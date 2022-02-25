 Skip to content
(CP24 Toronto)   Get your vodak while you can if you live in Ontario   (cp24.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland, Netherlands and France all produce a far superior vodka compared to the Russian swill.
The US has quality vodka from Colorado and Texas without even importing any.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots of people who couldn't emigrate to the US because of cold war politics ended up in that part of Canada. This is a bigger deal than you might otherwise expect.
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing Stoli is Russian via Latvia.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went with my girlfriend buy vodka yesterday and found myself not wanting to buy Russian. I don't usually go for those going to boycotts because they seem so meaningless, but this time I did feel like it was the right thing to do.
Strange times, indeed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And make sure your caviar is domestic.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Swill, standing by.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finnish and Polish vodak are better anyway.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take Complete The Synonym for 400.

fsbilly: Finnish and Polish vodak are better anyway.


What is "off", Alex?
 
SMB2811 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, good vodka has no flavour. Why even drink something like that?
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not like you won't be able to get vodka.

Grey Goose- Made in France

Absolut- Made in Sweden

Svedka- Made in Sweden

Ketel One- Netherlands

Belvedere- Poland

Stillhouse- USA

etc...

You can read about more Vodka brands and their origins here: https://manofmany.com/lifestyle/drinks/best-vodka-brands
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quebec will separate in protest.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: Meh, good vodka has no flavour. Why even drink something like that?


How else am I supposed to get laid*?


*Interpret that how you may...
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There are lots of Canadian vodka brands.  They aren't amazing or anything, but they will get you drunk.

/Potatoes do grow here after all.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Brewed (not distilled, like those girly vodaks) in Gary, IN.  I'll pick up a few cases and be on the bridge into Windsor tomorrow AM. I AM HERE TO HELP MY CANUCKISTANI BRETHREN!!1
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Poland, Netherlands and France all produce a far superior vodka compared to the Russian swill.
The US has quality vodka from Colorado and Texas without even importing any.


Luckily you can ferment potatoes just about anywhere.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: And make sure your caviar is domestic.


I can still eat pistachios even though they all come from Iran, right?
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Poland, Netherlands and France all produce a far superior vodka compared to the Russian swill.
The US has quality vodka from Colorado and Texas without even importing any.


The best vodka in the world in made in Canada.

/Quebec has also said it would stop selling Russian booze at the SAQ.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to start making my own vodka next weekend. I've purchased all of the necessary equipment and raw ingredients. All I need now are some suckers volunteers to taste test my new vodka to see if it makes them go blind tastes great and has the right alcohol content.  If you're interested in volunteering to help out and you currently have good eyesight, please let me know.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Best Ukrainian Vodka
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Poland, Netherlands and France all produce a far superior vodka compared to the Russian swill.
The US has quality vodka from Colorado and Texas without even importing any.


Indeed.

The real-potato stuff is better on my stomach.

I stick to this and have three bottles of it on top of my kitchen cupboards (with one in the freezer):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The Best Ukrainian Vodka


We're boycotting booze from Russia

/too soon?
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The best replacement given the circumstances:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Drink a toast to this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Luse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Poland, Netherlands and France all produce a far superior vodka compared to the Russian swill.
The US has quality vodka from Colorado and Texas without even importing any.


Exactly! For the truly authentic stuff go with Polish, they invented it after all. The Dutch and France make very good versions. The US and believe it or not, Japan make good versions as well. The Russian shiat is only fit for degreasing tractor engine blocks.
lejeuneliquors.comView Full Size

Get a bottle of this and you will thank me. You'll also be indirectly contributing to the people helping Ukrainian refugees so you can even feel good about sticking it to Vlad while drinking it!
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Billy Liar: And make sure your caviar is domestic.

I can still eat pistachios even though they all come from Iran, right?


They can be Californian or Turkish.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bifster: No problem...

[Fark user image image 450x335]


Nope, I'm not supporting Texas.

https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/Family/mothers-trans-kids-react-texas-anti-trans-directive/story?id=83108887
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NSLC has followed suit.  They only carry 3 brands, though.
Drink Crystal Skull, support Dan Aykroyd.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I watched this little documentary the other day about how much Russians drink and apparently their vodka bottles have pop caps, like beer bottles. Each bottle is supposed to be a single serving.

