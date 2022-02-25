 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   Kansas liquor store pulling Russian vodka from shelves as a "tiny sanction". Many Farkers would like to make it disappear entirely. As a sanction of course   (thehill.com) divider line
64
    More: Interesting, Vladimir Putin, Bye bye Russian Vodka, Jamie Stratton, Russia, Russian vodka, Kansas liquor store, store shelves, White House  
•       •       •

147 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 11:30 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is really fine vodka on this planet that has nothing to do with Russia.

Bloody Marys are in no existential threat. We're more likely to run out of Worcestershire sauce because of idiot Brexit than good breakfast vodka.
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
umm you already paid for the vodak. it's more of a show of solidarity than a sanction.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meh. The only way it's possible to something like that is if stores bought vodka directly from Russian vendors. Then they could buy as much vodka as possible on their credit line then not pay for it and then destroying the vodka.  However in America, alcohol has to go through a distributor before it reaches the shelves.  So this is pointless.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.


Put it through a Brita filter.

Couldn't hurt.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Mugato: I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.

Put it through a Brita filter.

Couldn't hurt.


I think Mythbusters did that once. Putting several types of rotgut vodka through a Brita filter to see if tasters could tell the difference between that and top shelf vodka.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A lot of vodka sounding labels aren't Russian anyway. Smirnoff for example sounds Russian but has been made in the US since the 1930s.
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: yohohogreengiant: Mugato: I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.

Put it through a Brita filter.

Couldn't hurt.

I think Mythbusters did that once. Putting several types of rotgut vodka through a Brita filter to see if tasters could tell the difference between that and top shelf vodka.


I think i got it from those guys actually.

I may have tried the experiment which could explain why I can't remember the episode
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: I think Mythbusters did that once. Putting several types of rotgut vodka through a Brita filter to see if tasters could tell the difference between that and top shelf vodka.


Could they?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: Jake Havechek: I think Mythbusters did that once. Putting several types of rotgut vodka through a Brita filter to see if tasters could tell the difference between that and top shelf vodka.

Could they?


I don't remember how it turned out. That was a long time ago and I was usually baked when I watched Mythbusters.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Mugato: Jake Havechek: I think Mythbusters did that once. Putting several types of rotgut vodka through a Brita filter to see if tasters could tell the difference between that and top shelf vodka.

Could they?

I don't remember how it turned out. That was a long time ago and I was usually baked when I watched Mythbusters.


They probably said they could even if they couldn't. Like wine tasters who pretend they know what they're talking about.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not in favor of the invasion but Russian Standard vodka was good if you like vodka.But then I started drinking with Everclear so don't take my word on vodka.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Mugato: I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.

Put it through a Brita filter.

Couldn't hurt.


If it melts the Brita filter, you've gone too cheap.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was never a big vodka fan anyway, but in my early 20s I loved White Russians. Years before that movie came out.  I'd get Smirnoff Blue, Kahlua, and a carton of half and half cream and just have a grand old time.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: I loved White Russians. Years before that movie came out.


I drank them for a while after that movie came out. Then one day I thought, "why am I putting all this other crap in my vodka?".
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.


I take it you've never had "Aristocrat"

"Might well drink hobo's piss"
"Could be used in mortiratary"
"Probably was used in a Mortuary"
"OMG even themost Irish wouldn't drink it"
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: I take it you've never had "Aristocrat"


They don't sell it where I am. I pour

Fark user imageView Full Size


and if they're out I spring for

Fark user imageView Full Size


By the pint of course so I can take it anywhere.
 
EKU Colonel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drink American Vodka!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Meh. The only way it's possible to something like that is if stores bought vodka directly from Russian vendors. Then they could buy as much vodka as possible on their credit line then not pay for it and then destroying the vodka.  However in America, alcohol has to go through a distributor before it reaches the shelves.  So this is pointless.


Maybe they could send it to the Ukraine to make Moltovs?
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is legit excellent. I've been able to sip it straight. They make a potato vodka that's also good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: optikeye: I take it you've never had "Aristocrat"

They don't sell it where I am. I pour

[Fark user image 177x284]

and if they're out I spring for

[Fark user image 225x225]

By the pint of course so I can take it anywhere.



Jeez, if you love Vodka so much why don't you bloody marry it?!
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Mugato: optikeye: I take it you've never had "Aristocrat"

They don't sell it where I am. I pour

[Fark user image 177x284]

and if they're out I spring for

[Fark user image 225x225]

By the pint of course so I can take it anywhere.


