 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBIR Knoxville)   Roane County Sheriff's Office having hard time figuring out if body of man found stuffed in tote along Highway was murdered or just ended up that way of natural causes   (wbir.com) divider line
19
    More: Creepy, Transport, Charlize Theron, The Tote, The Road, Paw Paw Plains Road, According to Jim, Foot, 35-year-old Virginia man's body  
•       •       •

268 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Feb 2022 at 12:26 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's not *completely* ridiculous.

Say someone dies of natural causes, but then someone (mentally ill?) stuffs the body in the tote.

Definitely not the way to bet, but not absolutely out of the question.

So you do a solid forensic investigation, autopsy, the full nine yards.  Get established facts, then theorize.

But, yeah, my money is on murder.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could always be a suicidal prankster who put themselves in the duffel then rolled themselves into traffic. Just to screw with people.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Well, it's not *completely* ridiculous.

Say someone dies of natural causes, but then someone (mentally ill?) stuffs the body in the tote.

Definitely not the way to bet, but not absolutely out of the question.

So you do a solid forensic investigation, autopsy, the full nine yards.  Get established facts, then theorize.

But, yeah, my money is on murder.


Maybe the person who ditched the body is a follower of Marie Kondo.
They got rid of it because it didn't bring them joy anymore.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
there are 8 heads in the other bag.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's stupid.

All that meat should be in a cooler!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Well, it's not *completely* ridiculous.

Say someone dies of natural causes, but then someone (mentally ill?) stuffs the body in the tote.

Definitely not the way to bet, but not absolutely out of the question.

So you do a solid forensic investigation, autopsy, the full nine yards.  Get established facts, then theorize.

But, yeah, my money is on murder.


Someone dies of an overdose and his buddies don't want the cops sniffing around.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Roane County CSI

"Yep.  This guy's dead.  I poked him with a stick three times"
What was the cause of death?
"Not sure.  I'm a-guessing Jesus called him home."
Can you be more specific?
"Not without a better stick, sheriff"
Any other tools?
"Just Hero here."
The cat?
"Yep.  Let's see what Hero says" (cat walks around the corpse.  Meows) He says it was suicide.
Are you sure?
"Yep.  Hero just ate so it was a full cat scan."
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm like 8 feet from the router, and it's struggling now.

7.75
Mbps download
7.64
Mbps upload
Latency: 11 ms
Server: New York
Your Internet speed is fine.
Your Internet connection should be able to handle streaming an HD video. If multiple devices are streaming video at the same time, you may run into some slowdowns.
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
wrong thread. meh.

.... could have been worse. :-)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are they sure it wasn't a goat?
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should have had the facepalm tag...
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: It could always be a suicidal prankster who put themselves in the duffel then rolled themselves into traffic. Just to screw with people.


Happens all the time, I'm sorry to say..
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Well, it's not *completely* ridiculous.

Say someone dies of natural causes, but then someone (mentally ill?) stuffs the body in the tote.

Definitely not the way to bet, but not absolutely out of the question.

So you do a solid forensic investigation, autopsy, the full nine yards.  Get established facts, then theorize.

But, yeah, my money is on murder.

Someone dies of an overdose and his buddies don't want the cops sniffing around.


So, that would be 'not natural causes, but not murder, either'.  Would that be classifiable as 'death by misadventure'?  'death by unnecessary stupidity'?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The best way to tell is the brand of tote. Rubbermaid™ is, beyond a reasonable doubt, the brand of choice for murderers who love Christmas decorations. Rubbermaid even touts this in an ad I saw recently on The Hallmark Channel.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Well, it's not *completely* ridiculous.

Say someone dies of natural causes, but then someone (mentally ill?) stuffs the body in the tote.

Definitely not the way to bet, but not absolutely out of the question.

So you do a solid forensic investigation, autopsy, the full nine yards.  Get established facts, then theorize.

But, yeah, my money is on murder.

Maybe the person who ditched the body is a follower of Marie Kondo.
They got rid of it because it didn't bring them joy anymore.


Yeah, you can only fark a dead body for so long before it gets gross
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Herr Flick's Revenge: Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Well, it's not *completely* ridiculous.

Say someone dies of natural causes, but then someone (mentally ill?) stuffs the body in the tote.

Definitely not the way to bet, but not absolutely out of the question.

So you do a solid forensic investigation, autopsy, the full nine yards.  Get established facts, then theorize.

But, yeah, my money is on murder.

Maybe the person who ditched the body is a follower of Marie Kondo.
They got rid of it because it didn't bring them joy anymore.

Yeah, you can only fark a dead body for so long before it gets gross


Is that based on personal experience?
 
Pert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It happens more often than you might think...

"The MI6 spy found dead in a bag three years ago probably locked himself in the holdall and died as a result of a tragic accident, Scotland Yard has said."

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2013/nov/13/mi6-spy-dead-bag-locked-himself-gareth-williams
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Well, it's not *completely* ridiculous.

Say someone dies of natural causes, but then someone (mentally ill?) stuffs the body in the tote.

Definitely not the way to bet, but not absolutely out of the question.

So you do a solid forensic investigation, autopsy, the full nine yards.  Get established facts, then theorize.

But, yeah, my money is on murder.


Something similar happened around here in December.

Police found a body in a suitcase in the trunk of his own car. Turns out he died of natural causes at home, and one of his roommates decides to hide the body, because he has an outstanding parole violation and didn't want to report the death and have the cops show up.

He did not think his cunning plan all the way through.

Link to story
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.