(Twitter) Eastern Europe, it is exploding, violence flaring, bullets loaded. This is your afternoon into the evening invasion of Ukraine thread
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader
1 hour ago  
Ok, does this mean the US should launch a massive decapitation strike? Just tell China they get eastern Russia and simply wipe the entire Russian military structure from earth. The US could do it just with conventional weapons and take out all Russian nukes and still have a massive reserve left.
 
I Ate Shergar
1 hour ago  
Sounds like someone could do with brushing up on geometry.
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Sounds like someone could do with brushing up on geometry.


What do rocks have to do with anything?
 
Ass_Master_Flash
1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I Ate Shergar: Sounds like someone could do with brushing up on geometry.

What do rocks have to do with anything?

What do rocks have to do with anything?


I thought that was the science of lady parts?
 
jars.traptone
1 hour ago  
This strutting, board-shiatting Cold War relic isn't even supported by his own people. 

FFS guys, just string him up. The world will love you for it.
 
cretinbob
1 hour ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: cretinbob: I Ate Shergar: Sounds like someone could do with brushing up on geometry.

What do rocks have to do with anything?

I thought that was the science of lady parts?


No, that's horology.
 
eurotrader
1 hour ago  

jars.traptone: This strutting, board-shiatting Cold War relic isn't even supported by his own people. 

FFS guys, just string him up. The world will love you for it.


Act 3 scene 1 being performed in Moscow would be awesome.
 
RodneyToady
1 hour ago  
Aww aww awwwwww....

Exposé - Point Of No Return
Youtube 2v8YragSIuI
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea
1 hour ago  
That's a strongman con if I've ever seen it.

Laughable.
 
make me some tea
1 hour ago  

make me some tea: That's a strongman con if I've ever seen it.

Laughable.

Laughable.


This was written to describe Trump, but it applies to any weak dictator, or dictator wannabe.
https://terikanefield.com/the-strongman-con/
 
JulieAzel626
51 minutes ago  
CBC:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new sanctions targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Putin's chief of staff, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He says Canada supports removing Russia from the SWIFT banking system.
 
JulieAzel626
50 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497331446473703424

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy says it was a difficult day but the night will be harder: "They will storm at night"
 
JulieAzel626
39 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/LauraLitvan/status/1497332326518382595

NEW: White House has asked Congress for $6.4 billion for the Ukraine crisis.
 
Chemlight Battery
35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
34 minutes ago  
Don't read the comments, Ray.

Ukraine Live Camera - Multiple View Points [Russian Invasion]
Youtube iZebYm-nenY
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
34 minutes ago  
A point of no return cannot 'begin.' Semantically it makes no sense. Either it's a point of no return or it's not.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
33 minutes ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
33 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/LauraLitvan/status/1497332326518382595

NEW: White House has asked Congress for $6.4 billion for the Ukraine crisis.


Money doesn't kill Russians.  Nukes do.
 
LarryDan43
33 minutes ago  
She'd fit right in at Fox News.
 
Chemlight Battery
33 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A point of no return cannot 'begin.' Semantically it makes no sense. Either it's a point of no return or it's not.


I'd say we're about halfway through the point of no return. We're not quite there yet, but there's no turning back now.
 
Fart And Smunny
32 minutes ago  
So like... the point of almost no return?
The point of potentially no return?
The point of scarce return?
The point of temporary return?

/That's posturing
 
CrazyCurt
32 minutes ago  
Really? Ffs ...

Kansas - Point of Know Return (Official Video)
Youtube iFWtsT5zRKo


/ One of America's few progrock bands.
 
Squid_for_Brains
32 minutes ago  
Low - Sunflower Lyrics
Youtube bCP6ZoXxc1M
 
Harry Freakstorm
32 minutes ago  
Today I found a message floating
In the sea from you to me
You wrote that when you could see it
You cried with fear, the point was near
Was it you that said
How long, how long, how long to the point of no return?
How long, how long to the point of no return
No return
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
How long
 
anthrax442
32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: JulieAzel626: https://twitter.com/LauraLitvan/status/1497332326518382595

NEW: White House has asked Congress for $6.4 billion for the Ukraine crisis.

Money doesn't kill Russians.  Nukes do.


The money is ostensibly for weapons to give to Ukraine. Settle down.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
32 minutes ago  
phototass2.cdnvideo.ruView Full Size


It's got to be deliberate that Russia picks the scariest looking motherfarker as their chief foreign minister.
 
Therion
32 minutes ago  
good local news source with timeline updates, suggested by / sent from a Ukrainian friend -

https://news.liga.net/politics/chronicle/russian-invasion-in-ukraine-tanks-and-rocket-attacks-on-cities-breaking-news
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
31 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Really? Ffs ...

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/iFWtsT5zRKo]

/ One of America's few progrock bands.


Wrong thread, but carry on, my wayward son.
 
