(Twitter) We very much hope that this is not a Photoshop. Or if it is, that it will catch on in real life
    Hero, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All roads lead to bone.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pixels look a little off....
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has this ever been done in a war before? Brilliant.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So point of reference, sign shops don't work that fast and the whole 'go fark yourselves' thing was just a couple days ago aside from the fact since they're at war, I highly doubt their DOT crews are out in force right now just slapping up road signs.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: Has this ever been done in a war before?


I recall reading that during WWII, most street and railway signs in England were taken down to make it impossible for German invaders or spies to get anywhere. (I don't know if the source was accurate, but at least someone had the idea; Wikipedia mentions it, and links to a photo apparently taken during one sign's removal.) Contrariwise, they didn't put up replacements with such... colorful language.

arrogantbastich: I highly doubt their DOT crews are out in force right now just slapping up road signs


Yeah, seems very likely done in photoshop.

Nohow, it may give the locals ideas; and taking down the street signs may increase Russian need to rely on GLONASS systems in the field -- and increase temptation to turn those (treacherous) smart phones back on for just a FEW minutes....
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: Has this ever been done in a war before? Brilliant.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: All roads lead to bone.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?


GPS can probably be jammed electronically but that might kill everybody's GPS. Not sure.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?


I wonder if the U.S. is doing anything to subtly screw up positioning systems over there.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?


Russia doesn't allow their army to look at maps.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?

I wonder if the U.S. is doing anything to subtly screw up positioning systems over there.


Russians have been messing with GPS for several years.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?

GPS can probably be jammed electronically but that might kill everybody's GPS. Not sure.


That seems like it'd still be to the Ukranians' advantage, since they would know the area better simply by virtue of having lived there.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That Twitter account is posting all kinds of crap.
Like posting pics of power company survey markers in Kiev as Russian tracking and targeting devices.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"3 Maple Lane? Wtf does that mean, comrades?"
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/never been to any of these places
//does know a girl from Kissing, though
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Pixels look a little off....


The text baselines don't line up. I'm pretty sure it's 'shopped.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?

GPS can probably be jammed electronically but that might kill everybody's GPS. Not sure.


It can absolutely be jammed -- it's a pretty weak signal compared to most other radio sources. But I suspect powerful jammers that can cover a large area aren't common, and yes, it would kill GPS for everyone in the area.
 
Bugerz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Read the second post. He says it's a fake.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: All roads lead to bone.


All roads lead to sunflower seeds in your pockets.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They should act like Maine residents when visitors ask for directions.  "Pardon me, could you tell me how to get to Old Orchard Beach?". "yuh can't get there from here, son".
 
Yakk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yup, that's a shop.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Yakk: Yup, that's a shop.


Too bad.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: GPS can probably be jammed electronically but that might kill everybody's GPS. Not sure.


I believe it's a multi-layered thing and they can stop or reduce the accuracy of civilian GPS while leaving military signals intact.  Or at least that's how it used to be.  I don't know if GLONASS is as sophisticated.

It's fairly easy to jam GPS on the ground because the signals are very weak to start with.  There's a reason your GPS accuracy drops when you don't have a clear view of the sky; anything other than air does a decent job of blocking the satellites.

But beyond that, maps are already good enough that you can use a compass and odometer to figure out what roads your path fits and place yourself on them - as long as you stick to roads.  I doubt the military is doing that, but it's quite possible.  A good map file and digital instruments makes road rally-style orienteering trivial.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Somebody mentioned that this sort of thing has happened before (I think in a different country), but they helpfully left up accurate signs for how to get back to Moscow.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?

GPS can probably be jammed electronically but that might kill everybody's GPS. Not sure.


The US has tested denying GPS to a given area (basically by turning off the sats that cover that area and turning them back on when they clear.)

But, of course, you have GPS (full capability), GALILEO (22 of 24 sats online), Beidou (full capability), and GLONASS (24 of 26 sats online) so basically everybody has a working satnav that isn't controlled by the other side.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?

GPS can probably be jammed electronically but that might kill everybody's GPS. Not sure.


Google maps work. You can download to your phone .
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shastacola: Has this ever been done in a war before? Brilliant.


Road signs? Yeah, I was reading about it happening in WWII, taking down signs at crossroads to confuse the Germans. At first I thought that was fake, then I remembered how many advances we've made in the lady 100 years JUST from electronic communication, then added satellites, advances in radio communications, computers. All of those things weren't anywhere near the level they are now, if they even existed, so it actually makes sense.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: They should act like Maine residents when visitors ask for directions.  "Pardon me, could you tell me how to get to Old Orchard Beach?". "yuh can't get there from here, son".


