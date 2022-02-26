 Skip to content
(Some Scottish Guy)   Will this strife never end (with graphic picture)   (largsandmillportnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must have had too much to drink.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems like some kind of sign!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another belated casualty of the winter storms...
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was in the hooligans again?

/*pop*
//*bang**bang**bang*
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viagra. It does wonders.
 
strife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It never ends; it just gets a little better each time.
 
RonRon893
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chonaic mé an comhartha, d'oscail sé suas mo shúile, chonaic mé an comhartha.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Action has been taken after a bus stop sign keeled over in West Kilbride."

Those responsible have been shot.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Intelligent Design my ass.... er, tooth?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Looks like damage from a California winter storm.
 
berylman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've seen a lot of stuff on the internet today but this truly takes the cake as the most important earth shattering event.
You can almost hear the bus sign moaning "Help, I've fallen and I can't get up" before using LifeAlert
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't look like it was planted very deep.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought I was doing okay until this.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How many dead or injured? Were they wearing their mask? This has to stop we cant allow our hospitals to be overrun.
 
