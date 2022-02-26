 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Russia to be swiftly booted from SWIFT after Hungary drops opposition to plan   (twitter.com) divider line
144
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

3152 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 26 Feb 2022 at 9:02 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



144 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Shut them down.  Shut them all down.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yay!
Suck it, Tucker Carlson!
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still waiting on Germany.
 
fone [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Still waiting on Germany.


The German finance minister said they were now open to it yesterday I believe.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"SWIFT is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade."

Had to look that up.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fone: bostonguy: Still waiting on Germany.

The German finance minister said they were now open to it yesterday I believe.


"Open to" and  "willing to" are two different things.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Still waiting on Germany.


Came here to say this. The other countries will fall in line.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "SWIFT is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade."

Had to look that up, Tom said researchily.


There we go.
 
HighOnCraic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "SWIFT is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments and is the principal mechanism for financing international trade."

Had to look that up.


No, it's Becky.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is kicking them off SWIFT what makes the Oligarchs tell Putin to GTFO?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of the real victims of this? There's sure to be suffering an a loss of income for so many who are dependant on that money. Someone needs to think of those poor Republicans who won't get their payments now.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha HA!

NOW it's a weekend!
 
kumanoki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: Won't someone think of the real victims of this? There's sure to be suffering an a loss of income for so many who are dependant on that money. Someone needs to think of those poor Republicans who won't get their payments now.


Guaranteed there are some politicians in Washinton who are having a pants-shiatringly bad day on this news
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Is kicking them off SWIFT what makes the Oligarchs tell Putin to GTFO?


Why do people think Putin is in charge at the sufferance of the oligarchs when it's the other way around?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Oshawa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: BizarreMan: Is kicking them off SWIFT what makes the Oligarchs tell Putin to GTFO?

Why do people think Putin is in charge at the sufferance of the oligarchs when it's the other way around?


Because that is the western model people are use to?
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: BizarreMan: Is kicking them off SWIFT what makes the Oligarchs tell Putin to GTFO?

Why do people think Putin is in charge at the sufferance of the oligarchs when it's the other way around?


Those oligarchs who were against him are in jail, in exile or enjoyed polonium tea. All the others play ball. The whole of Putin's political career has been becoming the biggest kid on the block.
 
ThereBeNoShelterHere [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia probably getting booted from swift, crypto goes up. You can't explain that.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cypress dropped their opposition, as well.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Want to see how quickly Putin disappears? I'm betting dead by Monday if the kick them out of SWIFT.

"We are sad to report that Vlad slipped on his tea this morning. Russian troops will be withdrawing by nightfall."
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kumanoki: saywhonow: Won't someone think of the real victims of this? There's sure to be suffering an a loss of income for so many who are dependant on that money. Someone needs to think of those poor Republicans who won't get their payments now.

Guaranteed there are some politicians in Washinton who are having a pants-shiatringly bad day on this news


Let them come out against it. Let them announce to the world that they take Russian money.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're no longer Swifties?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Yay!
Suck it, Tucker Carlson


Children and brave men and women are dying, and you want to deflect from the gutless wonder standing by watching it happen?

Fark is reaching brand new lows.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oshawa: qorkfiend: BizarreMan: Is kicking them off SWIFT what makes the Oligarchs tell Putin to GTFO?

Why do people think Putin is in charge at the sufferance of the oligarchs when it's the other way around?

Because that is the western model people are use to?


Supposedly Putin has collected all of his oligarchs at his Ural base/mansion/lair to make sure that nobody dissents or fries to flee. They aren't going to do anything.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: qorkfiend: BizarreMan: Is kicking them off SWIFT what makes the Oligarchs tell Putin to GTFO?

Why do people think Putin is in charge at the sufferance of the oligarchs when it's the other way around?

Those oligarchs who were against him are in jail, in exile or enjoyed polonium tea. All the others play ball. The whole of Putin's political career has been becoming the biggest kid on the block.


Military coup or civilian uprising.

Those the only two things that will get him out of power, besides death.
 
Almost Everybody Poops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany last seen on the phone with Manchin asking for tips
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But how will we pay for Russian gas?"

Gold nuggets.  Pallets of cash.  Bitcoin if you're desperate.  There are ways.