"Head a few miles thataway, and turn left where the gas station used to be..."
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Chthonic Echoes: enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?

I wonder if the U.S. is doing anything to subtly screw up positioning systems over there.

Russians have been messing with GPS for several years.


And the Iranians managed to fark with gos enough that the Beast of Kandahar drone got lost on its way home and crashed on a mountain side.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't believe every thing you read on the internet.

- Eleanor Roosevelt

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Jake Havechek: enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?

GPS can probably be jammed electronically but that might kill everybody's GPS. Not sure.

Google maps work. You can download to your phone .


Oh yeah, and your phone (both iOS and Android) also uses more local sources of position, like mapped WIFI hubs, cell tower triangulation, and in the case of iOS and higher-end Androids, inertial navigation.
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Jake Havechek: GPS can probably be jammed electronically but that might kill everybody's GPS. Not sure.

I believe it's a multi-layered thing and they can stop or reduce the accuracy of civilian GPS while leaving military signals intact.  Or at least that's how it used to be.  I don't know if GLONASS is as sophisticated.

It's fairly easy to jam GPS on the ground because the signals are very weak to start with.  There's a reason your GPS accuracy drops when you don't have a clear view of the sky; anything other than air does a decent job of blocking the satellites.

But beyond that, maps are already good enough that you can use a compass and odometer to figure out what roads your path fits and place yourself on them - as long as you stick to roads.  I doubt the military is doing that, but it's quite possible.  A good map file and digital instruments makes road rally-style orienteering trivial.


The Russians are infamous for having poor map reading skills, at least during the Soviet era. Maps were state secrets so they didn't even teach map reading in schools or the Scouts. The maps that were available were often intentionally inaccurate in places in case they fell into the hands of foreign agents.

Now that may have changed since the collapse of the USSR, but there is more than one story of near accidental "invasions" of the West that were carried out because Colonel Ivanovich couldn't read a map and got lost on exercises.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

enry: In the age of GPS (or in their case, GLONASS) does it make a difference?


Satellites can go offline, electronics can be blocked. Google likes to give bad directions.

I'd bet that visual verification is a HUGE part of the plan, backing things up by verifying via lanarks and such. So I bet this can be a decent tactic still...
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That reminds me of what the Santa Cruz locals used to do with signs on Hwy 17 to keep the tourists out back in the day. Sadly, the tourists eventually won, judging by what I saw last time I was down there.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: [img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x423]


"OK remember, the hotel is on eingangstrasse"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was driving it was long before almost everybody had GPS, you had to read a paper map when driving to somewhere you never went before. I'm not an intuitive driver so I relied on maps and just took for granted that everyone could read a roadmap. Sometimes when I didn't have a navigator riding with me I had to pull over to consult the map.
 
Angry Buddha
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jake Havechek: They should act like Maine residents when visitors ask for directions.  "Pardon me, could you tell me how to get to Old Orchard Beach?". "yuh can't get there from here, son".

"Head a few miles thataway, and turn left where the gas station used to be..."


Tourist: Excuse me, old timer. Where does this road go?

Mainer: It don't go nowhere. It's here year round.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: When I was driving it was long before almost everybody had GPS, you had to read a paper map when driving to somewhere you never went before. I'm not an intuitive driver so I relied on maps and just took for granted that everyone could read a roadmap. Sometimes when I didn't have a navigator riding with me I had to pull over to consult the map.


Even with a GPS in the car, I like to study the map of my destination ahead of time.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Angry Buddha: jaytkay: Jake Havechek: They should act like Maine residents when visitors ask for directions.  "Pardon me, could you tell me how to get to Old Orchard Beach?". "yuh can't get there from here, son".

"Head a few miles thataway, and turn left where the gas station used to be..."

Tourist: Excuse me, old timer. Where does this road go?

Mainer: It don't go nowhere. It's here year round.


Tourist: "Sir, pardon me but where is Kittery?"

Mainer: "Don't move a goddamn inch"
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

shastacola: Has this ever been done in a war before? Brilliant.


The nazis did it to us during the Battle of the Bulge.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


Translation really:

fark You
fark You Again
fark You to Russia
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dbirchall: [Fark user image 850x333]

/never been to any of these places
//does know a girl from Kissing, though


Altotting sounds kinky.
 