Squid_for_Brains
31 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Really? Ffs ...

[YouTube video: Kansas - Point of Know Return (Official Video)]

/ One of America's few progrock bands.


We might have to go have an argument with the rest of the Prog Rock thread.
 
tasloi16
31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [th.bing.com image 352x500]


Love this movie
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
31 minutes ago  
This is weird... every Twitter link on the Politics tab and in this post are resolving to an default error page here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart And Smunny
31 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A point of no return cannot 'begin.' Semantically it makes no sense. Either it's a point of no return or it's not.

I'd say we're about halfway through the point of no return. We're not quite there yet, but there's no turning back now.


And that is the thing. The way I see it there are two ways this will conclude, each with variable amounts of carnage:

1. Russia takes Ukraine and kills a lot of people, and we let them
2. Putin is deposed by a very large number of very angry Russians.
 
zimbomba63
31 minutes ago  
After the line is crossed, Putin will start holding his breath and stamping his foot until he gets his way.
 
Mrtraveler01
30 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Really? Ffs ...

[YouTube video: Kansas - Point of Know Return (Official Video)]

/ One of America's few progrock bands.


Came here for this.
 
Martian_Astronomer
30 minutes ago  
Watching a war in real time on Twitter is really farking weird.
 
PadreScout
30 minutes ago  

Fart And Smunny: So like... the point of almost no return?
The point of potentially no return?
The point of scarce return?
The point of temporary return?

/That's posturing


Wow, "this relationship is past the point of no return." says the  country angry because    we wont tolerate them gobbling up democracies.

Yeah, like  your best friends  horrible ex that broke up with him because he got mad she kept sucking all the dicks at the bus stop.


Conclusion?

Putin sucks all the dicks at the bus stop.
 
ShawnKemp
30 minutes ago  
Point of no return?  What are his options?  NATO would kick Russia's a$$ in a conventional showdown.  Putin isn't going to nuke anyone, nor do I think Russian military/oligarchs would allow that.  I think he miscalculated in a major way.
 
cretinbob
29 minutes ago  

Therion: good local news source with timeline updates, suggested by / sent from a Ukrainian friend -

https://news.liga.net/politics/chronicle/russian-invasion-in-ukraine-tanks-and-rocket-attacks-on-cities-breaking-news


Calling out Tim Apple is a nice touch
 
JulieAzel626
29 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/BNONews/status/1497336953540423682

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy warns Russia is about to launch an all-out assault: "The fate of Ukraine is being decided right now"
 
jst3p
29 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A point of no return cannot 'begin.' Semantically it makes no sense. Either it's a point of no return or it's not.


But you can guestimate how long until you reach that point...

Today I found a message floating
In the sea from you to me
You wrote that when you could see it
You cried with fear, the point was near
Was it you that said
How long, how long, how long to the point of no return?
How long, how long to the point of no return
No return
 
OptionC
29 minutes ago  
Here's where things stand:

liga.netView Full Size
 
Gestalt
29 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

Maria Zakharova, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, told a Russian TV station Friday night that relations with the West "have reached the line after which the point of no return begins"


Yes, it will be quite satisfying to see Putin dragged through the streets for his crimes against the Russian people, thanks for observing.
 
mikaloyd
29 minutes ago  
Eastern world, it is asplodin, shells a poppin and bodies bloatin
And you show me over and over and over again Yank friend
How to politicize every single act of destruction
 
GardenWeasel
29 minutes ago  

Jerry Curlan's Horsey: This is weird... every Twitter link on the Politics tab and in this post are resolving to an default error page here:

[Fark user image 653x363]

[Fark user image 653x363]


Works here
 
Fart And Smunny
28 minutes ago  

ShawnKemp: Point of no return?  What are his options?  NATO would kick Russia's a$$ in a conventional showdown.  Putin isn't going to nuke anyone, nor do I think Russian military/oligarchs would allow that.  I think he miscalculated in a major way.


And that's the thing - I think people underestimate a narcissist's fear of mutually assured destruction.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
28 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: A point of no return cannot 'begin.' Semantically it makes no sense. Either it's a point of no return or it's not.

I'd say we're about halfway through the point of no return. We're not quite there yet, but there's no turning back now.


Literally it's a point. A dot. It only has one dimension.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
28 minutes ago  
I am majorly curious as to what may have happened behind closed door at the Kremlin that is making Putin become this desperate. Something is starting to stink in Moscow and I wonder if Putin is doing this as a hail-Mary to keep his own Bratva buddies from turning on him.
 
PadreScout
28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Therion: good local news source with timeline updates, suggested by / sent from a Ukrainian friend -

https://news.liga.net/politics/chronicle/russian-invasion-in-ukraine-tanks-and-rocket-attacks-on-cities-breaking-news

Calling out Tim Apple is a nice touch


Tim Apple has the best internets.  Good genetics, not as good as some other peoples genetics, but  outstanding guy.
 
