Food recalls, banned music, international cuisine, and advertising are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, February 17-23 Octopus Farm Edition
6
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1268

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So yesterday we ran this story about some guys trying to start up the world's first octopus farm. Separate from the fact that this looks to be an environmental disaster in the making, and even more separate from the fact that people aren't eating as much octopus nowadays since we've learned they're actually pretty intelligent, I'm reminded of a farming joke from my time in Texas, where Texas A&M didn't have the best reputation for teaching science.

A student graduates from the Texas A&M with a degree in agriculture, and decides to go into chicken farming. He comes up with a business plan, gets a loan approved, buys a plot of land and some equipment, then begins planting eggs. After a month or so, he notices that none of the eggs are sprouting, so he decides he must have read things wrong and he needed to start them as seedlings rather than seeds. So he orders a few gross of baby chicks and proceeds to plant them in neat little rows, and sits back to watch them grow. After another month, none of the chicks have sprouted. So he calls up his Ag professor and asks for advice, "Dr. Abner, I'm having a dickens of a time with this here chicken farming. I tried eggs first, but they wouldn't sprout. Then I thought about what you had said about different climate areas, and I'm in North Texas, so I thought I should start with the eggs already hatched. But they ain't sproutin' neither. What am I doin' wrong here?"

The professor thought for a few minutes, then replied, "Have you taken a soil sample up to the lab yet?"

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and suggest some things that perhaps shouldn't be farmed.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I got a shamefully low 4, and only because I knew 2. Chance should have scored higher.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I got a shamefully low 4, and only because I knew 2. Chance should have scored higher.


It happens to everyone.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great quiz! Thanks
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
4 out of 10. it's like i dont even read fark
 
