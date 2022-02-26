 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Voice)   If you go to the hospital saying you have a migraine and might have been struck by lightning, then punch the doctor who tries to examine your head, you actually do need your head examined   (dailyvoice.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Burlington County, New Jersey, Assault, Pemberton Township, New Jersey, Health care, Crime, health care workers, Terrorism, Browns Mills, New Jersey  
•       •       •

267 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2022 at 9:50 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now go after the ones who assault nurses!
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Indicted almost two years after it happened. Timely.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Now go after the ones who assault nurses!


I've seen a movie (actually a couple) that suggest nurses are rather bawdy. Maybe some one was just flirting.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I have compassion for this person. While hitting a doctor is NOT ok, I have had to go to the hospital with migraines several times. They treat you like shiat, put you in a room with bright ass flickering lights and never take you seriously. And while IDK if said patient actually was hit by lightening, when I was young I would see lightening as a visual aura (a precursor to a migraine). So what she's saying makes sense in that regard.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Now go after the ones who assault nurses!


I thought they regulated assault nurses? No folding butt stock, no pistol grip, magazine 10 bullets or less?
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
CSB: in the 80's I was in the ER waiting room and there has been a pretty big lightning storm. Another person in the waiting room had burns on the side of their face because they were talking on their phone during the storm and got zapped by lightning through the phone.

I had always thought that was a wive's tale.

My kid has no idea what a landline is so this story makes zero sense to her.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: CSB: in the 80's I was in the ER waiting room and there has been a pretty big lightning storm. Another person in the waiting room had burns on the side of their face because they were talking on their phone during the storm and got zapped by lightning through the phone.
I had always thought that was a wive's tale.
My kid has no idea what a landline is so this story makes zero sense to her.


That is true.  We had a lightning bolt travel down our antenna, I think, and it took out several of the electronic devices in the house.  Scared the shiat out of me.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Officer Barrelroll: CSB: in the 80's I was in the ER waiting room and there has been a pretty big lightning storm. Another person in the waiting room had burns on the side of their face because they were talking on their phone during the storm and got zapped by lightning through the phone.
I had always thought that was a wive's tale.
My kid has no idea what a landline is so this story makes zero sense to her.

That is true.  We had a lightning bolt travel down our antenna, I think, and it took out several of the electronic devices in the house.  Scared the shiat out of me.


I felt pretty safe in my house at that point because we had those cordless phones with the retractable metal antennas that were constantly getting bent or broken off.

High tech!
 
oldfool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Cause it's a bitter shiatstorm, that's life 
Tryna make ends meet, you're a slave to money then you die ~ The Verve
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Officer Barrelroll: CSB: in the 80's I was in the ER waiting room and there has been a pretty big lightning storm. Another person in the waiting room had burns on the side of their face because they were talking on their phone during the storm and got zapped by lightning through the phone.
I had always thought that was a wive's tale.
My kid has no idea what a landline is so this story makes zero sense to her.

That is true.  We had a lightning bolt travel down our antenna, I think, and it took out several of the electronic devices in the house.  Scared the shiat out of me.


We had lightning hit a tree ten feet from our home.  It cratered some dirt and we found deposits of that on our roof.  It got into our ground TV cable and traveled to the other side of the home and took out a big CRT TV, the puter, and melted all the wires in the basement.   Months later we found that three basement windows in the wells were also had blown out.  It was a loud day when that happened.  The insurance company came through like a champ.  It was a good thing.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.