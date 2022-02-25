 Skip to content
Ukrainian aid group raises millions of dollars, or maybe dozens of dollars. It's hard to say for sure
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
don't make me have positive thoughts about Bitcoin.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's almost a bit of poetic justice. Use the currency that Putin's cronies rode to profit to combat him.
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Did Steve Bannon set up the charity?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You crypto bros are always looking for an angle, aren't you?  If you need a bump, invest in cocaine assholes.
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

blastoh: don't make me have positive thoughts about Bitcoin.


Then focus on the fact that they just received $400k in support. That's amazing!
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blastoh: don't make me have positive thoughts about Bitcoin.


Crypto is usually LOL.  One thing, however, that I learned working at a nonprofit in the administration is that you basically want to accept donations in as many ways as possible, at least relative to your current standing.  So, big name established ones can be picky, but the figuratively fighting to survive smaller ones? Yeah, we'll take cash, check, venmo, paypal, and any other app under the sun.  I know those are all just means of transferring the same currency, but the point I'm getting at is by dealing with as many as you reasonably can, you can capture income you wouldn't otherwise get.  So, if taking Bitcoin gets these nonprofits money from people who'll gladly do a BTC transaction but who wouldn't/couldn't do a standard EFT or whatever else, then they have more money than before.  It's not an unreasonable short-term play since they're literally fighting to survive.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

blastoh: don't make me have positive thoughts about Bitcoin.


Don't.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: You crypto bros are always looking for an angle, aren't you?  If you need a bump, invest in cocaine assholes.



Cocaine Butt-Donut™
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Bbbut how much was raised for Palestinians today?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fano: Bbbut how much was raised for Palestinians today?


Palestine got my Christmas bonus, Ukraine gets my tax return.
 
