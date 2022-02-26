 Skip to content
(Twitter) Lost and out of fuel is no way to invade the Ukraine, comrade
194
    More: Fail, shot  
194 Comments
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?
 
Loonyman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?


Graduate from the GW Bush School of Tic-tacs...er Tack Tits...wait, um, War and Stuff.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pssst. Guys, that's my doing. I hacked into waze and gave them bad directions. BWAAHAAHAAHA
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?


Usually I'd say incompetence.  But it's a well charted short drive. From a country abundant in fuel.  Hanlon's razor doesn't seem sharp enough to dissect this insanity.  There's malevolence, or at the very least internal protest involved here.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?


Underestimate your enemy, expect to win in 24hours and have victory parade on the weekend.

It's a massive f*ck up. Putin made a Hitlerian-level blunder here. Ukraine is his Waterloo and Stalingrad all rolled into one.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?


Russia expected Ukraine to fold almost immediately.  They really thought it would be a two-day war at most.  They are finding out that they miscalculated.  Badly.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?


Hubris?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Hubris?


I think hubris is generous. This is outright stupidity.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Hubris?


Yeah, I think hubris is the right word.  Putin bought his own disinformation.  They're still going to take Kyiv, but what comes next is more Russian Afghan invasion than anything they imagined.   Particularly if they martyr Zelensky.  If that dude dies, then Putin has bought himself a permanent problem on his southwestern flank.

You want to make an entire country hate you?  Kill their beloved King on the battlefield.  He wasn't a beloved King before this started, but lord They're making him one in all of 72 hours.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, and zero security concerns from the Russians to allow a local to just drive up right next to them (& then later right up to the tank).  A trunk full of explosives & a desire to take a bunch of them with you could have turned everyone into red goo.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also where's that one guy who kept saying "yeah, Putin is bad but you have to admit he's a military genius." Haven't seen him around, I'd like to mock him.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Wow, and zero security concerns from the Russians to allow a local to just drive up right next to them (& then later right up to the tank).  A trunk full of explosives & a desire to take a bunch of them with you could have turned everyone into red goo.


I had that same reaction.   From a lot of the videos, it seems the average Ukrainians are mocking the Russians, treating them like a pathetic up armored trucker convoy. But if their government falls, it's going to make Red Dawn look like a documentary.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Usually I'd say incompetence.  But it's a well charted short drive. From a country abundant in fuel.  Hanlon's razor doesn't seem sharp enough to dissect this insanity.  There's malevolence, or at the very least internal protest involved here.


images2.bonhams.comView Full Size
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hobnail: Also where's that one guy who kept saying "yeah, Putin is bad but you have to admit he's a military genius." Haven't seen him around, I'd like to mock him.


Russian checks aren't clearing anymore.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am rooting for Ukraine and this is a funny video, but I am not sure I would antagonize frustrated armed soldiers for sport.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those guys are lucky they ran out of fuel... they are throwing a Ukrainian BBQ for Russian armor in the city.


https://imgur.com/gallery/GlVU1R9
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Warthog: hobnail: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Hubris?

Yeah, I think hubris is the right word.  Putin bought his own disinformation.  They're still going to take Kyiv, but what comes next is more Russian Afghan invasion than anything they imagined.   Particularly if they martyr Zelensky.  If that dude dies, then Putin has bought himself a permanent problem on his southwestern flank.

You want to make an entire country hate you?  Kill their beloved King on the battlefield.  He wasn't a beloved King before this started, but lord They're making him one in all of 72 hours.


I also think if they kill Vitali Klitschko ( the former heavyweight boxing champ and current mayor of Kyiv) they are buying trouble.

Would both of them killed bring other nations into this with troops on the ground?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

freddyV: Warthog: hobnail: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Hubris?

Yeah, I think hubris is the right word.  Putin bought his own disinformation.  They're still going to take Kyiv, but what comes next is more Russian Afghan invasion than anything they imagined.   Particularly if they martyr Zelensky.  If that dude dies, then Putin has bought himself a permanent problem on his southwestern flank.