And it costs about the same per liter as soda.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: And make sure your caviar is domestic.


Damn it!

Ok, fine, but damn it!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Devo Cornholiosky: NSLC has followed suit.  They only carry 3 brands, though.
Drink Crystal Skull, support Dan Aykroyd.


BC too. We have lots of other brands to choose from.
https://vancouver.citynews.ca/2022/02/25/bc-russian-liquor-products/
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: Billy Liar: And make sure your caviar is domestic.

Damn it!

Ok, fine, but damn it!


http://www.northerndivine.com - Canadian caviar.
 
dywed88
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: It's not like you won't be able to get vodka.

Grey Goose- Made in France

Absolut- Made in Sweden

Svedka- Made in Sweden

Ketel One- Netherlands

Belvedere- Poland

Stillhouse- USA

etc...

You can read about more Vodka brands and their origins here: https://manofmany.com/lifestyle/drinks/best-vodka-brands


Stoli is arguable

It is made by a Latvian company that was created by a Russian oligarch who ripped off Russia during the fall of the Soviet Union. And he is rather unpopular with Putin.

/Unless you are in Netherlands, Belgium, or Luxembourg
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Red Swill, standing by.
[Fark user image 425x495]


That's my house vodka.  From The Spruce Eats:
"Sobieski is a Polish vodka distilled from rye grown in Poland. Popularly called Sobi, it has the taste of a premium vodka but falls within the budget-friendly price range.   This vodka has a crisp and clean taste you'd expect from a country renowned for producing great vodka. It's smooth enough to drink straight and creates fantastic mixed drinks. Sobieski Vodka is a top pick for a "well" vodka that you can keep stocked regularly in the bar and, with a handful of flavored vodkas, the brand's portfolio can cover almost any vodka cocktail."
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I watched this little documentary the other day about how much Russians drink and apparently their vodka bottles have pop caps, like beer bottles. Each bottle is supposed to be a single serving.

And it costs about the same per liter as soda.


I've been to Russia over a dozen times for business over the last ten years.  I have Russian colleagues and from what I've been told and what I've seen myself, more Russian people drink beer than vodka. The stereotypical Russian vodka drinker disappeared along with the Soviet Union.  Vodka is primarily drank at special event (weddings, birthdays, conclusions of business meetings) in addition to beer and wine.  There are still hardcore drunks that drink it or whatever they can get their hands on, but most Russians don't drink it regularly.  I suspect that the story about vodka being as inexpensive as soda is apocryphal.  I've never seen it and I know that the Russian government loves to tax alcohol as mischief as the United States government does.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Lots of people who couldn't emigrate to the US because of cold war politics ended up in that part of Canada. This is a bigger deal than you might otherwise expect.


Lots of Ukranians in Canada. The government could ban all exports from Russia and I don't think anybody would object.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Nick Nostril:

Ha! Came to post the same. Many good times had in college on that stuff. My stomach has never been the same... ugh.

/it'll get you drunk
//used to mix with Mountain Dew
///what the hell was I doing at 19 years old?
 
berylman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Covington's. Sweet potato vodka. Rock solid quality. I was not paid to say this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
VODAK, subby? How much have you drunk so far today?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Uck The SJWs: Magnanimous_J: I watched this little documentary the other day about how much Russians drink and apparently their vodka bottles have pop caps, like beer bottles. Each bottle is supposed to be a single serving.

And it costs about the same per liter as soda.

I've been to Russia over a dozen times for business over the last ten years.  I have Russian colleagues and from what I've been told and what I've seen myself, more Russian people drink beer than vodka. The stereotypical Russian vodka drinker disappeared along with the Soviet Union.  Vodka is primarily drank at special event (weddings, birthdays, conclusions of business meetings) in addition to beer and wine.  There are still hardcore drunks that drink it or whatever they can get their hands on, but most Russians don't drink it regularly.  I suspect that the story about vodka being as inexpensive as soda is apocryphal.  I've never seen it and I know that the Russian government loves to tax alcohol as mischief as the United States government does.


Could be. I didn't fact-check it.
Russia's Impending Drink Catastrophe
Youtube BAlz1zRCC8A
 
