekend In Solidarity With The People Of Ukraine. However, in actual news, Ukrainian refugees will also be accepted
19
    New York City, New York State landmarks, New York, Empire State Building, Governor Hochul, Ukrainian colors, United States, proud home of the largest Ukrainian population  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait. Those Ukraine girls really knock me out.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Warriors!
Fark user image
Fark user image


/Ukraine too!
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. Los Angeles did that two weeks ago.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: Go Warriors!
[Fark user image 400x483][Fark user image 850x555]

/Ukraine too!


Not a simulpost, nor the exact same reference, but close enough.

/shakes tiny fist
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Fark user image 376x500]


May want to load that UHaul quickly comradovitch.

https://therealdeal.com/2022/02/26/manhattan-borough-president-seize-russian-oligarchs-ny-assets-now/
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Fark user image 376x500]

May want to load that UHaul quickly comradovitch.

https://therealdeal.com/2022/02/26/manhattan-borough-president-seize-russian-oligarchs-ny-assets-now/


They're calling for seizing the assets but they haven't done it yet
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[Fark user image 376x500]

May want to load that UHaul quickly comradovitch.

https://therealdeal.com/2022/02/26/manhattan-borough-president-seize-russian-oligarchs-ny-assets-now/

They're calling for seizing the assets but they haven't done it yet


Maybe they just need to stop and frisk white guys in track suits.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a meaningless gesture but I'll chime in with some aquamarine and heliodor
\
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com
Fark user image
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: They're calling for seizing the assets but they haven't done it yet


I understand that.  I meant to post that in support of the concept.

But I thank you for your tough and wide stance.
 
rooftopvoter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Albany has a large Ukrainian population. F@RK PUTIN!


///Steamed Ham shortage hitting close to home.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
♪ Welcome back ♫

Fark user image



CSB: my parents lived right around the corner on 7th street, I lived there for a couple of months before we fled the city.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So what can I do exactly? I'm just one person here in the US watching in horror at the situation.  I know a Facebook profile picture change is pointless.  I want to do something.  What can we as individuals do to help?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
New Yorkers now know better than to underestimate Ukraine.

Ukraine is weak
Youtube teSXcJlpMl8
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

macadamnut: ♪ Welcome back ♫

[Fark user image 682x1024]


CSB: my parents lived right around the corner on 7th street, I lived there for a couple of months before we fled the city.


There used to be many more Ukrainian joints on the Lower East Side. Veselka has become a kind of a spiritual/emotional focal point.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: So what can I do exactly? I'm just one person here in the US watching in horror at the situation.  I know a Facebook profile picture change is pointless.  I want to do something.  What can we as individuals do to help?


Contact your representatives and tell them you support the financial sanctions. They need to know that we'll accept the consequences.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 228x221]


We already know you are a redneck, no need to prove it
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Do you have a neighborhood named after the Ukraine?
 
