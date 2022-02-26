 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Doctor, Doctor please .... I tried to pick my nose and something bit my finger   (nypost.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's not right.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I've heard of eye teeth before, but...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is obviously the result of a botched coat hanger abortion.
 
Snort
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thank god for the NYPost for exposing me to "grub grinder" and "wine wafter."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You think that's bad you should see Subby's mom's vajayjay
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You think that's bad you should see Subby's mom's vajayjay


Yeah. We've ALL been there.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Epigenetics is kind of crazy pants.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You think that's bad you should see Subby's mom's vajayjay


You are not allowed in the morgue, probation remember.


Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Perhaps a miniature Exogorth?
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This isn't the first time someone has had their nose colonized by an errant carrot cruncher. In 2019, a man who had lost his sense of smell was stunned after doctors told them that the culprit was a tooth growing inside his nostril.

Thought this wasn't fist time hearing about this.
 
oldfool
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your brain wants finger foods
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This article is a gold mine for nose slang.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This weird but imagine how much it would stink if your ass hole grew a second nose?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: This article is a gold mine for nose slang.


Note to self:
Unguessable password phrases : -1
 
