 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN Money)   Dead for credit score reasons   (money.com) divider line
9
    More: Asinine, Credit history, Credit score, credit score, Credit, Fair Credit Reporting Act, Experian credit data, Previous research, new findings  
•       •       •

917 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2022 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...that's nice for me .
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not shocking, if I was diagnosed with a terminal illness I would max out all my credit cards, refinance my house and cash out my 401K tomorrow, all of which would impact my credit.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I don't have kids to leave my money to, is there any reason not to accumulate massive debt just before I die? I figure if banks are on the hook for it when I go, I've won the game.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ummmm, I don't know about this one.
 
Nullav
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's a correlation between financial security and longevity? No way!
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great. According to this I died about 5 years ago.
 
Nullav
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Great. According to this I died about 5 years ago.


Really dodged a bullet there, I guess.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nullav: FloriduhGuy: Great. According to this I died about 5 years ago.

Really dodged a bullet there, I guess.


And here I thought the collection agencies were still using tasers.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds hot.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.