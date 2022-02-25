 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Putin suddenly ready to talk as Russian economy tanks faster than Russian military tanks   (aljazeera.com) divider line
97
•       •       •

eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would any Ukrainian go to the capital of Belarus? Belarus declared war against the Ukraine and Belarus troops are murdering Ukrainians
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Talk to the fist...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When "Unconditional surrender and replacing your government" is a precondition for talks in the capital of a hostile nation, you're not really in the negotiating spirit.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Why would any Ukrainian go to the capital of Belarus? Belarus declared war against the Ukraine and Belarus troops are murdering Ukrainians


That was my first thought too. Belarus is a party in the war, they aren't a neutral facilitator for negotiations.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If by "ready to talk" you mean "ready to link up with Belarus" I agree.

Meanwhile, what is the US, supposedly the only remaining superpower and world's greatest military, doing about it?

Oh - right.  Wringing hands, making strong(ish) statements and actually doing not a damn thing to stop him.  As long as it's white people and oil isn't involved, we DGAF, apparently.  Let him take over Europe.  Let him do whatever the f*ck he wants.  We wouldn't want to anger him, and besides 50% of Congress or so is working for him anyway.  We don't want to upset them, either - they might become uncooperative!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: If by "ready to talk" you mean "ready to link up with Belarus" I agree.

Meanwhile, what is the US, supposedly the only remaining superpower and world's greatest military, doing about it?

Oh - right.  Wringing hands, making strong(ish) statements and actually doing not a damn thing to stop him.  As long as it's white people and oil isn't involved, we DGAF, apparently.  Let him take over Europe.  Let him do whatever the f*ck he wants.  We wouldn't want to anger him, and besides 50% of Congress or so is working for him anyway.  We don't want to upset them, either - they might become uncooperative!


China has become a superpowers as well. There is only two superpowers in the world. It is distressing what is happening in the Ukraine but the losses to the Russian military is weakening Putin's grip on power.
Until confirmation of how many Russian aircraft have been shot down hard to gauge the effects. Saw reports dozens of Russian aircraft already shot down.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We told Ukraine we would negotiate and they never showed! They must want war."

Is exactly how that's gonna go.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sure, just withdraw all your troops from Ukraine and step down from power.
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
JerkStore
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hope Zelinskyy is smart enough to not show up personally in Belarus.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have the summit at the Hague.  Bonus points in that Russian leaders can be arrested for war crimes while they are there.
 
Decorus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Okay first pull all Russian Troops out of Crimea and the rest of the Ukraine.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

tarheel07: Sure, just withdraw all your troops from Ukraine and step down from power.


So Sechen can take over?
The problem isn't just 1 person, just like Trump isn't the sole problem with the United States.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
advancelocal-adapter-image-uploads.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

JerkStore: I hope Zelinskyy is smart enough to not show up personally in Belarus.


It does sounds like a possible trap to kidnap and murder Ukrainian officials.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He's lying.
He's always lying.
Ignore him and double down on the sanctions.
We can "negotiate" when the russian tanks are back across the border and in russia
 
Pert
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image image 625x626]


Like the Red Wedding in Game of Thrones.
 
The Bestest
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: If by "ready to talk" you mean "ready to link up with Belarus" I agree.

Meanwhile, what is the US, supposedly the only remaining superpower and world's greatest military, doing about it?

Oh - right.  Wringing hands, making strong(ish) statements and actually doing not a damn thing to stop him.  As long as it's white people and oil isn't involved, we DGAF, apparently.  Let him take over Europe.  Let him do whatever the f*ck he wants.  We wouldn't want to anger him, and besides 50% of Congress or so is working for him anyway.  We don't want to upset them, either - they might become uncooperative!


alright, I'll bite..

What exactly do you propose we do to "stop him"?
What would happen afterward?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: [Fark user image BAIT  625x626]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
GTFO of Ukraine, pay reparations, then talk.
 
gbv23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Drone-strike.

I'm gonna go beat-up my Russkie car-thief neighbor at his methy chop-shop right now.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: arrogantbastich: [Fark user image BAIT  625x626]

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 600x600]


Are you sure? It seems Putin is a master baiter.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
No, he's just gaslighting. He's saying, "hey, we want peace, seriously, we totally want peace talks, but these crazy Nazis in Ukraine just want to keep fighting."
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Within the past hour the NATO Response Force was activated for the first time in history.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Go fark yourself, Russian asshole.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Putin is trying to kill Zelensky.

I hope Zelensky doesn't agree to a meeting.
How about a nice VOIP phone call run through a VPN instead?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Russia is the aggressor.  If it's failing and flailing... Why not wait until they're completely broken so we're not doing this again in a few years?

Unless the offer is to withdraw from all captured territory it's not a great offer.

