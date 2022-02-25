 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Olga, tell us what we are seeing in these images from Kyiv. Well there we see the fire brigade. There we see a bombed apartment building that looks just like the one where my ... family ... lives ... Excuse me, I need to call my mother   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good use of scary tag
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Christ.

That poor woman.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How many Russian troops has the Ukrainian military killed? That would cheer me up.  Send 'em back to the Motherland in a box.
 
covfefe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Christ.

That poor woman.


They found her family. I watch (and listen to) BBC (and World Service).
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: How many Russian troops has the Ukrainian military killed? That would cheer me up.  Send 'em back to the Motherland in a box.


I hear they make wonderful planters
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't see anything but ads.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: How many Russian troops has the Ukrainian military killed? That would cheer me up.  Send 'em back to the Motherland in a box.


Thanks to that mobile crematory, but those'll be matchboxes.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Jake Havechek: How many Russian troops has the Ukrainian military killed? That would cheer me up.  Send 'em back to the Motherland in a box.

I hear they make wonderful planters


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: How many Russian troops has the Ukrainian military killed? That would cheer me up.  Send 'em back to the Motherland in a box.


Russia is about to learn the lesson the Germans learned at Stalingrad: people will fiercely defend their homes, and Russia is creating a lot of sniper nests by bombing buildings and creating rubble. Those in Kyiv need to drop some buildings into the streets to block access to armor and to create kill boxes of their own choosing.

I wouldn't be surprised if the Ukrainians punched holes through walls to allow snipers to move unseen. They probably handed out maps to the sewers as well.

I don't think anyone will see televised honor guards for dead Russian troops when the bodies come back. Video will get out on the Internet.
 
