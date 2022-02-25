 Skip to content
Ukraine doesn't seem to be welcoming them as liberators
    Ukraine, Vladimir Putin, Russian offensive, Ukrainian armed forces, Russia, Russian advance, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Belarus  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lay waste to the war criminals.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Lurid.
https://twitter.com/aletweetsnews/status/1497396963846803457?t=FikR2jhrCZerAmuRKLIfcQ&s=19
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.


Pffft. Canada wouldn't be able to navigate or tell the weather when they got away from the metric system and had to try to figure out miles and degrees in real measurement.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"They are encountering more significant resistance and more determination than I think they expected"

That's because Ukraine ain't kitten around:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Please to being coming out of hiding in shelters. We swear that we will not be killing civilians. Double Promise, No Backsies. You can trust us,"maybe doesn't work so well when you lob missiles for two days, and are rolling tanks down their streets.

Y'all shared a country for a long ass while. What did you think your former countrymen were going to do in the face of invasion? Y'all shared that whole "Germans rolling in during winter," chapters in high school history.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ox45tallboy: powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.

Pffft. Canada wouldn't be able to navigate or tell the weather when they got away from the metric system and had to try to figure out miles and degrees in real measurement.


Yeah but what if they replaced all our signs with metric equivalents? We would be sooooo screwed!
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're saying Boo-urns
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slava Ukraini!
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two important points about the Russian military.
1. The troops are highly undertrained.
2. The officers have much to high of an opinion of their abilities.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: ox45tallboy: powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.

Pffft. Canada wouldn't be able to navigate or tell the weather when they got away from the metric system and had to try to figure out miles and degrees in real measurement.

Yeah but what if they replaced all our signs with metric equivalents? We would be sooooo screwed!


They wouldn't be able to unbolt the signs. Their wrenches are the wrong size.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Two important points about the Russian military.
1. The troops are highly undertrained.
2. The officers have much to high of an opinion of their abilities.


So Russia went full dunning Kruger? Now the maga overlap makes a lot more sense.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think they are going to fight," James Stavridis, a retired Navy admiral and former top NATO commander, said of the Ukrainians on NBC's "TODAY."

Wow.  Check out the big brain on this guy.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine seems to be welcoming them as cannon fodder.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have the Russians tried to smile more?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is learning the hard way. You don't mess with Ukrainians. They are tough motherfarkers and will not go down without a fight. They will keep fighting until their dying breathe and try to take out as many Russians as they can along the way.

Mother Freaking Ukrainians
Youtube 6VWGxUHZBqo
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.


"Nobody" would also includes us Canadians.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian Warship
Go fark yourself
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine knows better than to meet the Russians in pitched battle, even if Kyiv falls. It'll be insurgent hit-and-run tactics. The Russians will call them terrorists.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that they said the soldiers in that truck in TFA's video were Russians in Ukrainian uniforms.  If true, an interesting evidence of Russians committing a war crime.  If not true, extremely tragic friendly fire.  And I still don't know if that armored vehicle behind it (the one that ran over that car) was Ukrainian or Russian.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.


Aren't there like five guys for every person here
What the fark do you teach, special ed
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*five guns, goddammit
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: Ukraine knows better than to meet the Russians in pitched battle, even if Kyiv falls. It'll be insurgent hit-and-run tactics. The Russians will call them terrorists.


It is going to be bloody and awful for the Russians.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.


1848...
 
Gestalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if Five Eyes intelligence on Russian flights/deployments is making its way (through a few cutouts) to the Ukrainian military.

That said, fark Putin and his eight year violation of Ukraine's sovereignty. I hope it's a miserable fruitless campaign that ends with him being dragged through the streets of Moscow by his citizens.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Interesting that they said the soldiers in that truck in TFA's video were Russians in Ukrainian uniforms.  If true, an interesting evidence of Russians committing a war crime.  If not true, extremely tragic friendly fire.  And I still don't know if that armored vehicle behind it (the one that ran over that car) was Ukrainian or Russian.


You think Putin or the Russian military give a damn about the rules of war? They invaded a sovereign nation without provocation.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gestalt: I wouldn't be surprised if Five Eyes intelligence on Russian flights/deployments is making its way (through a few cutouts) to the Ukrainian military.

That said, fark Putin and his eight year violation of Ukraine's sovereignty. I hope it's a miserable fruitless campaign that ends with him being dragged through the streets of Moscow by his citizens.


In several directions, at the same time.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Interesting that they said the soldiers in that truck in TFA's video were Russians in Ukrainian uniforms.  If true, an interesting evidence of Russians committing a war crime.  If not true, extremely tragic friendly fire.  And I still don't know if that armored vehicle behind it (the one that ran over that car) was Ukrainian or Russian.


Isn't the whole farking thing a war crime?
 
