 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Superfluous California airport files lawsuit against superfluous bullet train. Superfluous, because we'll definitely have flying cars by 2050. Superfluous   (ktla.com) divider line
30
    More: Asinine, Los Angeles, worst case, rail authority's plans, Los Angeles County, California, Amtrak, rail authority, Train station, first legal challenge  
•       •       •

703 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With ammo prices these days, there's no such thing as a superfluous bullet.
 
Skleenar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Superfluous California plagued with litigation.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not superfluous if the main objective is to delay or scuttle the project.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SuperfluousCaliforniaExpialidocious is the name of my Red Hot Chili Peppers/Disney mash-up band.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but, but the train is supposed to stop at Burbank Airport, so you can, I don't know, get on a plane.

/whar problem, whar
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skleenar: Superfluous California plagued with litigation.


Superfluous litigation.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Chinese HSR 2008-2018.png]
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/csb

The KBUR-KLAS flights on Fridays used to be known as the Hooker Express. The lower tier porn actors out there in Burbank would go to Vegas to work on weekends.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilskinnybroad: /csb

The KBUR-KLAS flights on Fridays used to be known as the Hooker Express. The lower tier porn actors out there in Burbank would go to Vegas to work on weekends.


Shaming sex workers trying to make a living isn't cool.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatisaidwas: But, but, but the train is supposed to stop at Burbank Airport, so you can, I don't know, get on a plane.

/whar problem, whar


The bullet train will also compete with the airport directly for SoCal to NorCal flights.

That being said, this airport actually already has two (!) Metrolink stations, one of which also has (medium distance) Amtrak trains stop at it.  No competition there, though.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: evilskinnybroad: /csb

The KBUR-KLAS flights on Fridays used to be known as the Hooker Express. The lower tier porn actors out there in Burbank would go to Vegas to work on weekends.

Shaming sex workers trying to make a living isn't cool.


The only person suggesting shame is you.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flying ELECTRIC cars though!
 
edwoodca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're not just fluous, you're superfluous."


NOFX - Suits and Ladders
Youtube 7mI6EmjhEW0
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

syrynxx: With ammo prices these days, there's no such thing as a superfluous bullet.


Farking gun nuts.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Live from Beautiful Downtown Burbank!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.


"What do you mean 'don't fly into LAX'? Pasadena is right next to LA!"
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jjorsett: It's not superfluous if the main objective is to delay or scuttle the project.


We passed high speed rail via vote in Florida decades ago. the airlines lobbied against it and politicians capitulated against it, ultimately killing the project. I remember hearing the same thing happened in Texas around then too. sure would have been nice to invest in infrastructure like that but we're only about the short term and who stands to profit from it in this country it seems.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I forget, is this the same thing as the Hyperloop that will never be built? Or is this a different thing that will never be built?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.


Submitter has no idea how much better getting in/out of Burbank on both the ground and in the air is as compared with LAX. Orders of magnitude difference here.
 
germ78
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: But, but, but the train is supposed to stop at Burbank Airport, so you can, I don't know, get on a plane.

/whar problem, whar


They get a ton of commuter traffic from the Bay to LA route. The HSR project would eat into that source of business revenue.

/frankly, that lunch deserves to be eaten by the HSR
//flights under 500 miles are better served by trains from a fuel efficiency standpoint
 
Geotpf
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Another Government Employee: Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.

"What do you mean 'don't fly into LAX'? Pasadena is right next to LA!"


google.comView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Another Government Employee: Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.

"What do you mean 'don't fly into LAX'? Pasadena is right next to LA!"


If I am going to LA, I would rather fly into Ontario and walk than fly into LAX.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I used to pronounce that word super-flew-us
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DecemberNitro: I forget, is this the same thing as the Hyperloop that will never be built? Or is this a different thing that will never be built?


Different.  Standard high speed technology as used in Japan, Europe, or China, although with an America sized price tag of ~$100 billion and climbing, to go from San Francisco/San Jose to LA/etc.  Currently under construction, but only the middle chunk so far (between, um, nowhere and nowhere).
 
