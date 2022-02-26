 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Hey hey hey, bison burgers for all   (nbcnews.com) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, MSN  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2022 at 3:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where does the line start?

Bison is delicious.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bison were once abundant across large areas of North America but were hunted to near extinction by colonial settlers and the U.S. army in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Understatement of the year.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the comments would have filled out my bingo card.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a population in excess of 60 million in the late 18th century, the species was down to just 541 animals by 1889.

Quick wiki quote, cause I'm too lazy to do a deep dive.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too many bison? Not enough wolves.
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had buffalo burger in the past, when a friend was dieting.

It basically tasted like dry burger, and cost 3x more.  I'm guessing you could dress it up with some oils/fats/herbs, but I didn't know any better at the time.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mister Buttons: I've had buffalo burger in the past, when a friend was dieting.

It basically tasted like dry burger, and cost 3x more.  I'm guessing you could dress it up with some oils/fats/herbs, but I didn't know any better at the time.


No, you just got a bad sample or one that was pink slime processed from the carcass after it had already be butchered. Or the cook cooked it to death and it was too lean of a cut (it happens with bison since the animal is far leaner than a domestic cow) for you to taste the difference in the tastes of the fats between the two meats.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.