Kazan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.


yes yes yes. we're soo soft. tell us how we're so soft and only you're hard

moron
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh damn!

Tank drives onto street and runs over a civilian vehicle.

You can choose to view the gif, it definitely made my stomach turn.

BUT ARE YOU KIDDING ME THAT UKRANIAN SURVIVED!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.


  Yeah, refugees. What a bunch of dumb-dumbs.
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

starsrift: powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.

"Nobody" would also includes us Canadians.


Technically we already did. We started with the entertainment industry and we're slowly working our way down.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "Please to being coming out of hiding in shelters. We swear that we will not be killing civilians. Double Promise, No Backsies. You can trust us,"maybe doesn't work so well when you lob missiles for two days, and are rolling tanks down their streets.

Y'all shared a country for a long ass while. What did you think your former countrymen were going to do in the face of invasion? Y'all shared that whole "Germans rolling in during winter," chapters in high school history.


I am guessing Ukraine teaches Holodomor, too.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: powhound: No, no they aren't. And were not expected to.

Meanwhile, life goes on as normal here in the US. Was having a discussion with one of my students today. He's originally from Venezuela and has seen some stuff there as a youth. If Canada literally invaded the US (thought exercise) nobody would know what to do other than post memes on their favorite social media site. It would be a slaughter.

Aren't there like five guys for every person here
What the fark do you teach, special ed


Are we going to throw overpriced french fries at them?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: Oh damn!

Tank drives onto street and runs over a civilian vehicle.

You can choose to view the gif, it definitely made my stomach turn.

BUT ARE YOU KIDDING ME THAT UKRANIAN SURVIVED!

[i.imgur.com image 850x478] [View Full Size image _x_]


Some old people develop brittle bones.  Others develop spongy and bendy bones.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chicagogasman: thisispete: Ukraine knows better than to meet the Russians in pitched battle, even if Kyiv falls. It'll be insurgent hit-and-run tactics. The Russians will call them terrorists.

It is going to be bloody and awful for the Russians.


It's going to be bloody and awful for both sides.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Two important points about the Russian military.
1. The troops are highly undertrained.
2. The officers have much to high of an opinion of their abilities.


Unfortunately, what the Russian military lacks in readiness they make up for in numbers.  The depressing fact is that the "good end" in this scenario is a bloodbath.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: NM Volunteer: Interesting that they said the soldiers in that truck in TFA's video were Russians in Ukrainian uniforms.  If true, an interesting evidence of Russians committing a war crime.  If not true, extremely tragic friendly fire.  And I still don't know if that armored vehicle behind it (the one that ran over that car) was Ukrainian or Russian.

Isn't the whole farking thing a war crime?


Isn't all war just an armed robbery writ large?
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make no mistake, Russia will take Ukraine. It's going to cost them more in blood and equipment than they bargained for. The major cities are going to be a bloodbath on both sides. The Ukrainian President staying in the capitol to fight is going to rally the populace. Russia is about to find out that defeating the Ukrainian military isn't going to be nearly as difficult as subduing the populace.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: libranoelrose: Oh damn!

Tank drives onto street and runs over a civilian vehicle.

You can choose to view the gif, it definitely made my stomach turn.

BUT ARE YOU KIDDING ME THAT UKRANIAN SURVIVED!

[i.imgur.com image 850x478] [View Full Size image _x_]

Some old people develop brittle bones.  Others develop spongy and bendy bones.


Driver got so lucky.

When the tank swerved back to run the car over his left track went over the supports for the front of the roof and engine of the car.

Drivers seat was literally the only place they could have survived.

It's a goddam miracle and a sign that God is on the Ukranians side.
 
hundreddollarman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainians: Taking up arms to defend their country

Muricans: Taking up arms to "liberate" an Applebee's
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: Make no mistake, Russia will take Ukraine. It's going to cost them more in blood and equipment than they bargained for. The major cities are going to be a bloodbath on both sides. The Ukrainian President staying in the capitol to fight is going to rally the populace. Russia is about to find out that defeating the Ukrainian military isn't going to be nearly as difficult as subduing the populace.


I doubt it.  The only reason why they are at the capital now is because Kyiv is really close to the border.  The Russian offensives are stalling in the west.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image 810x540]


I hear it goes great with sunflowers.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: red230: Make no mistake, Russia will take Ukraine. It's going to cost them more in blood and equipment than they bargained for. The major cities are going to be a bloodbath on both sides. The Ukrainian President staying in the capitol to fight is going to rally the populace. Russia is about to find out that defeating the Ukrainian military isn't going to be nearly as difficult as subduing the populace.

I doubt it.  The only reason why they are at the capital now is because Kyiv is really close to the border.  The Russian offensives are stalling in the west.


This. Their little blitzkrieg did not work as expected. Now they are mired down and don't have the logistical or financial support to continue indefinitely.
 
