(NBC News)   Remember that one guy who took a stand?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
23
    More: Murica, Nancy Pelosi, United States House of Representatives, Adam Johnson, United States Congress, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, U.S. Capitol, Supreme Court of the United States, Democratic Party  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"stay-at-home father of five boys, "

White male privilege

Change a couple of demographics and he is a welfare mom.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I enjoyed the headline, you really turned the tables on me.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "stay-at-home father of five boys, "

White male privilege

Change a couple of demographics and he is a welfare mom.


seems the 'stay at home' father should have...
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: vudukungfu: "stay-at-home father of five boys, "

White male privilege

Change a couple of demographics and he is a welfare mom.

seems the 'stay at home' father should have...


Wonder who was taking care of his 5 kids while he was looting the Capitol?
 
Rereading TekWar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
<nerd rage mode>  The real crime, is calling a lectern a podium.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
75 Days. Wow. Pure privilege.

Hopefully one of his cellies will make him a beautiful shank necklace as a souvenir before he gets out.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm glad that they really threw the book at him during his sentencing.

Violent insurrectionists like him are a threat to our nation's security.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Feeling cute, might commit treason later
Fark user imageView Full Size


All these treasonous idiots combining their crimes with their teenager-like need to be social media divas.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: "stay-at-home father of five boys, "

White male privilege

Change a couple of demographics and he is a welfare mom.


When you hear "stay at home mother," do you think the mother is a welfare mom or are you just sexist?
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Johnson said he recognized that if he did what he did in another country, he'd be "on a firing wall instead of a courtroom."

As they all should be.
 
suze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Big deal. Should be getting a firing squad.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A black man would get more time for shoplifting a KitKat
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Okay, subby, well done on that headline.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: <nerd rage mode>  The real crime, is calling a lectern a podium.


https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/wait-are-you-saying-a-podium-is-the-same-thing-as-a-lectern

Straight from the guys who write the dictionary.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 minute ago  
75 days? That'll teach him for sure.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There are influencers out there who would pay 75 days worth of exposure for those kinds of clicks.
 
ghambone
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Under a year is jail, not prison. They are trying to make them look like martyrs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  
he was apologetic and was "ashamed" to have been a part of the Capitol riot. Johnson said he recognized that if he did what he did in another country, he'd be "on a firing wall instead of a courtroom."

Liar.
Republicans don't have any shame for anything.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Johnson said he recognized that if he did what he did in another country, he'd be "on a firing wall instead of a courtroom."

Yes... regretful, that.
 
ongbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tannhauser: A black man would get more time for shoplifting a KitKat


Hell yeah. Dude sole something that I sure was worth more than $500.
 
Begoggle
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tannhauser: A black man would get more time for shoplifting a KitKat


Or just shot.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Those poor kids. They're going spend the rest of their lives followed by "Psst. Did you know Lectern Guy is their dad? It's gotta suck being raised by someone that dumb."
 
