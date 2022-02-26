 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Zelensky wants you -- yeah, you -- to come on down and fight for Ukraine
    Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian president, Ukraine, social media, Russia's assault, day, Kiev  
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So long as I get to the Showcase Showdown
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm happy.to send Putin a sternly-written letter.
 
anti-riaa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He's really limiting himself by asking for only friends of Ukraine. There have to be millions of people who aren't particularly fond of Ukraine but would still like to shoot some Russians.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?


Nukes.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kbronsito: He's really limiting himself by asking for only friends of Ukraine. There have to be millions of people who aren't particularly fond of Ukraine but would still like to shoot some Russians.


"Yeah Ukraine, porgies-DEATH TO PUTIN!"
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'll do my part by putting a Ukrainian flag on my profile picture and retweeting anti-Russian memes.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sounds Like a good time to go on a
flxt.tmsimg.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An International Brigade, you say?
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?


Nothing? They brought it upon themselves by ignoring state department advice to leave. If you ignore your government telling you that you're on your own, you're not going to get much sympathy when you get into trouble.
 
germ78
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Дядько Зеленський хоче, щоб ви пішли в армію

/just need the Norman Rockwell painting of Zelensky pointing at the viewer wearing a top-hat with blue and gold stripes
 
saywhonow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
American 'patriots': I mean, I would totally. But I've got to wash my hair. And have you seen the price of flights? Plus they make you wear those masks and the start to get uncomfortable after a while, so that's not going to work. How about thoughts and prayers? I can send those. Oh! And I'll post a Ukrainian flag on my Twitter feed. Will that work?


/Actually that's not true. Those folks would probably join the Russian army because Ukraine is an elaborate hoax just to make Donald Trump look bad.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?


Moscow ends up looking like Baghdad?
 
Ubisoft is ISIS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think that after decades of Russia hiding behind mercenaries and ordering their own soldiers to pretend to act as mercenaries, it'd be incredibly satisfying to see citizens of countries across the world coming to Ukraine openly, without hiding their identities or nationalities, to kick Russia out of Ukraine so decisively that Ukraine can take its country back
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: So long as I get to the Showcase Showdown


don't forget to spay or neuter the intruders.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: I think that after decades of Russia hiding behind mercenaries and ordering their own soldiers to pretend to act as mercenaries, it'd be incredibly satisfying to see citizens of countries across the world coming to Ukraine openly, without hiding their identities or nationalities, to kick Russia out of Ukraine so decisively that Ukraine can take its country back


I saw some images last night on Twitter of refuge Afghan fighters arming up in Ukraine to fight Russians.
 
Froman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: I'm happy.to send Putin a sternly-written letter.


Knowing your history, a sternly written letter of encouragement and admiration, and an apology for getting in the way in Afghanistan.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: I'm happy.to send Putin a sternly-written letter.


Has the phone number for the Kremlin changed in the last few decades?
 
SansNeural
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kbronsito: He's really limiting himself by asking for only friends of Ukraine. There have to be millions of people who aren't particularly fond of Ukraine but would still like to shoot some Russians.


...enemy of my enemy: BFF
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There are no friends in politics.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

abb3w: Lucky LaRue: I'm happy.to send Putin a sternly-written letter.

Has the phone number for the Kremlin changed in the last few decades?


They changed it to 867-5309
 
aremmes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

chitownmike: anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?

Moscow ends up looking like Baghdad?


That's very unfair to Baghdad.
 
hej
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?


Will probably be a closed casket funeral.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: abb3w: Lucky LaRue: I'm happy.to send Putin a sternly-written letter.

Has the phone number for the Kremlin changed in the last few decades?

They changed it to 867-5309


Jennivich, I got your number.
 
majestic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Callahan brake pads or nothing.
 
smokewon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There was no link to actually join. I am rwa but I have no idea how to get there or who to contact
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TFA's page also states that guy whose car was crushed by a tank survived.
 
Iwouldhitit [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Looking at the shape the Ukrainian volunteers are in, I'm not sure Ukraine has the natural supply infrastructure to keep Meal Team Six properly equipped with Metformin, Trulicity and baconators.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

smokewon: There was no link to actually join. I am rwa but I have no idea how to get there or who to contact


Hey, I'm a Right Wing Anarchist too!  We're a rare breed.

/is joke, comrade.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Froman: Lucky LaRue: I'm happy.to send Putin a sternly-written letter.

Knowing your history, a sternly written letter of encouragement and admiration, and an apology for getting in the way in Afghanistan.


Covered in glitter and lipstick kiss-marks and hearts and spritzed with the finest perfume at the Lancome counter...
 
KidGoat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All we need are a couple forklifts, donuts, and Natty light
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?


Dies? Probably nothing -- news stories.  But, if they get captured and paraded around on TV?  That'd be a problem.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ubisoft is ISIS: I think that after decades of Russia hiding behind mercenaries and ordering their own soldiers to pretend to act as mercenaries, it'd be incredibly satisfying to see citizens of countries across the world coming to Ukraine openly, without hiding their identities or nationalities, to kick Russia out of Ukraine so decisively that Ukraine can take its country back


To the ubiquitous assholes who funny these things, FOAD you scab picking, krokodil addict!

img.4plebs.orgView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i'm in. someone get me a ticket, and they will give me a gun when i get there. let's go. wolverines.

///not kidding, i'll go.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They need heavy weapons, tanks, and air support to stay in the game long-term, along with specialized tactical training and lots of financial support. We should see this as a test drive for what's coming for Europe. Putin has little support at home for this war, so if this becomes an Afghanistan level quagmire then we might see him get put out to pasture.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I could totally be a sniper over there.

If I were over there.  And I had a sniper rifle.  And I knew how to shoot.  And who to shoot.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?


Nothing

Unless the dude is rich
 
yellowjester
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kbronsito: He's really limiting himself by asking for only friends of Ukraine. There have to be millions of people who aren't particularly fond of Ukraine but would still like to shoot some Russians.


Yes there are

Theyre called psychopaths
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: I could totally be a sniper over there.

If I were over there.  And I had a sniper rifle.  And I knew how to shoot.  And who to shoot.


And didnt mind being shot at
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I posted "prayers" with like five of the two hands emojis to facebook

I've done my fair share
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine."
 
uknesvuinng
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?


Putin uses it as "proof" that the US is secretly involved in aggressive actions against Russia, justifying whatever move he thinks will serve his interests.  It'll probably be pretty obvious the American wasn't acting with any official sanction, but used right, it can introduce enough uncertainly that it might sway some nations into standing aside rather than uniting against Russia.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i'm in. someone get me a ticket, and they will give me a gun when i get there. let's go. wolverines.

///not kidding, i'll go.


As long as u dont mind getting shot at.

War is not a gun range with paper targets
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't changing the lights on some buildings enough?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [i.imgflip.com image 750x418]


Yeah, neither he nor any of his militia buddies will go a thousand miles near Ukraine.  Hell half of them are probably trying to find ways to support the Russians.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: DarkSoulNoHope: abb3w: Lucky LaRue: I'm happy.to send Putin a sternly-written letter.

Has the phone number for the Kremlin changed in the last few decades?

They changed it to 867-5309

Jennivich, I got your number.


Jennivich would be a man, Jennova is what you're looking for.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: anti-riaa: So what happens if a U.S. citizen dies in Ukraine as an effect of Russian attack?

Dies? Probably nothing -- news stories.  But, if they get captured and paraded around on TV?  That'd be a problem.


Death isnt a big deal

National Image is everything
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: I'm happy.to send Putin a sternly-written letter.


You should probably learn to type first.
 
