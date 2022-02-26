 Skip to content
(AP News)   It's your Saturday Ukrainian resistance thread. "The fight is here"   (apnews.com)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insane or insanely brave, this is what you get when a huge part of the country you're invading speaks your own language. Ukrainian civilian in car offers Russian soldiers who's tank has broken down on a highway a "tow back to Russia" and suggests they surrender.

https://twitter.com/aliostad/status/1497519061554630658?s=20&t=F1rgqeWqkk3JQ3GmGXtkDQ
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Russian army has deployed the TOS-1 heavy flamethrower which shoots thermobaric rockets, the was South of Belgorod.


https://twitter.com/fpleitgenCNN/status/1497519335350452231
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


https://twitter.com/ChristopherJM/status/1497516903270690816
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

thecactusman17: Insane or insanely brave, this is what you get when a huge part of the country you're invading speaks your own language. Ukrainian civilian in car offers Russian soldiers who's tank has broken down on a highway a "tow back to Russia" and suggests they surrender.

https://twitter.com/aliostad/status/1497519061554630658?s=20&t=F1rgqeWqkk3JQ3GmGXtkDQ


Seems like that's a good time to snipe some Russians, but I should probably leave that decision up to Ukrainians.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

shastacola: The Russian army has deployed the TOS-1 heavy flamethrower which shoots thermobaric rockets, the was South of Belgorod.


https://twitter.com/fpleitgenCNN/status/1497519335350452231


Well, of course - Zelensky told Ukrainians to make Molotov Cocktails - so that is the proportional Russian response.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: thecactusman17: Insane or insanely brave, this is what you get when a huge part of the country you're invading speaks your own language. Ukrainian civilian in car offers Russian soldiers who's tank has broken down on a highway a "tow back to Russia" and suggests they surrender.

https://twitter.com/aliostad/status/1497519061554630658?s=20&t=F1rgqeWqkk3JQ3GmGXtkDQ

Seems like that's a good time to snipe some Russians, but I should probably leave that decision up to Ukrainians.


Ukrainians aren't savages. You take them prisoner. And after the war you exchange them.
 
smokewon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Will somebody please find a way to post money directly to the resistance?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: thecactusman17: Insane or insanely brave, this is what you get when a huge part of the country you're invading speaks your own language. Ukrainian civilian in car offers Russian soldiers who's tank has broken down on a highway a "tow back to Russia" and suggests they surrender.

https://twitter.com/aliostad/status/1497519061554630658?s=20&t=F1rgqeWqkk3JQ3GmGXtkDQ

Seems like that's a good time to snipe some Russians, but I should probably leave that decision up to Ukrainians.


Ukraine has more integrity than that. Those soldiers didn't seem too hostile either, just embarrassed and demoralized.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
vanyaland.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

smokewon: Will somebody please find a way to post money directly to the resistance?


Too many potential scams.  I would donate money, but it'd have to be a fund either run by or vouched for by my government, and I doubt such a thing will happen.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: smokewon: Will somebody please find a way to post money directly to the resistance?

Too many potential scams.  I would donate money, but it'd have to be a fund either run by or vouched for by my government, and I doubt such a thing will happen.


Also at the moment the resistance is still the government of Ukraine
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From the UK Ministry of Defense:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Those soldiers didn't seem too hostile either, just embarrassed and demoralized.


Uh-huh.  And how many Ukrainians do you think they were prepared to kill on orders before their tank broke down?

They're invaders.  With significant armaments.  Unless they're surrendering, they're valid targets.  Rather than risk Ukrainian lives trying to take them prisoner, I say shoot 'em then make the bodies disappear so it looks like a case of desertion to other Russians.  VERY demoralizing.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Unsung_Hero: thecactusman17: Insane or insanely brave, this is what you get when a huge part of the country you're invading speaks your own language. Ukrainian civilian in car offers Russian soldiers who's tank has broken down on a highway a "tow back to Russia" and suggests they surrender.

https://twitter.com/aliostad/status/1497519061554630658?s=20&t=F1rgqeWqkk3JQ3GmGXtkDQ

Seems like that's a good time to snipe some Russians, but I should probably leave that decision up to Ukrainians.

Ukraine has more integrity than that. Those soldiers didn't seem too hostile either, just embarrassed and demoralized.


