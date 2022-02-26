 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Not to be outdone by Poland, Romanian citizens are actually waiting at the border to help Ukranian refugees   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now think about how Trumpers treat the people fleeing violence in Central and South America.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those languages are completely different.  Today one person probably has an app on their phone translating back-and-forth.  Just thinking of each individual story happening is very emotional.

It reminds me what happened in Gander, Newfoundland during 9-11.  It got made into a musical called Come from Away.  Very touching story and proof of Newfies as some of the nicest people in the world.   Romanians accepting the challenge.  Good on them.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Ker_Thwap: Now think about how Trumpers treat the people fleeing violence in Central and South America.


Yeah I was just talking to someone about that, comparing it to what's happening in TFA and how Poland was waiving passport regulations for refugees (IIRC).

The US could learn from these people... :-/
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not to brag but MY borders have a limo with an endless breakfast buffet and maple syrup fountain.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ker_Thwap: Now think about how Trumpers treat the people fleeing violence in Central and South America.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.


You haven't SEEN one since the 1680s?  You were around back then?

YEAH, THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT!

*pulls out garlic and crucifix*

/not today, Dracula...
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

xanadian: Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.

You haven't SEEN one since the 1680s?  You were around back then?

YEAH, THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT!

*pulls out garlic and crucifix*

/not today, Dracula...


Should we call for a Belmont?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Watch out, those are probably Gypsies stealing children.

/knows a guy from Romania who had a friend stolen by Gypsies
 
AthensBoy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xanadian: Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.

You haven't SEEN one since the 1680s?  You were around back then?

YEAH, THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT!

*pulls out garlic and crucifix*

/not today, Dracula...


Please, he goes by Alucard now.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: The US could learn from these people... :-/


Oh you sweet child...
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

xanadian: Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.

You haven't SEEN one since the 1680s?  You were around back then?

YEAH, THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT!

*pulls out garlic and crucifix*

/not today, Dracula...


He's actually a highlander.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Now think about how Trumpers treat the people fleeing violence in Central and South America.


I'd rather not, right now.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.


Vampires are originally a Slavic creation. The Ukrainians might be bringing them.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Think how many refugees could pack into Dracula's castle!

/Go Ukraine
 
RasIanI
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: Watch out, those are probably Gypsies stealing children.

/knows a guy from Romania who had a friend stolen by Gypsies

"Watch out, those are probably Gypsies stealing children."


Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh, oh -- story checks out!
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.

Vampires are originally a Slavic creation. The Ukrainians might be bringing them.


Nah, the vampires are staying put.  Ukrainian vampire freedom fighters.

They're going to start feeding on the Russians and putting out TikToks of them doing it.  Just to help raise morale.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yea, America sucks when it comes to immigrants.
It's not like 100% of the population came from elsewhere.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Yea, America sucks when it comes to immigrants.
It's not like 100% of the population came from elsewhere.


MOST of us are, at least...
 
TheFoz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Yea, America sucks when it comes to immigrants.
It's not like 100% of the population came from elsewhere.


Other than the people that are Native to America.  Forget what they are called... Oh well, I'll think of it later.
 
Fissile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Ker_Thwap: Now think about how Trumpers treat the people fleeing violence in Central and South America.

[Fark user image 457x691]


They're white, generally well educated, and arriving from a country that was a basket case even before the shooting started.   This is a Dog send for their neighbors, these aren't citizens and they can't go back to their shiathole of a country even if they wanted to.   Just image all the profits that you could make off the cheap, cheap labor.  CAPITALISM!   FARK YEAH!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should also dispatch vampires to Ukraine to fight the Russians.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: Yea, America sucks when it comes to immigrants.
It's not like 100% of the population came from elsewhere.


Of course not, who'd believe such a scurrilous slur on our great heritage??

/it's about 98%, not 100 - totally refuted!
 
Saturn5
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Romanian citizens do something.
Farker:  How can I make this about how much Republicans suck?
 
Fissile
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AthensBoy: xanadian: Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.

You haven't SEEN one since the 1680s?  You were around back then?

YEAH, THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT!

*pulls out garlic and crucifix*

/not today, Dracula...