You want to make an entire country hate you?  Kill their beloved King on the battlefield.  He wasn't a beloved King before this started, but lord They're making him one in all of 72 hours.

I also think if they kill Vitali Klitschko ( the former heavyweight boxing champ and current mayor of Kyiv) they are buying trouble.

Would both of them killed bring other nations into this with troops on the ground?


No... Russia still has nukes. We're not getting involved unless he crosses into Poland, uses Chemical weapons, or his inner circle kills him and they withdraw. We would then move in as peace keepers with NATO forces... but even that would be delicate because Russia would view that as a threat, especially if they were in retreat.

As long as they have nukes... our doing anything is very limited.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?


I have the distinct notion that they had "help". It seems obvious that some elements of the invasion are entirely vapor.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: freddyV: Warthog: hobnail: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Hubris?

Yeah, I think hubris is the right word.  Putin bought his own disinformation.  They're still going to take Kyiv, but what comes next is more Russian Afghan invasion than anything they imagined.   Particularly if they martyr Zelensky.  If that dude dies, then Putin has bought himself a permanent problem on his southwestern flank.

You want to make an entire country hate you?  Kill their beloved King on the battlefield.  He wasn't a beloved King before this started, but lord They're making him one in all of 72 hours.

I also think if they kill Vitali Klitschko ( the former heavyweight boxing champ and current mayor of Kyiv) they are buying trouble.

Would both of them killed bring other nations into this with troops on the ground?

No... Russia still has nukes. We're not getting involved unless he crosses into Poland, uses Chemical weapons, or his inner circle kills him and they withdraw. We would then move in as peace keepers with NATO forces... but even that would be delicate because Russia would view that as a threat, especially if they were in retreat.

As long as they have nukes... our doing anything is very limited.


If things keep going this badly for Russia, it wouldn't shock me for them to use chemical weapons...or worse.
Purim's ego is too big for him to admit defeat
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those guys are lucky they ran out of fuel... they are throwing a Ukrainian BBQ for Russian armor in the city.


https://imgur.com/gallery/GlVU1R9


It is the road I would have "run out" of fuel on. Long before getting to the city, if somebody was stupid enough to make me the driver.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those guys are lucky they ran out of fuel... they are throwing a Ukrainian BBQ for Russian armor in the city.


https://imgur.com/gallery/GlVU1R9


That's from 2014.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those guys are lucky they ran out of fuel... they are throwing a Ukrainian BBQ for Russian armor in the city.

https://imgur.com/gallery/GlVU1R9


That's pretty awesome. Maybe we should rename them Kyiv Cocktails.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Russian tanks past their earliest tank models use diesel as fuel for their tanks.
Ranges their tanks can cover differ between the models. The T-34 for example can cover an operational range of about 250 miles. However, its upgrade the T-34-85 can only go about 150 miles before refueling (presumable for being heavier).

And this is pretty operational for the newer tanks. About 300 miles before needing refueling.

I wonder how many petrol stations they passed that were not operational because everyone was bugged out...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: NewportBarGuy: Those guys are lucky they ran out of fuel... they are throwing a Ukrainian BBQ for Russian armor in the city.


https://imgur.com/gallery/GlVU1R9

That's from 2014.


Goddammit. I keep falling for these videos.

Thanks for the correction.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling most Russian soldiers aren't really into this. They're cannon fodder, I kind of feel sorry for them
 
links136
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?


Two words. 

Vodka. 

Yes.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This way to Ram Ranch"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bloody William
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Underestimate your enemy, expect to win in 24hours and have victory parade on the weekend.

It's a massive f*ck up. Putin made a Hitlerian-level blunder here. Ukraine is his Waterloo and Stalingrad all rolled into one.


Considering those farkups are historically what happen WHEN COUNTRIES TRY TO INVADE RUSSIA, you'd think Putin would have been more aware of them.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad drove tank-transporters for the British Army when he was young. They best described tank fuel efficiency as "gallons per mile" on a good day. There's a reason they have tank transporters. They eat fuel like the giant women on TLC.