Rent Party
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: jjorsett: It's not superfluous if the main objective is to delay or scuttle the project.

We passed high speed rail via vote in Florida decades ago. the airlines lobbied against it and politicians capitulated against it, ultimately killing the project. I remember hearing the same thing happened in Texas around then too. sure would have been nice to invest in infrastructure like that but we're only about the short term and who stands to profit from it in this country it seems.


Both Florida and Texas have HSR projects going on right now.   And strangely enough, those are probably the two best bets to get it done.  Florida Brightline is already operating trains in and around Orlando, and Texas HSR has FRA approval to use the Shinkansen safety protocols used in Japan.

It will never happen in California though, for reasons we are seeing right here in this thread.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rent Party: UltimaCS: Another Government Employee: Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.

"What do you mean 'don't fly into LAX'? Pasadena is right next to LA!"

If I am going to LA, I would rather fly into Ontario and walk than fly into LAX.


Ontario is definitely the quickest and easiest and least headache inducing of the five major SoCal airports (LAX, Long Beach, Burbank, John Wayne, Ontario).  They expanded it just before 9/11 and it never really fully filled up.

Only stupid thing about it is they built terminals 1 and 3 with a space in between for (never going to be needed or built) terminal 2, so you have to be careful which one you go to and in the rare chance you transfer between the two is a pain (since there's a terminal sized hole of nothing between the two).  Obviously, building terminal 1 and 2 with a space for 3 would have made more sense.  I think there was some stupid bureaucratic reason for doing it this way.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.


Burbank Airport serves a part of LA that has a population so large that were it it's own city it would be the 5th largest city in the USA, and were it it's own state, it would be the 41st largest state.

An area that size needs it's own airport,
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Rent Party: UltimaCS: Another Government Employee: Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.

"What do you mean 'don't fly into LAX'? Pasadena is right next to LA!"

If I am going to LA, I would rather fly into Ontario and walk than fly into LAX.

Ontario is definitely the quickest and easiest and least headache inducing of the five major SoCal airports (LAX, Long Beach, Burbank, John Wayne, Ontario).  They expanded it just before 9/11 and it never really fully filled up.

Only stupid thing about it is they built terminals 1 and 3 with a space in between for (never going to be needed or built) terminal 2, so you have to be careful which one you go to and in the rare chance you transfer between the two is a pain (since there's a terminal sized hole of nothing between the two).  Obviously, building terminal 1 and 2 with a space for 3 would have made more sense.  I think there was some stupid bureaucratic reason for doing it this way.


At one point I was doing a whole lot of work with Metrolink out of Rancho Cucamonga.  That is where I fell in love with Ontario.  I could be out of the aircraft, into my rental car,  and in the office in about 30 minutes.

It's also an awesome airport if you are heading east to Palm Springs or Joshua Tree.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Geotpf: Rent Party: UltimaCS: Another Government Employee: Having flown into Burbank a few times for business, I wouldn't call it superfluous. 

/ If you have business in the Valley, it saves an hour drive time.

"What do you mean 'don't fly into LAX'? Pasadena is right next to LA!"

If I am going to LA, I would rather fly into Ontario and walk than fly into LAX.

Ontario is definitely the quickest and easiest and least headache inducing of the five major SoCal airports (LAX, Long Beach, Burbank, John Wayne, Ontario).  They expanded it just before 9/11 and it never really fully filled up.

Only stupid thing about it is they built terminals 1 and 3 with a space in between for (never going to be needed or built) terminal 2, so you have to be careful which one you go to and in the rare chance you transfer between the two is a pain (since there's a terminal sized hole of nothing between the two).  Obviously, building terminal 1 and 2 with a space for 3 would have made more sense.  I think there was some stupid bureaucratic reason for doing it this way.

At one point I was doing a whole lot of work with Metrolink out of Rancho Cucamonga.  That is where I fell in love with Ontario.  I could be out of the aircraft, into my rental car,  and in the office in about 30 minutes.

It's also an awesome airport if you are heading east to Palm Springs or Joshua Tree.


I don't fly much, but I'm in Riverside so it's not even really a choice for me to go to any of the others.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.