 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   NATO Response Force... ACTIVATE   (cnn.com) divider line
124
    More: News, NATO, NATO Response Force, US President Joe Biden, multinational force consisting of land, activation of the response troops, NATO troops, special operations forces, support of the NATO alliance  
•       •       •

2787 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 3:35 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



124 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?


"When someone tells you who they are, believe them."

See Putin's speech right before everything cooked off.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you have combat forces in that kind of proximity... well... I don't want to spoil the surprise.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, the letters they will type. Letters with strong words, I bet.
We are gonna need stronger letters.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?


He's massing troops on the border of Poland, and has demanded that Finland and Sweden not be allowed to join NATO. It sounds like he's preparing to go the full hitler.

He needs putting down.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?


If he has really put 200,000 ground troops on the move, he is all in on the entire region.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?

He's massing troops on the border of Poland, and has demanded that Finland and Sweden not be allowed to join NATO. It sounds like he's preparing to go the full hitler.

He needs putting down.


Hitler had 10 times the force F*ckwad here has ready to go right now. If he's really that suicidal, he's going to find out just how weak his forces are in the first wave of NATO counters.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.


Derpitidy doda, derpitdy day, my oh my, what a very long slay.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NATO apparently believes that Putin is gonna escalate the war even further.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.


Piss off, traitor.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?


No they are just putting on a show to Putin and eastern NATO members that they are serious about defending NATO members.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.


You've got it, turns out Putin was a deep-deep-deep cover agent for Biden the whole time!
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.


We could of stayed in Afghanistan for a 100 years if that's all this was.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?


He wants to re-form the USSR. After that, it's back to a Afghanistan. He's playing back-of-the-rack deep cuts for his real fans.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They now have a clear excuse to move all monitoring equipment extremely close to the front lines and make determinations about Russian's capabilities.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.

Derpitidy doda, derpitdy day, my oh my, what a very long slay.


I don't even know what the fark they're implying.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


PUT DOWN YOUR WEAPONS. YOU HAVE FIFTEEN SECONDS TO COMPLY.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Myrdinn: snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.

Derpitidy doda, derpitdy day, my oh my, what a very long slay.

I don't even know what the fark they're implying.


Neither do they.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?

No they are just putting on a show to Putin and eastern NATO members that they are serious about defending NATO members.


I mean, I'm all for NATO punching Putin in the face, he needs it bad. But pitting nuclear armed countries in direct battle is generally considered a BAD THING.

Especially if you have a loose canon like Putin on one side.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Weaver95: NATO apparently believes that Putin is gonna escalate the war even further.


If you were sitting in Poland right now, wouldn't you?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

foo monkey: OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?

He wants to re-form the USSR. After that, it's back to a Afghanistan. He's playing back-of-the-rack deep cuts for his real fans.


If only he could just stick to OnlyFans like a typical skeezy Russian gangster.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So what the fark.  Is the world just going to let Putin take Ukraine?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poland and Estonia, NOT YOURS!
 
Dodo David
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"NATO Response Force... ACTIVATE"

First, Wonder Woman flies over the Ukraine.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now, NATO sends in the Wonder Twins.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.

You've got it, turns out Putin was a deep-deep-deep cover agent for Biden the whole time!


Something tells me Snocone has brain freeze.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Weaver95: NATO apparently believes that Putin is gonna escalate the war even further.

If you were sitting in Poland right now, wouldn't you?


Poland and the other border countries are like:
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know much about this stuff but I imagine the Western countries have a whole lotta military tech they'd appreciate having the opportunity to seriously field test.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: So what the fark.  Is the world just going to let Putin take Ukraine?


I think the Ukrainians get a say on that subject
 
Godscrack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nothing will happen. Gas is too expensive right now.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
outofcontrol.gif

An occupied Ukraine vs a full nuclear exchange? I'll take the former.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weaver95: NATO apparently believes that Putin is gonna escalate the war even further.


Well, everyone wanted to think NATO was toothless.
The RU FA, they about to FO.

/lets see how it plays out for comrade cotton.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?


Almost like if his pretext for peace with Ukraine was kicking out NATO members in the baltics (post '97) then he'd never be satisfied with just Ukraine.

Prepare for hell
 
Two16
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

snocone: OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?

If he has really put 200,000 ground troops on the move, he is all in on the entire region.


Taking and keeping are two entirely different matters. Ukraine apparently wasn't as prepared for this as they should have been, and the remaining embedded Partisans are going to make them pay in blood. farking NATO should have been stealthily bolstering every single front line for months now as quietly as possible, and hiding the rest under the banner of "training exercises" the same exact way that the Rus have been doing "training exercises" off the coasts of England and Ireland with increasing frequency, not to mention with their additional bomber "routine flights" that seem to keep routinely going way the hell off course.
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.


Can someone translate this? It's even more incoherent than his usual garbage.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're going to sit in nearby NATO countries. They're not going to engage Russia unless they attack NATO. Not that I think they should do otherwise, just that people see headlines and think they're going there to defend Ukraine.
 
The Ocho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is kind of a no brainer. It puts the NATO forces in position to respond, in the unlikely event that Putin decides to invade more sovereign counties. But it also puts another chit on the pro-democracy alliance's side to use in negotiation for de-escalation.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

aungen: Arkanaut: snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.

You've got it, turns out Putin was a deep-deep-deep cover agent for Biden the whole time!

Something tells me Snocone has brain freeze.


No, he's just a fu*khead.
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bloobeary: OldRod: We have to take this seriously, and that's exactly why we are now deploying the NATO response force for the first time in a collective defense context

Sounds like they are seriously thinking Putin won't stop with Ukraine?

He's massing troops on the border of Poland, and has demanded that Finland and Sweden not be allowed to join NATO. It sounds like he's preparing to go the full hitler.

He needs putting down.


Reference?
 
12349876
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NINEv2: outofcontrol.gif

An occupied Ukraine vs a full nuclear exchange? I'll take the former.


Putin  wants you to think those are the only choices.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encyclopedia.ushmm.orgView Full Size


Published in 1925, but I guess ain't nobody had time foe dat.
 
covfefe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Weaver95: snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.

Piss off, traitor.


Fark comments are only considered treason if you used the swear jar.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Myrdinn: snocone: Gotta search high and low for a bigger coincidence than Russia invading Eastern Europe just when the USA Military Complex has nothing to do, just sitting around, hanging out.

Derpitidy doda, derpitdy day, my oh my, what a very long slay.

I don't even know what the fark they're implying.


That's ok. They don't even know what they are implying.

Just pat them on the head, and continue talking to the adults in the room.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NINEv2: outofcontrol.gif

An occupied Ukraine vs a full nuclear exchange? I'll take the former.


Fark user imageView Full Size

You were never safe from nuclear war.
 
Displayed 50 of 124 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.