Humpback whales no longer on endangered list
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a long time to the 23rd century, they could still be wiped out.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Say what you will about the hopelessness of our environmental future, but we can all thank teeny Ben Affleck for saving the humpback whales.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Envoy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those are some colourful metaphors sunny.
 
The Envoy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sunny? Really? I don't know anyone called that and I can't think of any instance I've ever used it. I have typed subby a lot.

TL:DR; F*ck you autocorrect.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
God, that was a farking horrible movie.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: God, that was a farking horrible movie.


Blocked
 
synithium
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It definitely took some time to recover since learning the real culprits were cow and chicken.

fark you cow!  fark you chicken!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The idea that aliens would speak Whale is ridiculous.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: God, that was a farking horrible movie.


Between Star Trek The Motion Picture and Star Trek 5, and you think 4 was horrible? 🤷🏻‍♀
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xrayspx: Say what you will about the hopelessness of our environmental future, but we can all thank teeny Ben Affleck for saving the humpback whales.

[Fark user image 850x630]



Damn, now that's a throwback.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The new Japanese whale "research" vessels aren't farking around.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Cool beans
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ahh, memories...

National Geographic - Songs of the Humpback Whale 33 1/3 Flexi-Disc 1979
Youtube 0WOjJIynHgM


/needs an ASMR remix
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: God, that was a farking horrible movie.


Whatever movie that picture of a young Affleck was in? I'm sure it was.
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Humpback whales will be removed from Australia's threatened-species list

Australia

We love you, but you're not the world.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Dog Ate My Homework: God, that was a farking horrible movie.

Whatever movie that picture of a young Affleck was in? I'm sure it was.


The Voyage of the Mimi Episode 1 - 1A All Aboard, 1B Planet Ocean
Youtube Kvz1Ey2JipI

You shut your whore mouth.
 
Markus5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cool.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just where is our future, the things we've done and said!

Let's just push the button, we'd be better off dead!

'Cause I hate you! And I berate you! And I can't wait to get to you!

The sins of all our fathers, being dumped on us - the sons. The only choice we're given is how many megatons?

And I eschew you! And I say, screw you!

And I hope you're blue, too.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Envoy: Sunny? Really? I don't know anyone called that and I can't think of any instance I've ever used it. I have typed subby a lot.

TL:DR; F*ck you autocorrect.


The subby/sunny thing is my new "fark you autocorrect" peeve.
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The idea that aliens would speak Whale is ridiculous.


We did record them and send them out to the black as a gesture of goodwill and desire to communicate.

So, maybe it isn't so ridiculous.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Dog Ate My Homework: God, that was a farking horrible movie.

Whatever movie that picture of a young Affleck was in? I'm sure it was.


Damn, weren't you ever in the 4th grade?  This was like, in-classroom viewing, at least for us New Englanders.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: xrayspx: Say what you will about the hopelessness of our environmental future, but we can all thank teeny Ben Affleck for saving the humpback whales.

[Fark user image 850x630]


Damn, now that's a throwback.


Fun fact, the "Grandpa" on that show was 26 years old and was only on the show because he's the one who owned the boat.
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The idea that aliens would speak Whale is ridiculous.

We did record them and send them out to the black as a gesture of goodwill and desire to communicate.

So, maybe it isn't so ridiculous.


They may be the only life forms left by the time the Visitors get here.
 