Yeah, people tend to get humble when they are vulnerable. They're still an invading enemy. fark 'em.
 
smokewon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I get that but is there a specific soldier anyone knows? Is there a way to get them cigarettes or socks or a gallon of gas?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I really did not expect to be able to see live streams from Kyiv this morning. Ukraine is not weak.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

shastacola: The Russian army has deployed the TOS-1 heavy flamethrower which shoots thermobaric rockets, the was South of Belgorod.


https://twitter.com/fpleitgenCNN/status/1497519335350452231


They really are going to go full ALL THE WAR CRIMES rather than admit Putin has lost the plot and figure out a way to end this.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men of fighting age were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

The civil libertarian in me hates this, but I understand it. But how are you going to force an objector to fight?
 
ifky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
France seized a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-seeks-explanation-france-over-seized-ship-ria-2022-02-26/
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The key is not letting Russia get control of Ukrainian airspace. And preventing Russians from digging in making it a war of attrition.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: From the UK Ministry of Defense:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


From what i have been reading, the Russians may have suffered a few times more casualties than the Ukranians.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
 lol...I love how Zelensky rebuked the US regarding evacuating him: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'.

Yeesh, to think the president of a country is personally taking up arms to defend it kind of amazes me.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men of fighting age were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

The civil libertarian in me hates this, but I understand it. But how are you going to force an objector to fight?


Send him to the front?
 
chitlenz
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men of fighting age were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

The civil libertarian in me hates this, but I understand it. But how are you going to force an objector to fight?


I object to war, but if it's my home, yeah you go fight.  Objectors can still cook and launder for everybody else if they 're that committed to their beliefs.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russia just cut off access to Twitter in Russia per BBC reporter.


https://twitter.com/BBCSteveR/status/1497563538742730758
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

blodyholy: lol...I love how Zelensky rebuked the US regarding evacuating him: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'.

Yeesh, to think the president of a country is personally taking up arms to defend it kind of amazes me.


Zelensjy the comedian is also one badass son of a biatch
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chitlenz: Objectors can still cook and launder for everybody else if they 're that committed to their beliefs.


There's always a need for more field medics.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men of fighting age were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

The civil libertarian in me hates this, but I understand it. But how are you going to force an objector to fight?


You'll find there are far fewer objectors when the enemy is firing on their houses.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men of fighting age were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

The civil libertarian in me hates this, but I understand it. But how are you going to force an objector to fight?


Fine you don't have to fight but you can carry ammo to the ones that are and carry back those that are injured.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

blodyholy: lol...I love how Zelensky rebuked the US regarding evacuating him: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'.

Yeesh, to think the president of a country is personally taking up arms to defend it kind of amazes me.


I'll probably get deleted or scolded for this, but seeing him stand up for his people, openly going "come at me bro" while dressed in J. Crew's military line...dude is HOT.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: how are you going to force an objector to fight?


Well, for one you don't let them leave the battlefield.  At some point they will choose between giving something for the invaders to hunt, or fighting back.  Either way, it's just a matter of the degree to which they're helping.

I don't like the idea, but when you live in a nation that provides you with civilization you have an obligation to defend it in return for those benefits.  Which I guess means the desperately poor and slaves should be exempt from obligation since they had no choice... but go ahead, tell me how to tell the difference between someone who is poor and a coward trying to avoid their duty.

War sucks.  fark Russia.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BadCosmonaut: The key is not letting Russia get control of Ukrainian airspace. And preventing Russians from digging in making it a war of attrition.


Based on the writing of that war historian a few posts ago, it's almost inevitable that ground fighting will turn into street to street insurgent battles. Russia is using indirect fire to shell buildings and destroy targets of value already. I expect Kiev will look like Sarajevo in a few weeks
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/RihoTerras/status/1497537201403580421?s=20&t=3ZjuSU9lxGQqxkTAJMMNwg

2/7 Russians didn't have a tactical plan. The war costs about $20 bln/day. There are rockets for 3-4 days at most, they use them sparingly. They lack weapons, the Tula and 2 Rotenberg plants can't physically fulfil the orders for weapons. Rifles and ammo are the most they can do.

3/7 The next Russian weapons can be produced in 3-4 months - if even that. They have no raw materials. What was previously supplied mainly from Slovenia, Finland and Germany is now cut off.

4/7 If Ukraine manages to hold the Russians off for 10 days, then the Russians will have to enter negotiations. Because they have no money, weapons, or resources. Nevertheless, they are indifferent about the sanctions.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shastacola: The Russian army has deployed the TOS-1 heavy flamethrower which shoots thermobaric rockets, the was South of Belgorod.


https://twitter.com/fpleitgenCNN/status/1497519335350452231


Is that in Ukraine? Or Russia? It's surreal. Local civilian traffic traveling behind, in front of, and opposite that lone Russian truck carrying the rocket launcher.

Was this the way it was in World War Two? Nazi columns dispersing through Belgium or France or Russia and local travelers just making sure to leave them room to move? What about our following wars, like in Iraq?
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ifky: France seized a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/russia-seeks-explanation-france-over-seized-ship-ria-2022-02-26/


France's explanation is simply.  FAFO.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So the Russians tried to do a sort of combination of the invasion of Crete (seizing the airfield near kyiv and massively reinforcing it) and then follow it up by connecting land routes to it a la Market Garden's oriental plan. Bit its looking more like market garden in reality: airborne didn't get it done and they can't reinforce the airfield, so they have to slog, and the soldiers who have been selling fuel to eat for the past month aren't able to make it.