You drive a tank transporter, drop off the tank where you need it. Do the job, then load the tank back up on the transporter and move it again. You don't drive the tank cross-country. You'll be stranded in a couple hours.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of gas? We have a few bottles of it here, waitasec. Got a lighter?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After having systematically killed off or imprisoned all of the No Men, Putin was left with a cabinet that would have nodded in total agreement had he presented a potato as his operational plan.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Recoil Therapy: Wow, and zero security concerns from the Russians to allow a local to just drive up right next to them (& then later right up to the tank).  A trunk full of explosives & a desire to take a bunch of them with you could have turned everyone into red goo.

I had that same reaction.   From a lot of the videos, it seems the average Ukrainians are mocking the Russians, treating them like a pathetic up armored trucker convoy. But if their government falls, it's going to make Red Dawn look like a documentary.


Any  former tankers/armor operators will tell you that you do not get out of the vehicle while invading unless its on fire.
 
covalesj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have 20 years olds driving tanks around a foreign country. Most of them haven't drive 20 miles from the home the grew up in.  Imagine picking up a bunch of Alabamian 20 year olds, sticking them in a tank, and asking them to drive from harrisburg to philadelphia at night, unaided, with a bunch of locals around that  want to kill them.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bloody William: NewportBarGuy: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Underestimate your enemy, expect to win in 24hours and have victory parade on the weekend.

It's a massive f*ck up. Putin made a Hitlerian-level blunder here. Ukraine is his Waterloo and Stalingrad all rolled into one.

Considering those farkups are historically what happen WHEN COUNTRIES TRY TO INVADE RUSSIA, you'd think Putin would have been more aware of them.


I think he's just lost his damn mind. I'm not sure if it's a mental breakdown or drugs or what, I don't think he has any idea what he's doing.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really have to wonder if Putin has worse things in mind. Even US neo-cons aren't dumb enough to think they can overthrow an entire country in 24 hours.

I don't mean "we just came over for tea but they were so mean now we have to nuke them" but he's clearly up to something, even if it's just delusion-driven self-destruction.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I get the feeling most Russian soldiers aren't really into this.


It seems like the Russian people and Zelensky were the only ones in the world who didn't genuinely expect Russia to invade Ukraine.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: Also where's that one guy who kept saying "yeah, Putin is bad but you have to admit he's a military genius." Haven't seen him around, I'd like to mock him.


Pro Putin are like anti vaxxers:

Putin strong good manly xtian

Putin strong manly xtian

Putin manly xtian

Putin prayer warriors assemble

Putin bad but smart, also xtian

(Radio silence)
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?

Usually I'd say incompetence.  But it's a well charted short drive. From a country abundant in fuel.  Hanlon's razor doesn't seem sharp enough to dissect this insanity.  There's malevolence, or at the very least internal protest involved here.


The Byelorussians were complaining before this kicked off that the Russian troops were selling their gas to civilians for food and booze.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of commission, become a pillbox. Out of ammo, become a bunker. Out of time, become heroes.

Out of the vehicle, become a laughingstock.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shastacola: I get the feeling most Russian soldiers aren't really into this. They're cannon fodder, I kind of feel sorry for them


_________________________

The Chechens that are supposedly coming are a different thing, however.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: How do you screw up the logistics of an invasion this badly?


Always with the negative waves.
Kelly's Heroes Oddball - Negative Waves
Youtube KuStsFW4EmQ
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elliot8654: Dad drove tank-transporters for the British Army when he was young. They best described tank fuel efficiency as "gallons per mile" on a good day. There's a reason they have tank transporters. They eat fuel like the giant women on TLC.

You drive a tank transporter, drop off the tank where you need it. Do the job, then load the tank back up on the transporter and move it again. You don't drive the tank cross-country. You'll be stranded in a couple hours.


Just called him. Average mileage a tank could do before it ran completely out? 50 miles at best.
If these idiots are trying to drive a tank from Russia to Kyiv, they're dumber than we thought.
 
