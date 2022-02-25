 Skip to content
Ukraine now has its own Tiananmen Square 'Tank Man'
    Hero, Ukraine, Russia, Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, Ukrainians, Russian President, FEARLESS Ukrainian, Belarus, Tiananmen Square  
BlueVet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Tanks, tanks alot!
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ww2.kqed.orgView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In that same vein, I want to remind everyone that, for all the posing and concern, the only Western country that is officially at war with Russia is....

Japan.

You go think about that.
 
BigChad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's video of another tank/APC not caring and running over a civilian in a car...
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Too bad we don't make and export A-10s
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sunflower lady still is the boss badass
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just needs a little more "tank boy".  Come on out, Boris.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Save your strength for the guerilla warfare round.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I wonder how Florida Man would have handled that situation.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: In that same vein, I want to remind everyone that, for all the posing and concern, the only Western country that is officially at war with Russia is....

Japan.

You go think about that.


I don't think the Seminoles ever really surrendered either.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ukrainians are some crazy bastards.  Crazier than Russians, even.
 
berylman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a futile gesture unless you drop trousers to the ankles and raise your hands up fearlessly
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
These TikTok challenges are getting out of hand.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
3rd world republipuke
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
When Putin first started to amass troops on the Eastern Ukranian border NATO should have done the same on the Western Ukranian border. NATO could have stopped Putin by using force instead of words and sanctions.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: [Fark user image image 425x719]


Russia doesn't have all of its military assets in this fight because some of them are needed elsewhere. Ukraine on the other hand is all in against Russia and they also have a lot of international support.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: When Putin first started to amass troops on the Eastern Ukranian border NATO should have done the same on the Western Ukranian border. NATO could have stopped Putin by using force instead of words and sanctions.


They'll learn that lesson pretty soon, methinks. They'll wish they had.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

3rd world republipuke: When Putin first started to amass troops on the Eastern Ukranian border NATO should have done the same on the Western Ukranian border. NATO could have stopped Putin by using force instead of words and sanctions.


That's not how defensive treaties work.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm hoping that Ukraine not only has their own Simo Häyhä, but a sh*tload of Simo Häyhäs, ready for action.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: In that same vein, I want to remind everyone that, for all the posing and concern, the only Western country that is officially at war with Russia is....

Japan.

You go think about that.


A. Calling Japan a western country is bizarre at best.
B. They resolved most of their issues during the cold war. A state of war hasn't been recognized since the 50s. The Soviet State not officially existing puts the conflict in the realm of British and Spanish conflict.
C. They got over it.
D. But, it's still Putin.
E. Ugh.
 
Gr3asy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Subby, he's not square, he's supa kewl!
 
Ophaelin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Someone needs to point out to this guy that in China, those were his own countrymen. This is an invading army. He's in a LOT of danger of this not working. But, kudos to him. That takes some serious balls, and I hope he makes it through, because someone needs to buy him some beers after this is all through.
 