And what the hell are you doing still buying Russian gas at this juncture?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any objection to kicking Russia from SWIFT is an a direct indication of the level of corruption and Russian money laundering going on in that country.  No exceptions, you GOP cocksuckers.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expected the majority of the world to condemn this invasion, but I am pleasantly surprised as it becomes clear that Russia has no friends or allies now.
 
BoothbyTCD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThereBeNoShelterHere: If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.


I love the bitcoin nutters in that thread who think crypto will step in and fill the gap left by losing access to international banking.
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Cypress dropped their opposition, as well.


I didn't realize the Ents had a vote-where does Treebeard stand on this?  He always seemed a little isolationist politically-unless of course the Russians start using the trees.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Want to see how quickly Putin disappears? I'm betting dead by Monday if the kick them out of SWIFT.

"We are sad to report that Vlad slipped on his tea this morning. Russian troops will be withdrawing by nightfall."


*PING*
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh, "fries". Welcome to fark.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame, because Germany seemed to be ready to take over as a decent substitute for 'shining beacon of democracy' as Trump and the GOP took over the US... but now we see it lacks any spine when things get tough.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: ThereBeNoShelterHere: If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.

I love the bitcoin nutters in that thread who think crypto will step in and fill the gap left by losing access to international banking.


DUDE!!! They are totally sticking it to the banksters, man. Blockchain Revolution!!
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Purple_Urkle: Yay!
Suck it, Tucker Carlson

Children and brave men and women are dying, and you want to deflect from the gutless wonder standing by watching it happen?

Fark is reaching brand new lows.


New Troll Here?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Putin has lost Orban you know he's really farked up. Seems his support is coming down to just Trump and the Republican party.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: Shut them down.  Shut them all down.


s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: ThereBeNoShelterHere: If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.

I love the bitcoin nutters in that thread who think crypto will step in and fill the gap left by losing access to international banking.


4.6 transactions per second.  That's enough for at least one small village in Russia to run its economy on... if nobody else uses it.
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: ThereBeNoShelterHere: If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.

I love the bitcoin nutters in that thread who think crypto will step in and fill the gap left by losing access to international banking.


It might become a better option than the Ruble.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad to see Hungary on board -- was curious to see which way they were going to go.

Are Germany and Italy still holding out?

My guess is that Putin already has a work-around in place through China.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: BoothbyTCD: ThereBeNoShelterHere: If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.

I love the bitcoin nutters in that thread who think crypto will step in and fill the gap left by losing access to international banking.

4.6 transactions per second.  That's enough for at least one small village in Russia to run its economy on... if nobody else uses it.


Technically better than zero transactions per second.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BoothbyTCD: ThereBeNoShelterHere: If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.

I love the bitcoin nutters in that thread who think crypto will step in and fill the gap left by losing access to international banking.


These are people who bought in last November at close to 70k. That f*ck head Josh Mandel for one. Idiots.
 
GentDirkly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RasIanI: I'm glad to see Hungary on board -- was curious to see which way they were going to go.

Are Germany and Italy still holding out?

My guess is that Putin already has a work-around in place through China.


Italy is on board.  Seems Germany are the only ones who haven't decided.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: Purple_Urkle: Yay!
Suck it, Tucker Carlson

Children and brave men and women are dying, and you want to deflect from the gutless wonder standing by watching it happen?

Fark is reaching brand new lows.


Children and brave men and women are dying, and he wants to point out the people that are supporting it. You know, Trump, Carlson, and the rest of the Republicans.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: Oshawa: qorkfiend: BizarreMan: Is kicking them off SWIFT what makes the Oligarchs tell Putin to GTFO?

Why do people think Putin is in charge at the sufferance of the oligarchs when it's the other way around?

Because that is the western model people are use to?

Supposedly Putin has collected all of his oligarchs at his Ural base/mansion/lair to make sure that nobody dissents or fries to flee. They aren't going to do anything.


You think billionaires don't have "dead man's switches"?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eclecticman666: BoothbyTCD: ThereBeNoShelterHere: If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.

I love the bitcoin nutters in that thread who think crypto will step in and fill the gap left by losing access to international banking.

It might become a better option than the Ruble.


At this point, Robux are a better option
than the Ruble.

I think the GOP are all making Roblox accounts now so they can revive their monthly payments.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThereBeNoShelterHere: If you ever wanted to see a Russian bot farm in action, read the comments on that tweet.


I don't get why there are so many of them claiming to be Brazilian and laying down bad sarcasm.
 
Displayed 50 of 144 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.