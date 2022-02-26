 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   News: Cold case murder solved nearly 40 years later. Fark: Man identified as murderer was himself later murdered. Double Fark: His murder is an unsolved cold case   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


So kinda like that
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Well.jpg
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And everything is wrapped up in a neat little package!
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo dawg
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was a looper?
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure is cold.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Maybe he was a looper?


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: Chemlight Battery: Maybe he was a looper?

[y.yarn.co image 850x472]


Sounds like he looped himself.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One wonders if perhaps someone did know what he'd done, and chose a more direct solution than telling the cops.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dead guy was found several hundred miles away from the original scene. I doubt the cases will be related.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I can't get "Circle of Life" out of my head
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "Investigators with the Illinois State Police and detectives in Iowa are currently working on a joint investigation to determine whether Freeman's death may somehow be linked to Rotatori's murder."

This looks like a case for Jessica Fletcher.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lily Rush is on the case.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone figured out what happened before the police did
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. Someone did the state of Iowa a favor.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Someone figured out what happened before the police did


Sadly not difficult.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know two people that are 100% in the clear
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iggy Pop - Lust For Life
Youtube jQvUBf5l7Vw
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wait, I've seen that episode.

Spoiler: The chicks dad killed her killer.
 
King Something
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I feel like if you commit murder and get to live free for years and years and years and are convicted when you are 90 that is a failure of our police force. they are too busy arresting/killing black kid for selling weed. ignore the serial killers that kid is black.
what do the police even do? seriously. I have had two interactions and they did nothing at all besides showing up and taking notes.
they are useless.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chucknasty: I feel like if you commit murder and get to live free for years and years and years and are convicted when you are 90 that is a failure of our police force. they are too busy arresting/killing black kid for selling weed. ignore the serial killers that kid is black.
what do the police even do? seriously. I have had two interactions and they did nothing at all besides showing up and taking notes.
they are useless.


Useless at best.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

reveal101: And everything is wrapped up in a neat little package!


Sounds like someone figured out who killed her....
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn5.vectorstock.comView Full Size
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
Nullav
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think the rules of double-negatives apply at that point. Case closed; solved by anonymous third party.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like he was a member of the Columbia House Murders and Tapes Club.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Murderception?
 
