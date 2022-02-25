 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ukraine is fighting for their literal lives. Connecticut: "How can we profit from this?"   (msn.com) divider line
23
    More: Sick, MSN  
•       •       •

23 Comments     (+0 »)
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And then the article went on to rant about the infestation of toads in Australia and provided some recipes for wombat on a stick. I mean, if we're making up some shiat. Like submitter did.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"This whole idea that defense is in decline, all we have to do is look across at eastern Europe and see that is not the case," Greg Hayes, chief executive officer of defense and aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp., said this week at a meeting with industry analysts.
"I know everybody was panicked two years ago with the Biden administration that budgets are coming down," he said. "Budgets aren't going down."

Gosh I really hope we can cut more funds for children's health and food so we can make sure Greg Hayes meets his quarterly profit numbers so he can get that Ferrari he's been saving up for.

We're really pulling for you Raytheon. Hang in there.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
War is a racket
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Raytheon wants to war profiteer. Must be a day ending in 'y'.
 
indylaw
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You're right. If there's a war, countries SHOULDN'T buy attack helicopters.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Kinky Sex Makes the World Go 'Round
Youtube wMzdHYEGHdE
 
indylaw
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This of course raises the question "WTF is the Pentagon spending a 12-figure budget on right now?"
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bob Dylan - Masters of War (Official Audio)
Youtube JEmI_FT4YHU
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're just putting their money in the wrong products.

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wasn't this the plan all along?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guess skimming $ off motorists every time they drive on a road isn't adding enough shareholder value for them?

https://raytheon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=43&item=2629

Perhaps they should integrate their weapons system for enforcement of toll scofflaws as well to increase sales
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Advertise Applebee's?
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

indylaw: You're right. If there's a war, countries SHOULDN'T buy attack helicopters.


I think its more that we have enough modern materiel sitting around mothballed to fight 12 wars simultaneously. How much more do we need?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indylaw: This of course raises the question "WTF is the Pentagon spending a 12-figure budget on right now?"


Weapons systems that don't work (and not spending much of that money to make our military personnel lives' better), leaving US taxpayers with the bill, making wealthy people happy and killing and/or preventing programs that help the non-wealthy.
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
#34     War is good for business.
#35     Peace is good for business.
 
kindms
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I guess skimming $ off motorists every time they drive on a road isn't adding enough shareholder value for them?

https://raytheon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=43&item=2629

Perhaps they should integrate their weapons system for enforcement of toll scofflaws as well to increase sales


LOL. Dude really ?
Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.

So they won a bid to ez-pass a bunch of roads in the state of MA. They make patriots weapons systems and all sorts of stuff that kill people. And you are complaining that they won a bid to switch the state tolls to an electronic system ? A company HQ'd in the state of MA who employs a bunch of people in the same state
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kindms: HighlanderRPI: I guess skimming $ off motorists every time they drive on a road isn't adding enough shareholder value for them?

https://raytheon.mediaroom.com/index.php?s=43&item=2629

Perhaps they should integrate their weapons system for enforcement of toll scofflaws as well to increase sales

LOL. Dude really ?
Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.

So they won a bid to ez-pass a bunch of roads in the state of MA. They make patriots weapons systems and all sorts of stuff that kill people. And you are complaining that they won a bid to switch the state tolls to an electronic system ? A company HQ'd in the state of MA who employs a bunch of people in the same state


In SoCal, we have all kinds of military industrial complex types (including Raytheon!) building death ray satellites, but even they're not evil enough to get involved in more toll roads. Silicon Valley assholes, they're evil enough for that, though.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
More [obvious] than [sick].
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kindms: LOL. Dude really ?
Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.


Is that the Massachusetts in Connecticut or the other one?
 
wage0048
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: War is a racket


Rule of Acquisition #35: War is good for business.

Also, this seems more like a Masshole thing to do, rather than CT.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: I guess skimming $ off motorists every time they drive on a road isn't adding enough shareholder value for them?


It's no fun making vast amounts of money if there's not blood on it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A hundred times a day, for the last week, I wonder if anyone at all has any idea about the Saudi Arabia/Yemen situation.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Military contractors should totally give away stuff for free instead of making a profit.
 
