(KSL Salt Lake City)   Two men are charged with selling drugs, and will be sent back to the scene of the crime as punishment   (ksl.com) divider line
    Utah  
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Surveillance footage allegedly showed Bullock and Abney in the back of a housing cell with books, which deputies found suspicious.


I haven't spent a lot of time in jail, so can someone tell me why that's suspicious?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Surveillance footage allegedly showed Bullock and Abney in the back of a housing cell with books, which deputies found suspicious.


I haven't spent a lot of time in jail, so can someone tell me why that's suspicious?


Deputies found the books suspicious, because deputies are largely illiterate?
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: I haven't spent a lot of time in jail, so can someone tell me why that's suspicious?


Probably just not a common place for inmates to have books. I imagine they usually read books in their cells or in the library, not in a secluded place in the back of a cellblock.
 