Though Ukraine plus Putin's head on a pike might be good too.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty sure his endgame has always been "Ukraine acknowledges separatist areas as sovereign"

/Or ceded to Russia
//Probably the latter
 
berylman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've got a feeling there may be an "Eh tu Brutei?" moment or a tracksuit accident in Putin's near future orchestrated by rival oligarchs
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It sounds like a trap, but also reminds me of those videos where some big dude picks a fight with a little guy.  Only to learn the little guy is a black belt in multiple martial arts.  Suddenly the big guy didn't mean what he said, and half-heartedly apologizes after realizing he bit off than he could chew.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Unless putin says "I surrender unconditionally, and all of russia is now dissolved, and all the russian males are to be castrated", Don't agree to a god damn thing.

I guess, if putin says "I surrender, and right about now, all the russian nukes are turning russia into a radioactive wasteland" would also be acceptable.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: JerkStore: I hope Zelinskyy is smart enough to not show up personally in Belarus.

It does sounds like a possible trap to kidnap and murder Ukrainian officials.


Zelensky is going to die and he knows it.   He is staying in Kiev anyway, and continues to lead his country.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: He's lying.
He's always lying.
Ignore him and double down on the sanctions.
We can "negotiate" when the russian tanks are back across the border and in russia


No, the crews can walk back across the border. However all military equipment within the Ukraine is forfeit period. Officers may keep small arms/a pistol, but everything else is surrendered.

Then we can move onto what reparations Russia must pay...
 
LesterB
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Putin is trying to kill Zelensky.

I hope Zelensky doesn't agree to a meeting.
How about a nice VOIP phone call run through a VPN instead?


Have we learned nothing in the last two years? All meetings and business can be conducted through Zoom calls.
 
To Wish Impossible Things
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If I was Biden, I'd be turning up the pressure.

Yes, it's brinksmanship, but trying to redraw the borders of Europe through war has a tendency to go pear-shaped for the US, sooner or later.  

I get the impression that Biden isn't that bold though.

I can't comment on Ukraine, since I don't know how close they are to collapse.  Obviously any agreement by Putin will be considered null and void as soon as Russia decides its in their best interests to do so.
 
Noxious1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The time for talking has passed. GTFO
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

berylman: I've got a feeling there may be an "Eh tu Brutei?" moment or a tracksuit accident in Putin's near future orchestrated by rival oligarchs


As much as the world would love for someone close to Putin to show him the business end of a pistol, the fact that it hasn't happened yet means it probably won't happen.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: It sounds like a trap, but also reminds me of those videos where some big dude picks a fight with a little guy.  Only to learn the little guy is a black belt in multiple martial arts.


mgoblog.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

LesterB: Purple_Urkle: Putin is trying to kill Zelensky.

I hope Zelensky doesn't agree to a meeting.
How about a nice VOIP phone call run through a VPN instead?

Have we learned nothing in the last two years? All meetings and business can be conducted through Zoom calls.


Zelensky is a treasure:
😂😂😂😂If World Leaders Have a WhatsApp Group - By Ukrainian President Zelensky
Youtube 9ogvhhgJxyg
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Go fark yourself, Russian asshole.


I've been flagging a lot of accounts as "(2022-02) posts Russian FUD" in Red 1 the past two days.  Only had to change out a few older favorites.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seems like a zoom call might be a bit safer than face-to-face.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: SpectroBoy: He's lying.
He's always lying.
Ignore him and double down on the sanctions.
We can "negotiate" when the russian tanks are back across the border and in russia

No, the crews can walk back across the border. However all military equipment within the Ukraine is forfeit period. Officers may keep small arms/a pistol, but everything else is surrendered.

Then we can move onto what reparations Russia must pay...


We don't want to embarrass Russia too badly, because this makes men do odd things.  We just want them to GTFO and stayTFO, and that's enough.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Recoil Therapy: SpectroBoy: He's lying.
He's always lying.
Ignore him and double down on the sanctions.
We can "negotiate" when the russian tanks are back across the border and in russia

No, the crews can walk back across the border. However all military equipment within the Ukraine is forfeit period. Officers may keep small arms/a pistol, but everything else is surrendered.

Then we can move onto what reparations Russia must pay...

We don't want to embarrass Russia too badly, because this makes men do odd things.  We just want them to GTFO and stayTFO, and that's enough.


At the very least Russia needs to pay some hefty reparations and return Crimea.
 
ingo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Read what Adam Tooze has to say about Biden's sanctions and reasoning behind them.

https://adamtooze.substack.com/p/chartbook-86-about-those-sanctions

(Adam Tooze is the well-regarded author of several economic history books about WWII.)
 
Dybbuk Schmybbuk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How about the Snake Island response? I'd go with that.
 
Trik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wonder if our soon to be second single term president in a row will be involved?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Why would any Ukrainian go to the capital of Belarus? Belarus declared war against the Ukraine and Belarus troops are murdering Ukrainians


Propagandistic twaddle, as Belarus tries to position itself, nothing more. This is a "serious offer" in much the same way as I get "serious offers" to buy my house, sight unseen, via postcards in the mail from sketchy farkwits.
 
