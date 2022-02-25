 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Just passing through   (msn.com) divider line
25
    More: Amusing, MSN  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 10:25 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice they give you the opportunity to make up some BS story about why it is personal to you.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fartsm, that's good, but no Assman.

Now if she put that tag on a brown Probe, then you have a winner.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JFC how pathetic are you that you spent the time and energy necessary to report a license plate to the DMV because it says fart?


I would like your name and location so I can fart around you constantly.  Poor taste?  Friend, I love broccoli and have a nigh endless supply of dad jokes to go along with the broccoli farts.  I'll show you poor taste.


/Haha.  Farts.  I would actually lol if I saw that in traffic.
//I may or may not be a child.
 
Abacus9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must be a Farker.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: JFC how pathetic are you that you spent the time and energy necessary to report a license plate to the DMV because it says fart?


Who's to say she isn't a terrible driver who cuts people off, doesn't use turn indicators, or drives slow in the fast lane?

This is why you should never get a memorable licence plate. It's like having a face tattoo; it can only be used against you. Better to be able to blend in anonymously if needed.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they can say something about your license plate, but not your car!
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tchernobog: I would like your name and location so I can fart around you constantly. Poor taste? Friend, I love broccoli and have a nigh endless supply of dad jokes to go along with the broccoli farts. I'll show you poor taste.


Man I always wanted to cropdust someone.
If we crowdsource her add and dox her, we could flash mob cropdust them.
It would be like the Flying Tigers, privateers of the sky except with farts.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For all we know, the person who reported it is just suffering from PTSD from that one time at band camp...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's nice they give you the opportunity to make up some BS story about why it is personal to you.


All my farts are personal to me
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: For all we know, the person who reported it is just suffering from PTSD from that one time at band camp...
[Fark user image 425x414]


The shart heard 'round the world. Been there, uh, when my canadian friend did that during a music pause at a rave.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last chance to stop and get gas.
 
Phaedrus the Vague
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: It's nice they give you the opportunity to make up some BS story about why it is personal to you.

All my farts are personal to me


Farts are like success, only your own smell good
--James Hogan
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image image 425x233]


Never thought I would see this twice in one week on FARK. After not seeing it for years
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind my farts. Except when it's in the shower. I'm cold, naked, and cannot escape.

I feel like a Jew in an Auschwitz gas chamber.
 
suid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Squid_for_Brains: For all we know, the person who reported it is just suffering from PTSD from that one time at band camp...
[Fark user image 425x414]

The shart heard 'round the world. Been there, uh, when my canadian friend did that during a music pause at a rave.


Oldie:

An old man visited his doctor for help with a problem.  "Doc, I don't know what's wrong, but I fart all the time. It's weird because they are silent and odorless, but they keep coming out. In fact, I've farted about 6 times just sitting here. What can I do?"

The doctor replied, "Here, take one of these pills every morning and then come see me in a week."

A week later, the old man came back to the doctor and he was upset. "Doc, those pills didn't help - they made it worse! I'm still farting, but now they stink something fierce!"

The doctor replied, "Calm down, sir. Now that we've cleared your sinuses, we can work on your hearing."
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: JFC how pathetic are you that you spent the time and energy necessary to report a license plate to the DMV because it says fart?



Some people like teaching other people unsolicited lessons, in order to modify their behavior to fit the desires of the teacher.  We call these people, "assholes."  Have you learned anything today, Tchernobog?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Phaedrus the Vague: Squid_for_Brains: For all we know, the person who reported it is just suffering from PTSD from that one time at band camp...
[Fark user image 425x414]

The shart heard 'round the world. Been there, uh, when my canadian friend did that during a music pause at a rave.


One of the funniest things I witnessed was a friend ripping a giant fart in his tiny coffin of a one-person backpacking tent. He started laughing, then coughing and gagging, then the end of the tent burst open and he came scooting out still in his mummy-bag like a giant inchworm.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Uniting Friends In America
erroraccessdenied.comView Full Size
 
Abacus9
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: [Fark user image 425x233]


REPORTED

;)
 
Abacus9
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
One time I farted and didn't think it was that bad, just kinda average. Right afterward my little cat came prancing into the room to see me looking like she wanted to play, stopped dead in her tracks halfway, and made the most awful, twisted up stankface. I didn't know a cat could actually do that. Then RAN out of the room. It was my finest hour.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abacus9: One time I farted and didn't think it was that bad, just kinda average. Right afterward my little cat came prancing into the room to see me looking like she wanted to play, stopped dead in her tracks halfway, and made the most awful, twisted up stankface. I didn't know a cat could actually do that. Then RAN out of the room. It was my finest hour.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Abacus9: One time I farted and didn't think it was that bad, just kinda average. Right afterward my little cat came prancing into the room to see me looking like she wanted to play, stopped dead in her tracks halfway, and made the most awful, twisted up stankface. I didn't know a cat could actually do that. Then RAN out of the room. It was my finest hour.


i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Abacus9: One time I farted and didn't think it was that bad, just kinda average. Right afterward my little cat came prancing into the room to see me looking like she wanted to play, stopped dead in her tracks halfway, and made the most awful, twisted up stankface. I didn't know a cat could actually do that. Then RAN out of the room. It was my finest hour.


Outstanding visual imagery. I am literally wiping away tears.
 
Theeng
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I don't mind my farts. Except when it's in the shower. I'm cold, naked, and cannot escape.

I feel like a Jew in an Auschwitz gas chamber.


The fark is wrong with you?
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.