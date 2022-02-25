 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Apparently the 'Ghost of Kyiv' is riding high above the city, shooting down Russian fighter jets   (nypost.com) divider line
88
    More: Interesting, Sukhoi Su-27, Fighter aircraft, Russian Air Force, Ukrainian Air Force, Close air support, Leading edge extension, Ukrainian officials, F-15 Eagle  
•       •       •

2862 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



88 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there 99 red balloons as well?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like propaganda from the Ukrainian side, but a story maybe the populace needs.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Are there 99 red balloons as well?


I was of draftable age when Ronny Regan started saber rattling.

NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he though? I haven't seen anything remotely convincing about this, just unattributed images with text that reads like clickbait headlines.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should hang out with the guy who surfed down the WTC collapse.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
seamonster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way too soon, but Ghost of Kyiv is the name of my next band.
 
JasonFox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently it's screenshots from a game. BBC did an article on it and other fake videos
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: Is he though? I haven't seen anything remotely convincing about this, just unattributed images with text that reads like clickbait headlines.


He's legit.  I found a picture of him in college.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thing the Russians whacked were the air defense radars with ballistic missiles.

Shame we did not have a couple AWAC's  and JSTARS over Poland feeding intel to the Ukrainian Air Force.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I immediately thought of Tsushima and was like "Oh, sou desu Subby-sama"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the NYP these are probably more Arma screenshots...
 
cowsaregoodeating [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go little rockstar
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

one of Ripley's Bad Guys: First thing the Russians whacked were the air defense radars with ballistic missiles.

Shame we did not have a couple AWAC's  and JSTARS over Poland feeding intel to the Ukrainian Air Force.


If we did, they're not going to tell you.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ed Willy: This sounds like propaganda from the Ukrainian side, but a story maybe the populace needs.


There's a lot of that going on.

But I'm still calling it:  This is Poe Dameron.
Get that dude an X-Wing.

Someday, if you strike him down, he will become the Force-Ghost of Kyiv.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yt3.ggpht.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably multiple people but the story of one superman is stronger
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Brock Sampson!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is summoning ghosts allowed under the Geneva Convention?
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snopes says the footage is from a combat simulator game.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: one of Ripley's Bad Guys: First thing the Russians whacked were the air defense radars with ballistic missiles.

Shame we did not have a couple AWAC's  and JSTARS over Poland feeding intel to the Ukrainian Air Force.

If we did, they're not going to tell you.


Plausible

Deniability

Check out FORTE11 (callsign may have changed) in the Black Sea no fly zone.

War may come to NATO without a boot on the ground.

//also we're refueling Ukrainian airplanes in Romania
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By the time it gets to the NYP no one cares anymore.
 
one of Ripley's Bad Guys
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: one of Ripley's Bad Guys: First thing the Russians whacked were the air defense radars with ballistic missiles.

Shame we did not have a couple AWAC's  and JSTARS over Poland feeding intel to the Ukrainian Air Force.

If we did, they're not going to tell you.


I would hope not.  And I would not want to know about the Raptors riding shotgun for MiG's getting too sniffy either.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: //also we're refueling Ukrainian airplanes in Romania


Do you have a source for that?
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonFox: Apparently it's screenshots from a game. BBC did an article on it and other fake videos


Who cares? If it plants the seed of doubt in the Russian pilots' minds, distracts them for even a fraction of a second, then it's a good thing.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need a few rogue retired A-10 pilots to Swipea few warthogs and have some unrestricted fun
 
mikemil828
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably has Edge, Chopper, and Archer as wingmen.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: We need a few rogue retired A-10 pilots to Swipea few warthogs and have some unrestricted fun


it's just that easy
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: SVC_conservative: //also we're refueling Ukrainian airplanes in Romania

Do you have a source for that?


There are reportedly no functional airfields left to refuel at, 3 tankers flying near the border, and one verified landing in Romania. I'm inferring.

https://theaviationgeekclub.com/heres-the-video-of-the-ukrainian-su-27-that-landed-yesterday-in-romania-likely-because-its-airfield-was-destroyed-by-russians-after-having-been-intercepted-by-roaf-f-16s/
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I Want To Believe
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, it is more than likely the US deployed units taking pot-shots with high tech equipment and knocking things down with AWACS assist from a country or two over.  And you cover that action by crediting a Ukranian pilot.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ghost Pilot: lifting spirits since 2022 :)
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope Mobius One gets some support from Oka Nieba soon.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kyleaugustus: SVC_conservative: //also we're refueling Ukrainian airplanes in Romania

Do you have a source for that?


KC-135R Stratotanker.  LAGR241
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: Snopes says the footage is from a combat simulator game.


JasonFox: Apparently it's screenshots from a game. BBC did an article on it and other fake videos


Any video footage is from long after the first stories about this were being shared. As far as I can tell it started with a guy on Twitter, and no images or videos were posted originally.
 
Kubo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukrainian propagandists:

"To me it's like a lullaby
I'm just flying by
Oh so high..."

c.tenor.comView Full Size


Keep it up, you beautiful Ukrainian bastards. Put the hurt on 'em.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: Also, it is more than likely the US deployed units taking pot-shots with high tech equipment and knocking things down with AWACS assist from a country or two over.  And you cover that action by crediting a Ukranian pilot.


hey if it doesnt show up on radar its not a real thing right?

The boys at skunkworks are probably having a ball right now.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NobleHam: ketkarsa: Snopes says the footage is from a combat simulator game.

JasonFox: Apparently it's screenshots from a game. BBC did an article on it and other fake videos

Any video footage is from long after the first stories about this were being shared. As far as I can tell it started with a guy on Twitter, and no images or videos were posted originally.


So the fact that it was posted to Twitter means it's real.
 
Kubo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NightSteel: Let's hope Mobius One gets some support from Oka Nieba soon.


NATO should have helped Ukraine build Stonehenge outside Kyiv.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonFox: Apparently it's screenshots from a game. BBC did an article on it and other fake videos


The footage being bullshiat doesn't make the story bullshiat.

/gotta have footage - you expect people to read words or something?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Is summoning ghosts allowed under the Geneva Convention?


Why not?  Lots of ghosts being created.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: kyleaugustus: SVC_conservative: //also we're refueling Ukrainian airplanes in Romania

Do you have a source for that?

KC-135R Stratotanker.  LAGR241


To ADD:
LAGR142,
LAGR240,
LAGR241.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are you so sure it's a he?

mlpnk72yciwc.i.optimole.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fat boy: We need a few rogue retired A-10 pilots to Swipea few warthogs and have some unrestricted fun


Well someone could accidently leave some unguarded
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

asciibaron: fat boy: We need a few rogue retired A-10 pilots to Swipea few warthogs and have some unrestricted fun

it's just that easy


Well someone could accidently leave some unguarded
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost forgot... this is the perfect time to let the F35 shine! Right guys? Send a couple of those turds in, and all combat will be over within a few days. Troops, tanks, missile carriers, fighter jets, bombers, data centers, and misc kitchen equipment. The F35 can do it ALL!
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

C18H27NO3: C18H27NO3: kyleaugustus: SVC_conservative: //also we're refueling Ukrainian airplanes in Romania

Do you have a source for that?

KC-135R Stratotanker.  LAGR241

To ADD:
LAGR142,
LAGR240,
LAGR241.


LAGR-PENN

cdn2.bigcommerce.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SVC_conservative:

A lot of Russian stuff was designed to operate off dirt. It just needs area to take off. On top of that, their fighters have short-field capabilities.

/Ua has mostly MiG-29. Or had.
 
Displayed 50 of 88 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.