Please, he goes by Alucard now.


Really?  I thought it was 'The Artist Formerly Known as Dracula'.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Romanian citizens do something.
Farker:  How can I make this about how much Republicans suck?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fissile: AthensBoy: xanadian: Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.

You haven't SEEN one since the 1680s?  You were around back then?

YEAH, THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT!

*pulls out garlic and crucifix*

/not today, Dracula...

Please, he goes by Alucard now.

Really?  I thought it was 'The Artist Formerly Known as Dracula'.


Sure sure sure, all just forced errors, certainly no prominent Republicans loudly and proudly sticking both feet in bad takes on national television, every minute of every day since moment one of the invasion, nope nope nope
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Ker_Thwap: Now think about how Trumpers treat the people fleeing violence in Central and South America.

[Fark user image image 457x691]


My mom and sister let everyone in.  I've seen what happens.  You'll never convince me that we shouldn't be careful about who we let in.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Romanian citizens do something.
Farker:  How can I make this about how much Republicans suck?


The Republican Party is led by a man who has repeatedly demonstrated his lack of a gag reflex for Putin. The GOP is full of Russian assets that need to be arrested and put on trial for treason. Republicans deserve all the scorn we can throw their way.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: Fissile: AthensBoy: xanadian: Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.

You haven't SEEN one since the 1680s?  You were around back then?

YEAH, THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT!

*pulls out garlic and crucifix*

/not today, Dracula...

Please, he goes by Alucard now.

Really?  I thought it was 'The Artist Formerly Known as Dracula'.

Sure sure sure, all just forced errors, certainly no prominent Republicans loudly and proudly sticking both feet in bad takes on national television, every minute of every day since moment one of the invasion, nope nope nope


Goddammit all, wrong quote. Just carve "mobile FARK" on my tombstone please
 
dustman81
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Romanians accepting the challenge.  Good on them.


The Polish are, too. It's heartbreaking watching mothers walking across the border with their children.

LIVE: Ukrainians cross over the border into Poland
Youtube MZaMgJJA23A


/fark Putin
/Putin, can we just skip to the part where you off yourself in a bunker?
 
inner ted
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Another great side effect of all this is that Covid is over

Not a single thread in days, so it must be true
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Yeah, every country in eastern Europe remembers what is was like to be rolled over by the Soviet Union. Damn straight they are going to help the refugees.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not surprised. This is the first time a country has been almost unanimously condemned for bullying a neighboring country in about 80 years-ish?

I'm glad the European nations are stepping up.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"I went to the doctor. All he did was suck blood from my neck. Do not go see Dr. Acula"


- Mitch Hedberg
 
germ78
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Romanian citizens do something.
Farker:  How can I make this about how much Republicans suck?


I'm willing to give Republicans the benefit of the doubt when they are willing to call out their fellow party members who knowingly took money and/or support from Russian assets. We can start with the assholes who went to Moscow on the 4th of July a couple of years ago and we can end with the former guy who was very cozy with the bear.
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aungen: Giant Clown Shoe: Ker_Thwap: Now think about how Trumpers treat the people fleeing violence in Central and South America.

[Fark user image image 457x691]

My mom and sister let everyone in.  I've seen what happens.  You'll never convince me that we shouldn't be careful about who we let in.


Oh please elaborate. In detail. There is no way that you could be lying.
 
The Soupman Cumeth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GoodDoctorB: GoodDoctorB: Fissile: AthensBoy: xanadian: Al Roker's Forecast: I'm sure Romania is a fine safe haven. I haven't seen a vampire there since the 1680's.

You haven't SEEN one since the 1680s?  You were around back then?

YEAH, THAT'S WHAT I THOUGHT!

*pulls out garlic and crucifix*

/not today, Dracula...

Please, he goes by Alucard now.

Really?  I thought it was 'The Artist Formerly Known as Dracula'.

Sure sure sure, all just forced errors, certainly no prominent Republicans loudly and proudly sticking both feet in bad takes on national television, every minute of every day since moment one of the invasion, nope nope nope

Goddammit all, wrong quote. Just carve "mobile FARK" on my tombstone please


Can we share a plot?
 
