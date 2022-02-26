 Skip to content
(CNN)   Motorist does not exactly understand what "angle parking" is   (cnn.com) divider line
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Looks more like the bridge operator doesn't understand "Ensure Bridge is Clear Before Opening".
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subby is thinking in only two dimensions.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Big Country - Angle Park
Youtube emo8JghRymE
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's when you close your eyes, let Jesus take the wheel, and the angles guide you to safety, right?
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks similar to the draw bridge the old lady died in a few weeks back. Looks like these bridge operators need to pay more attention.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
WTF DON'T OPEN YOUR DOOR FOOL
 
xanderak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From reddit idiots in cars a few days ago.  Apparently insurance fraud, fired bridge operator.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xanderak: From reddit idiots in cars a few days ago.  Apparently insurance fraud, fired bridge operator.


What sorta of insurance does a bridge operator have?
 
handsome boy model
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What's the bridge operator's FARK handle?
 
