Apple has a dilemma about the clash, should it stay or should it go?
    More: Awkward, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Chernobyl disaster, open letter, site of the Chernobyl, Mykhailo Fedorov, Russian users  
tfresh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
On one hand if Apple shutting down Russias App Store means complete withdrawal and peace then great!!

On the other Tim Cook and the rest of the techno-dweebies would own us all at that point.

Or Pooty drops 10 megatonnes right in the middle of Apples bullseye of a building. At least at that distance all I'll see is a bright light and that's it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Apple doesn't give one shiat about what is right or what is wrong.  Only profit matters.

If there was an app giving instructions on how to obtain and cook babies, Apple wouldn't mind if it was a big seller.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If you stay, make the GUI obnoxiously rainbow and eye gougey, but you really should leave and not take Russian blood money.
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe WE should stop using the app store until they block Russians.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
fark Russia. Let them spend money on worthless iPhone apps all they want.

Can we prioritize apps with in-app purchases in the app store for them?
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*shakes Magic Capitalism 8 ball*

No, that might lower 2nd quarter earnings fractionally.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Silicon Valley execs continually bloviate about human rights. So now one can show he's ready to take action in that regard, even though it'll cost his company.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Viral marketing for the new iBoom?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: Apple doesn't give one shiat about what is right or what is wrong.  Only profit matters.

If there was an app giving instructions on how to obtain and cook babies, Apple wouldn't mind if it was a big seller.


First off, corporations are people, my friend.  People know right from wrong.  People also have feelings and you just hurt Apple's.

Second, what have babies ever done for you?
 
lithven
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The US government could add Russia to the same embargo list the likes of Iran, North Korea, and Cuba have been placed on and then it wouldn't be up to Apple.  It would be shut down all services and products to Russia or get fines, prison, etc.
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
F*ck the Casbah
 
jerryskid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Like any apple employee cares whether they serve nazis. They have a competition with facebook employees on how many baby killers they can help.

apple users are very smug about how much blood they have on their hands. The more, the better. I'm sure they have posted several sad cat emojis in favor of the Ukrainians.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Silicon Valley execs continually bloviate about human rights. So now one can show he's ready to take action in that regard, even though it'll cost his company.


What would banning Russians from the App Store accomplish exactly?
 
