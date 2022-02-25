 Skip to content
(Zillow)   When your home decorating ideas are inspired by dioramas at the Natural History Museum   (zillow.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 9:15 PM



kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did they buy out a Cabela's that was closing?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder if that's an old Cabela's lodge from before they were bought out by Bass Pro? It's like an air b and b for rich people to go shoot deer behind high fences.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How many orgies held at that home have been attended by Ted Nugent?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many orgies held at that home have been attended by Ted Nugent?


Depends, was it a Sweet Sixteen?
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2 acres and that house for almost 3 million?
And with all that horrible taxidermy murder trophy hell?
I mean, all for the detached mega garage and almost the rest of that giant piece of house, but the murder rooms are exemplary of what people with "fark you" money love to do.
Kill shiat, as much as they can get away with.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Kat09tails: I wonder if that's an old Cabela's lodge from before they were bought out by Bass Pro? It's like an air b and b for rich people to go shoot deer behind high fences.


That isn't private ranch land, it is 2 acres surrounded by other houses and barns on similar plots.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Did they buy out a Cabela's that was closing?


You got the rare "smar-fun" for that. That's exactly what it looks like.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: 2 acres and that house for almost 3 million?
And with all that horrible taxidermy murder trophy hell?
I mean, all for the detached mega garage and almost the rest of that giant piece of house, but the murder rooms are exemplary of what people with "fark you" money love to do.
Kill shiat, as much as they can get away with.


Yup. A lot of that I like, but that top area is just terrible. And subby nailed it. Looks exactly like the "World Wildlife" exhibits at the HMNS.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Kat09tails: I wonder if that's an old Cabela's lodge from before they were bought out by Bass Pro? It's like an air b and b for rich people to go shoot deer behind high fences.

That isn't private ranch land, it is 2 acres surrounded by other houses and barns on similar plots.


The actual high fence place could be a few miles away if that's what it is. Those really do look like Cabela's models and displays from when they had the massive expansion about 8 years ago.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kat09tails: Markoff_Cheney: Kat09tails: I wonder if that's an old Cabela's lodge from before they were bought out by Bass Pro? It's like an air b and b for rich people to go shoot deer behind high fences.

That isn't private ranch land, it is 2 acres surrounded by other houses and barns on similar plots.

The actual high fence place could be a few miles away if that's what it is. Those really do look like Cabela's models and displays from when they had the massive expansion about 8 years ago.


I was curious so I looked it up. Belongs to a roofing and general contractor, apparently he just really likes taxidermy.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meh. Needs some bison.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A polar bear fell on me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a log home with mid century mission furniture, and home made black walnut fixtures. That place, minus the road kill, looks modernistic compared to my "rustic" place.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We
Fark user imageView Full Size

The only thing missing is the giant fish tank, otherwise this is a near perfect replica of the entrance to Bass Pro Shops.

I wonder if the owner plays a recording of forest animal noises when they're home.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably take out the animals and add some choo choo or slot car tracks and that could be fun.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't fool me. That's the Cabelas in Hamburg.
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lorelle: Meh. Needs some bison.


And more cowbell.


Hard pass on this place.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Kat09tails: I wonder if that's an old Cabela's lodge from before they were bought out by Bass Pro? It's like an air b and b for rich people to go shoot deer behind high fences.

That isn't private ranch land, it is 2 acres surrounded by other houses and barns on similar plots.


Tax dodge for the rich folk.  Enough acreage and keep a few animals and now you have a farm/ranch for tax purposes.

The whole development was built for the purpose.

Also why it's $2+m.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Did they buy out a Cabela's that was closing?


I was gonna say, "interior decorating by Bass Pro".  Gotta admit, I'm impressed.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and we call this one 'screaming robot in the kitchen'. "

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby didn't read the listing carefully -- the animals are "motion activated animatronics."

I think it's actually a pretty nice house -- I love the vaulted ceilings.

The land most be worthless. Even here in Atlanta, $2.7 million would get you a house maybe a third the size of this, with a lot that's maybe .1 to .3 acres.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A polar bear fell on me.


Came here for this.
 
Hobbess
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: "...and we call this one 'screaming robot in the kitchen'. "

[Fark user image image 425x318]


I can't unsee it now.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Picture 3 looks like a fancy trailer to me.

Certain ceilings and windows look like 70/80's trailer design to me.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Doublewide that is.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hobbess: yuthinasia: "...and we call this one 'screaming robot in the kitchen'. "

[Fark user image image 425x318]

I can't unsee it now.


This low budget Iron Giant remake sucks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How many orgies held at that home have been attended by Ted Nugent?


Not enough.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's a cool house. I would add a waterfall and Koi pond to that room though.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Actually, it looks like an Air BnB cabin. Way too pricey for that though. I'd hate to spend that much on that cheap, kitschy look.
 
phedex
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
my ex girlfriend, obsessed with taxidermy, would love this.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: We[Fark user image 850x566]
The only thing missing is the giant fish tank, otherwise this is a near perfect replica of the entrance to Bass Pro Shops.

I wonder if the owner plays a recording of forest animal noises when they're home.


Missed a great opportunity to set up a shooting gallery there. It looks like one.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: We[Fark user image 850x566]
The only thing missing is the giant fish tank, otherwise this is a near perfect replica of the entrance to Bass Pro Shops.

I wonder if the owner plays a recording of forest animal noises when they're home.


That's his door bell ring  ..
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At first I was like "this place is actually nice! What's wrong with subby?" Then I saw it and now I'm like "damn! How can I get 2.7 million really quick to own this place?!?"
 
apathy2673
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Nice try buddy. How's the fire prep and how much for insurance?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's so large you would need a huge family to make it work

/ or just like loneliness
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A polar bear fell on me.


This is all I wanted to post. So I'll add the gif.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thornhill: Subby didn't read the listing carefully -- the animals are "motion activated animatronics."

I think it's actually a pretty nice house -- I love the vaulted ceilings.

The land most be worthless. Even here in Atlanta, $2.7 million would get you a house maybe a third the size of this, with a lot that's maybe .1 to .3 acres.


So it's like Country Bear Jamboree at Disneyland without the music.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did y'all notice 'Too lazy to go outside to grill?' on the left?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Cool house, but the property taxidermy is too high.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
$2.7 million dollar house with a shower curtain
 
EL EM
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If money were no object, and I wasn't the type to clean before the cleaning person comes, it could work. If.
 
