(DW)   Russians enter Ukrainian government sector   (dw.com) divider line
36
    More: News  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 3:50 PM



36 Comments     (+0 »)
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, what you posted said gunfire was heard near the government sector.  Not quite the same thing, and allows for a huge range of possibilities.  Could be an Armored Division rolling over everything.  Could be another small group of infiltrators stirring up shiat.  Could be civilians practicing with that lovely little AK they picked up at the armory yesterday.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And here we go....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Little Green Men have entered the chat.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is a purported livestream from Kyiv. (and 3 other locations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We are brave Russian comrades, here to protect you.  Also here for some light cannibalism, but you can't have everything, eh?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is a purported livestream from Kyiv. (and 3 other locations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY


Another livestream.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7TfM-NlFb84
This one's apparently using a potato as a webcam.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is a purported livestream from Kyiv. (and 3 other locations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY


Always surprised when you see cars driving around when there is obvious danger nearby.
 
monstera
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
what's your vector, victor ?
 
wxboy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

goodncold: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is a purported livestream from Kyiv. (and 3 other locations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY

Always surprised when you see cars driving around when there is obvious danger nearby.


Never a bad time for a beer/vodka run.
 
Muta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Weaver95: And here we go....


I don't think so.  From this article, according to Petraeus (I know):

"They are encountering more significant resistance and more determination than I think they expected," Petraeus said.

"The Russians have not collapsed the Ukrainian command and control," Petraeus said. "They haven't taken even remotely a major city yet....This has to be unsettling to them."

If they haven't taken any major cities yet then they're not ready to tackle Kyiv.
 
Muta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is a purported livestream from Kyiv. (and 3 other locations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY


My god, the comments.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Muta: Weaver95: And here we go....

I don't think so.  From this article, according to Petraeus (I know):

"They are encountering more significant resistance and more determination than I think they expected," Petraeus said.

"The Russians have not collapsed the Ukrainian command and control," Petraeus said. "They haven't taken even remotely a major city yet....This has to be unsettling to them."

If they haven't taken any major cities yet then they're not ready to tackle Kyiv.


Makes some sense.  Tanks do well over roads and open ground, but tend to be missile sponges in cities.  That's why you have to have a lot of infantry to occupy a country.
 
Clutch2013
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Muta: Weaver95: And here we go....

I don't think so.  From this article, according to Petraeus (I know):

"They are encountering more significant resistance and more determination than I think they expected," Petraeus said.

"The Russians have not collapsed the Ukrainian command and control," Petraeus said. "They haven't taken even remotely a major city yet....This has to be unsettling to them."

If they haven't taken any major cities yet then they're not ready to tackle Kyiv.


I think Putin really, really was hoping for Day 1 to be a complete curbstomp, and when that didn't happen, things started going to sh*t for him.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Vitali Klitchko is the mayor of Kyiv?  Is that the boxer, or is that just a really common name?

I loved watching that dude fight.  His brother, too.   Both were just tough, in whatever sense you care to define that word.

For as shiatty as this situation is, if that's the guy, it makes me feel a little better.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey look.  Finally, a Gasden Flag which I wholeheartedly agree with.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Vitali Klitchko is the mayor of Kyiv?  Is that the boxer, or is that just a really common name?

I loved watching that dude fight.  His brother, too.   Both were just tough, in whatever sense you care to define that word.

For as shiatty as this situation is, if that's the guy, it makes me feel a little better.


It's the boxer.
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/33363582/former-heavyweight-champion-vitali-klitschko-plans-fight-ukraine-brother
 
adamatari
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Vitali Klitchko is the mayor of Kyiv?  Is that the boxer, or is that just a really common name?

I loved watching that dude fight.  His brother, too.   Both were just tough, in whatever sense you care to define that word.

For as shiatty as this situation is, if that's the guy, it makes me feel a little better.


Yes, it's the boxer. He's been in politics for a long time.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Muta: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is a purported livestream from Kyiv. (and 3 other locations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY

My god, the comments.


The second link I posted seems to have better moderation. It's run by some dude in Scotland (he claims)
 
Dafatone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Muta: Weaver95: And here we go....

I don't think so.  From this article, according to Petraeus (I know):

"They are encountering more significant resistance and more determination than I think they expected," Petraeus said.

"The Russians have not collapsed the Ukrainian command and control," Petraeus said. "They haven't taken even remotely a major city yet....This has to be unsettling to them."

If they haven't taken any major cities yet then they're not ready to tackle Kyiv.


