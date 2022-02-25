 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Marijuana legalization is a gateway drug to psychedelic legalization   (coloradosun.com) divider line
26
238 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Feb 2022 at 1:35 AM (1 hour ago)



26 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Good
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
OK. Get to it.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Amazing what replacing hysterical propaganda with a little research can do.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ok
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At some stage, even most extreme moralists are going to have to recognize that prohibition of drugs is just as harmful as prohibition of alcohol was.

The thing is, illegal drugs are more harmful today, as unscrupulous dealers adding fentanyl etc to increase addictiveness. So get addicts instead of recreational users.

Make pot, cocaine, heroin legal and impose quality controls..
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So?
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Now some state legalize them.  Big difference between that and decriminalizing.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

mjjt: At some stage, even most extreme moralists are going to have to recognize that prohibition of drugs is just as harmful as prohibition of alcohol was.

The thing is, illegal drugs are more harmful today, as unscrupulous dealers adding fentanyl etc to increase addictiveness. So get addicts instead of recreational users.

Make pot, cocaine, heroin legal and impose quality controls..


It worked in Spain and Portugal.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I have a lot to say about this. But not here.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

psilocyberguy: I have a lot to say about this. But not here.


Username checks out
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is a complicated issue for me, on one hand, I think it's a no-brainer that natural psychedelics should be legalized.

On the other hand, I don't want my first legal psychedelic experience to be within a thousand miles of the kind of twatwaffles who would dedicate their whole existence to celebrating such a day.  But then again when I was eating windowpane as a coffee substitute, the last place I would have wanted to trip would have been a Grateful Dead concert.

Different strokes and all that jazz.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much LDS.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalize and regulate it all. Treat addiction as a health issue. You will save lives and money. Pretty much a win for everyone.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: This is a complicated issue for me, on one hand, I think it's a no-brainer that natural psychedelics should be legalized.
Oy Windowpane at Dead Shows in the early 90s... I am amazed I made it out of BU.
On the other hand, I don't want my first legal psychedelic experience to be within a thousand miles of the kind of twatwaffles who would dedicate their whole existence to celebrating such a day.  But then again when I was eating windowpane as a coffee substitute, the last place I would have wanted to trip would have been a Grateful Dead concert.

Different strokes and all that jazz.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


I mean as long as you're not tripping balls while you're driving and I don't have to deal with you at work, whatever floats your boat.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: At some stage, even most extreme moralists are going to have to recognize that prohibition of drugs is just as harmful as prohibition of alcohol was.


Also, that "drugs" are not separate from "alcohol" - alcohol is a recreational drug. So is caffeine for that matter. Also, that pot is less dangerous than alcohol, and nicotine, especially the smoked variety, is far more dangerous than either of them.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: Amazing what replacing hysterical propaganda with an opportunity to make a sh*tbunch of money can do.


FTFY
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because if you live in Colorado, you need to be high, like, always.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: At some stage, even most extreme moralists ...


At first I thought that said, 'extreme morel-ists'
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make me miss the 90s more than I already do, why don't ya!

Co-fronted a local group with a slightly more hardcore deadhead, and he brought the good shiat.  So much Lucy in this Guy for a few years.

Ironically it was after he cleaned himself up (because he seemed to think he had to compete with Jim Morrison at taking all the drugs) that he passed from a car crash.

Miss that cat, too.

Can confirm the stuffs amazing for mental health if you have the proper attitude.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: At some stage, even most extreme moralists are going to have to recognize that prohibition of drugs is just as harmful as prohibition of alcohol was.


We are under no obligations to do anything of the sort, young man.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]

I mean as long as you're not tripping balls while you're driving and I don't have to deal with you at work, whatever floats your boat.


That's the one thing Uber/Lyft/DoorDash have done that seems to be a net positive, keeping farked up people from getting behind the wheel.

As a bar worker, I can't count how many times we've got Uber to pick up people.
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just say yes to drug legalization
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Get back to me when shrooms are at the weed store.
 