Paper tiger or just a delay? Time will tell. But clearly the Russian  initial blitz hasn't worked.

And why can't they achieve air superior over UA? And why are they bum rushing heavily laden troop choppers thru airspace they don't dominate, only to lose them to missiles? Hubris? Incompetence? Given the experience the Russians have gathered in Syria and elsewhere the last 10yrs im surprised at some of the mistakes they're making. I'm thrilled they're being made, but it's....weird?

SLAVA UKRAINA
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1497553967684849669?s=20&t=3ZjuSU9lxGQqxkTAJMMNwg

The Kremlin says Putin gave Russia's army the order to stop the advance on Ukraine yesterday, even though clashes continued throughout last night, in anticipation of negotiations with Kyiv.

Dmitry Peskov now says Ukraine refused talks and Russia has resumed its full assault.
 
chitlenz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: blodyholy: lol...I love how Zelensky rebuked the US regarding evacuating him: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'.

Yeesh, to think the president of a country is personally taking up arms to defend it kind of amazes me.

Zelensjy the comedian is also one badass son of a biatch


And he's shaming the West for our cowardice, but showing us what real big D Democracy looks like.   Everyone is DC is scrambling to make sure their angle isn't affected, and that somehow they aren't personally going to lose money, and this motherfarker is out there like 'Freedom or Death'.  That's leadership, it's a shame we can't have it in the US anymore.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shastacola: [Fark user image 827x697]

https://twitter.com/ChristopherJM/status/1497516903270690816


Out of gas? LMFAO! That is some really pathetic logistics you have there Pooty poot. That is probably why two thirds of the Russian forces are still based outside Ukraine and not part of the invasion force. They don't have the supply lines to support it. Probably why Ukrainian forces are having successes and Russia has yet to take a major city. With weapons flowing across Polish border, the Ukrainian forces are probably better equipped.

/ Xi is laughing while he eyes Siberian territory
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CNN:

The US authorizes $350 million in new military assistance to Ukraine, says Secretary of State Blinken
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Refugees arriving in the Hungarian border town of Zahony said men of fighting age were not being allowed to leave Ukraine.

The civil libertarian in me hates this, but I understand it. But how are you going to force an objector to fight?


The same way the vast majority of southerners were forced to fight a war that only effected about 1 percent of their population. Forced conscription. Then if they refuse you kill them as an example. If they desert you destroy their homes and salt their fields and take everything but the clothes on the backs of their families. The "home guards" did this all the time. So go fight for something you don't believe in or care about or be hung. Or worse yet have everything you own destroyed and watch your wife and children starve to death just so the wealthiest 1 to 2 percent can get that slave labor they need.
 
smokewon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blodyholy: lol...I love how Zelensky rebuked the US regarding evacuating him: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'.

Yeesh, to think the president of a country is personally taking up arms to defend it kind of amazes me.


Motherfarker is ready for a knife fight.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Shaggy_C: how are you going to force an objector to fight?

Well, for one you don't let them leave the battlefield.  At some point they will choose between giving something for the invaders to hunt, or fighting back.  Either way, it's just a matter of the degree to which they're helping.

I don't like the idea, but when you live in a nation that provides you with civilization you have an obligation to defend it in return for those benefits.  Which I guess means the desperately poor and slaves should be exempt from obligation since they had no choice... but go ahead, tell me how to tell the difference between someone who is poor and a coward trying to avoid their duty.

War sucks.  fark Russia.


I've stopped saying things like "fark you" because of the rape connotation. I've been happily using "go fark yourself" for a while because it insinuates no one else wants to touch your nasty ass. I was quite pleased to hear the Ukrainians have picked it up too.

Go fark YOURSELF Russia. None of us want anything to do with your scummy ass.
 
jayphat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thrillbilly1967: The same way


Don't bother. He's whatabouting. In this case, whatabouting a strawman.
 
kumanoki
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chitlenz: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: blodyholy: lol...I love how Zelensky rebuked the US regarding evacuating him: 'I need ammunition, not a ride'.

Yeesh, to think the president of a country is personally taking up arms to defend it kind of amazes me.

Zelensjy the comedian is also one badass son of a biatch

And he's shaming the West for our cowardice, but showing us what real big D Democracy looks like.   Everyone is DC is scrambling to make sure their angle isn't affected, and that somehow they aren't personally going to lose money, and this motherfarker is out there like 'Freedom or Death'.  That's leadership, it's a shame we can't have it in the US anymore.


I mean, we can....if a fight ever comes directly to our doorstep.

I'm reminded of a Mighty Mighty Bosstones song
 
