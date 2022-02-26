 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Never mind common sense.Your training as a cop makes you paranoid, so you kill a person. That's an acquittal, after they dragged the case out for 8 years   (nypost.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Lawyer, Prosecutor, Judge, Jury, grounds of self-defense, Tampa, Florida, Curtis Reeves, Police  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2022 at 10:26 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That must be some killer popcorn.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Florida.
They hang Chads.
They shoot Chads

Don't be a Chad.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA:
Reeves "had more knowledge, more experience, more study in that area than anyone in this courtroom," defense attorney Richard Escobar said. "It's a dangerous world."

Wow.  I would have thought all his training and experience would have helped him resolve the situation peacefully.  Instead, some dude throwing a cell phone at you becomes grounds for a self-defence murder because you're stressed out?  Florida let's people with mental health issues carry concealed weapons??

Just more reasons to stay as far away from Florida as possible.

/ was stationed at Eglin for a couple of years in the 60s.
// 5th grade, reassigned from Eilson in Fairbanks
/// saw what an oil spill does to a beautiful beach
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

flamark: That must be some killer popcorn.


Must have been a bad movie. Never even heard of it myself.

But to throw movie popcorn? You know how much that shiat costs?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Murder. 2nd degree.

Florida people are assholes. Especially the cops.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
fark I hate cops
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: FTFA:
Reeves "had more knowledge, more experience, more study in that area than anyone in this courtroom," defense attorney Richard Escobar said. "It's a dangerous world."

Wow.  I would have thought all his training and experience would have helped him resolve the situation peacefully.  Instead, some dude throwing a cell phone at you becomes grounds for a self-defence murder because you're stressed out?  Florida let's people with mental health issues carry concealed weapons??

Just more reasons to stay as far away from Florida as possible.

/ was stationed at Eglin for a couple of years in the 60s.
// 5th grade, reassigned from Eilson in Fairbanks
/// saw what an oil spill does to a beautiful beach


You might know some of my family. Grandad was stationed at Eglin, and made their home in FWB after retiring.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Things I learned today.

1) Cops have to be TRAINED to be over-reacting pants wetting murderous cowards.
2) Their license to panic and kill people remains in force after retirement

What a country
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: 2) Their license to panic and kill people remains in force after retirement


And LEOSA lets them do it even in other jurisdictions they have no responsibilities in.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ex-cop, surprised the verdict took so long.

Too bad he wasn't one of those cops killed two days before retirement.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dude was texting the babysitter during the previews and this farkstick lost his shiat. Threw a hissy fit, leaving to complain, and then returning. Instead of letting the theater manager do his job of confronting the "rude" patron, Reeves escalated the fight. Victim threw popcorn at him OOH I FEAR FOR MY LIFE and possibly threw his phone at him.  The throwing of the phone was evidenced by a flash of light in surveillance video, though it might have also been reflective strips on his sneakers.

Personally, I don't throw my phone anywhere, ever. I'd only ever use it as a weapon in the most dire of circumstances, not in a "STFU old man" situation.

So arguing and suffering an attack from a bag of popcorn is justification for a Stand Your Ground shooting summarily murdering someone.  Leaving and returning speaks to premeditation.  Then, they postponed this over and over again allowing him to walk free for eight years. The DA has been working for a long time to try to not have this come to trial and then to get it in front of a friendly judge. The fact that Reeves is a retired cop should be no defense; if anything it should be evidence that he should know better, it should open the door to examining his service record and on-duty complaints against him.

But no, dude gets to walk as usual, and this will only embolden others to pop someone during a petty argument that they start themselves.  Way to go, my hometown.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: Murder. 2nd degree.

Florida people are assholes. Especially the cops.


No, he was acquitted. Didn't you read the article?

/Glad that's settled.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oulson died at the hospital; his wife was treated after being shot in the hand.

So, sure, he killed the guy. Florida, "stand your ground," and "he was comin' right for me", perfect storm of bullshiat. Fine.

Why in the hell did he shoot the guy's wife? Was she also throwing popcorn at him? Did she also make the old cop "scared for his life?" Was her injury just handwaved away because, hey, in Florida you're not even accountable for where your bullets go?

Did the DA even bother to press charges for that?

I mean, what the hell?!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've been pretty OK with most of the legal verdicts lately, but I am not happy with this one.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's OK to shoot people who text or talk through movies.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: psilocyberguy: Murder. 2nd degree.

Florida people are assholes. Especially the cops.

No, he was acquitted. Didn't you read the article?

/Glad that's settled.


You think the shooting was justified?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Things I learned today.

1) Cops have to be TRAINED to be over-reacting pants wetting murderous cowards.
2) Their license to panic and kill people remains in force after retirement

What a country


The fun part? If this defense is valid & useful for folks in law enforcement, why, it's gotta be valid & useful for anyone who's ever served in the military. Cops are supposed to "serve & protect;" soldiers are trained to kill.

"I'm sorry I went back to my car, got my .50, crossed the street, rented an apartment, waited three days to figure out his travel patterns, then picked him off at 300 yards - it's what I was trained to do, and he did scare me last week by shaking a garbage bag at me like I was a goddamned raccoon, so it's clearly not my fault."

FFS.
 
soupafi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know he's retired, but maybe they need to train cops that you are not going to die everytime you interact with the public
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Looking at that pic of bro dude makes me want to shoot him too.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FormlessOne: Oulson died at the hospital; his wife was treated after being shot in the hand.

So, sure, he killed the guy. Florida, "stand your ground," and "he was comin' right for me", perfect storm of bullshiat. Fine.

Why in the hell did he shoot the guy's wife? Was she also throwing popcorn at him? Did she also make the old cop "scared for his life?" Was her injury just handwaved away because, hey, in Florida you're not even accountable for where your bullets go?

Did the DA even bother to press charges for that?

I mean, what the hell?!


That was my thought. Why wasn't he charged with maiming the guy's wife?  Whatever. It's Florida. I was at the Edison Festival of Lights parade last weekend, and the first 20 minutes was a show of police force from Punta Gorda to Estero. Motorcycles. Military vehicles. Swamp vehicles. The crowd was screaming in delight. It was quite a sight. Russia and China would have been proud.
 
cefm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Only violent cowards need apply.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.