PSA: Shoving a AA battery into your penis does not make it into a vibrator
28 Comments
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't think a fellow in America who shoves a AAA battery into his penis would receive the same quality of care he got in Tehran, Iran, interesting.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Drunken accident? With all the drinking I've done, I should have woke up with a bad case of battery dick years ago.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shocking.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Shocking.


AA in the pink and D in the stink?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything is a vibrator if you're brave enough.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Iran from this article
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Battery acid in my urethra?

It's more likely than you think.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Medics were able to prise the battery out without surgery and discharge the man on the same day...

I see that my joke has already been made. Damn you, Daily Fail!

But... ouch. That's just painful sounding.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Million to one shot, doc! Million to one!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Medics were able to prise the battery out without surgery and discharge the man on the same day...

I see that my joke has already been made. Damn you, Daily Fail!

But... ouch. That's just painful sounding.


Heh.

Not sure if that was intentional, but searcher beware if you GIS that with safe search off.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Youtube suWaBuHSf18
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Try the 9 volt. Shiat works. Trust m...you know what? Shut up, that's what. Mind your own business.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm speechless here. So many questions but they are intruding upon on another like competing voices in my consciousness.

I think I need to go look at cat pictures.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Drunken accident? With all the drinking I've done, I should have woke up with a bad case of battery dick years ago.


Username checks out?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Don't judge me. Me and my batteries are none of your business.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Battery acid in my urethra?

It's more likely than you think.


Unlikely. Most AA batteries have an alkaline electrolyte.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He's 49 years old and he hasn't been named? What has his family called him all these years? "Hey, you!"?
 
hammettman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
men are born with a penis
batteries not included
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: cyberspacedout: Medics were able to prise the battery out without surgery and discharge the man on the same day...

I see that my joke has already been made. Damn you, Daily Fail!

But... ouch. That's just painful sounding.

Heh.

Not sure if that was intentional, but searcher beware if you GIS that with safe search off.


Yes, with me, it's always intentional. I don't think the author saw the potential joke in that line I quoted, though.

In fewer words:

Me: pun is intended.

TFA: penis distended.
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Drunken accident? With all the drinking I've done, I should have woke up with a bad case of battery dick years ago.


https://www.theonion.com/what-the-hell-did-i-cram-in-my-anus-last-night-1819583702
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Iran? Guy can't even claim it was drunken dare when someone down at Rick's Cafe American asks
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
batterymart.comView Full Size

AA? Meh. If you can do one of these bad boys, then I'll be impressed.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: He's 49 years old and he hasn't been named? What has his family called him all these years? "Hey, you!"?


Mustaff Aleak, 49 said he was empowered by the experience but wondered where the rest of the Duracell bunny he inserted had gone.
 
LockeOak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sounds awful
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I haven't uncrossed my legs since I read this article. Which made driving home from work interesting, to say the least.
 