I am very much not an expert on this sort of thing, but as I understand it, Kyiv is close to the border with Belarus, where a lot of the troops are coming from, and may be one of the more exposed cities.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Pentagon characterized Russia as having lost momentum in Ukraine, but could intensify its invasion.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Even with an all-out nuclear war we won't be ridding ourselves of COVID.
So, I can't really see an upside.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i bet they did not try the old "fake city" thing !!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Rent Party: Vitali Klitchko is the mayor of Kyiv?  Is that the boxer, or is that just a really common name?

I loved watching that dude fight.  His brother, too.   Both were just tough, in whatever sense you care to define that word.

For as shiatty as this situation is, if that's the guy, it makes me feel a little better.

It's the boxer.
https://www.espn.com/boxing/story/_/id/33363582/former-heavyweight-champion-vitali-klitschko-plans-fight-ukraine-brother


adamatari: Rent Party: Vitali Klitchko is the mayor of Kyiv?  Is that the boxer, or is that just a really common name?

I loved watching that dude fight.  His brother, too.   Both were just tough, in whatever sense you care to define that word.

For as shiatty as this situation is, if that's the guy, it makes me feel a little better.

Yes, it's the boxer. He's been in politics for a long time.


Thank you both.  That is really damn cool.

He should punch the first Russian he sees.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Muta: Weaver95: And here we go....

I don't think so.  From this article, according to Petraeus (I know):

"They are encountering more significant resistance and more determination than I think they expected," Petraeus said.

"The Russians have not collapsed the Ukrainian command and control," Petraeus said. "They haven't taken even remotely a major city yet....This has to be unsettling to them."

If they haven't taken any major cities yet then they're not ready to tackle Kyiv.


The word this afternoon that Ukraine still has viable air defenses says a lot. This "Ghost of Kiev" nonsense is propaganda, but rolling tanks toward Kiev without air superiority is going to get a lot of Russians killed.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i bet they did not try the old "fake city" thing !!!![Fark user image image 273x185]


SOMEBODIES GOTTA GO BACK ABD GET A shiatLOAD OF RUBLES!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i bet they did not try the old "fake city" thing !!!![Fark user image image 273x185]


Shiat! Someone go back to Moscow and get a shiatload of rubles.  That dumbass, le-Putiomaine, who the hell puts a toll booth in a war zone?!
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vladimir Putin's spokesman has indicated a willingness for bilateral talks with Ukraine

Sure he is. It's either a ploy to get time to resupply or shiats getting a little uncomfortable at home as the war isn't the push over it has been sold to be.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: The Pentagon characterized Russia as having lost momentum in Ukraine, but could intensify its invasion.


Must be really annoying when you your supply lines can be crippled by 13 guys popping out of the woods with javelins at any moment.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: JulieAzel626: The Pentagon characterized Russia as having lost momentum in Ukraine, but could intensify its invasion.

Must be really annoying when you your supply lines can be crippled by 13 guys popping out of the woods with javelins at any moment.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Couldn't scrape up an Atlas?
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Vitali Klitchko is the mayor of Kyiv?  Is that the boxer, or is that just a really common name?

I loved watching that dude fight.  His brother, too.   Both were just tough, in whatever sense you care to define that word.

For as shiatty as this situation is, if that's the guy, it makes me feel a little better.


It's the boxer, there was a main page article on how they are both joining the civil defense corps.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

goodncold: We Ate the Necco Wafers: This is a purported livestream from Kyiv. (and 3 other locations)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY

Always surprised when you see cars driving around when there is obvious danger nearby.


In a book on Desert Storm I read some US tank crews described doing the "Hail Mary" and found a road they could follow.

They came across some Iraqi guy just driving down the road. According to the crews he did a double take at the tanks, drove off the road, jumped out of the car and ran off into the desert.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: JulieAzel626: The Pentagon characterized Russia as having lost momentum in Ukraine, but could intensify its invasion.

Must be really annoying when you your supply lines can be crippled by 13 guys popping out of the woods with javelins at any moment.


Especially when they know the terrain far better than you do because it's home.
 
ficklefkrfark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ficklefkrfark: Rent Party: Vitali Klitchko is the mayor of Kyiv?  Is that the boxer, or is that just a really common name?

I loved watching that dude fight.  His brother, too.   Both were just tough, in whatever sense you care to define that word.

For as shiatty as this situation is, if that's the guy, it makes me feel a little better.

It's the boxer, there was a main page article on how they are both joining the civil defense corps.


Im slow at farking, apparently.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Muta: Weaver95: And here we go....

I don't think so.  From this article, according to Petraeus (I know):

"They are encountering more significant resistance and more determination than I think they expected," Petraeus said.

"The Russians have not collapsed the Ukrainian command and control," Petraeus said. "They haven't taken even remotely a major city yet....This has to be unsettling to them."

If they haven't taken any major cities yet then they're not ready to tackle Kyiv.


Well they've got a radioactive ghost-city, so that's not nothing
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