Jeez, if you love Vodka so much why don't you bloody marry it?!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Jake Havechek: Meh. The only way it's possible to something like that is if stores bought vodka directly from Russian vendors. Then they could buy as much vodka as possible on their credit line then not pay for it and then destroying the vodka.  However in America, alcohol has to go through a distributor before it reaches the shelves.  So this is pointless.

Maybe they could send it to the Ukraine to make Moltovs?


i.redd.itView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't go pouring out any russian booze you have.  It won't affect Putin since they've already made their money.  Drink what you have, but choose something from a better country next time.  I highly recommend Polish vodka.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I remember when KAL 007 was shot down over Kamchatka and there were vodka bottle shattering parties.

/onion, belt
//lawn, offf
///slashies, three
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Hobodeluxe: umm you already paid for the vodak. it's more of a show of solidarity than a sanction.


True, but I assume they won't be restocking it, so I guess that makes it both.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I've been partial to Smirnoff ever since they had this ad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Courtesy AMF wherever the hell he pulled it from.
 
Devo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Buy Ukrainian
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Polish vodka is superior in every way. It's probably because vodka was invented in Poland.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: yohohogreengiant: Mugato: I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.

Put it through a Brita filter.

Couldn't hurt.

I think Mythbusters did that once. Putting several types of rotgut vodka through a Brita filter to see if tasters could tell the difference between that and top shelf vodka.


Well, could they?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mugato: A lot of vodka sounding labels aren't Russian anyway. Smirnoff for example sounds Russian but has been made in the US since the 1930s.


Your mom has been made in the US since the 1930s
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: kermit the forg: Jake Havechek: Meh. The only way it's possible to something like that is if stores bought vodka directly from Russian vendors. Then they could buy as much vodka as possible on their credit line then not pay for it and then destroying the vodka.  However in America, alcohol has to go through a distributor before it reaches the shelves.  So this is pointless.

Maybe they could send it to the Ukraine to make Moltovs?

[i.redd.it image 625x418]


Greek Raki is better.

>riot begins<
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: This is legit excellent. I've been able to sip it straight. They make a potato vodka that's also good.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Potato vodka is good for passover!
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'd have more respect for the gesture if they removed the malted seltzers and stocked better beer that wasn't an IPA. For Ukraine of course.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So that's why Diageo was up $8 today.

/s
 
walrusonion
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Before my guts went to shiat, I was a JD man, Vodka gives me headaches.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Al Roker's Forecast: Mugato: optikeye: I take it you've never had "Aristocrat"

They don't sell it where I am. I pour

[Fark user image 177x284]

and if they're out I spring for

[Fark user image 225x225]

By the pint of course so I can take it anywhere.


Jeez, if you love Vodka so much why don't you bloody marry it?!

[Fark user image image 425x236]


Please kindly shut your non whore mouth. We need a joke like that every now and then.
 
zez
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Not in favor of the invasion but Russian Standard vodka was good if you like vodka.But then I started drinking with Everclear so don't take my word on vodka.


Turns out I had half a shot of Russian Standard left in the bottle in my freezer.  My house is now Russian vodak-free.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Drink white Ukrainians instead!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I was never a big vodka fan anyway, but in my early 20s I loved White Russians. Years before that movie came out.  I'd get Smirnoff Blue, Kahlua, and a carton of half and half cream and just have a grand old time.


Smirnoff isn't Russian. It's owned by a British company and is produced in a bunch of countries but not Russia.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
lehighvalleylive.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That's nothing.   I sent back my Russian mail order bride.  Now they have to deal with her.   They'll be broke and in a bathtubs ice within a week.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Steal this vodak
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optikeye: Mugato: I can't really tell the difference between vodkas. That's why I buy the cheapest swill in the store.

I take it you've never had "Aristocrat"

"Might well drink hobo's piss"
"Could be used in mortiratary"
"Probably was used in a Mortuary"
"OMG even themost Irish wouldn't drink it"


Ah, the memories. Or lack thereof. Terrible time of my life.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Mythbusters episode followed conventional wisdom. The "sommelier" but for booze correctly pegged each sample; rotgut as the worst, each run through the filter improved the rotgut (up to 10x, I believe), but it was never quite as good as the best stuff. The amateurs (Kari and Tory, if I remember) weren't perfect but they also were able to rank the samples relatively accurately.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.