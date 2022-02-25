 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun) Now THIS is a hero
Original
1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
Holy Fuck!

Balls of steel and a fast track to Valhalla
 
giantmeteor
1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he could even walk to the bridge with balls that big
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
Hold my vodka and watch this... That's a man who knew the importance of giving your life so that others may live, and give them a chance to fight another day.

Ukraine will not go quietly.

Time to act more swiftly in what we can do to help. ALL options with sanctions and SWIFT and everything should be employed now.
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  
I'll hand it to Ukraine. I don't know if the island story is real, or the ghost of Kiev, or this.

But they're getting out good messages to win support.

/I don't know if matters, but propaganda is still a thing
 
hugram
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry
1 hour ago  
I wonder how those freedumb anti-maskers feel about this.
 
Weaver95
1 hour ago  
Putin underestimated the Ukrainians.
 
ajgeek
1 hour ago  
God speed, Skakun. God speed.
 
inglixthemad
1 hour ago  
He did what was necessary. Sad really, that it couldn't be different. I'd rather he was able to make 100 Russians die for Putin than give his own life.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
raerae1980
1 hour ago  
Is it safe to say at this point that Russia has completely lost the narrative on this invasion?   We're going to hear more stories like this about the Ukranians.
 
ToughActinProlactin
1 hour ago  
This is the kind of thing you see in a Hollywood big budget production with the standard 'Tell my wife I love her'. 

What a legend. Good on him for sacrificing for the greater good. May his name be known for generations.
 
Rucker10
1 hour ago  
People are fighting this hard to stop a madman from taking over their country and Republicans are cheering for the madman. Just so we're clear.
 
Weaver95
1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Is it safe to say at this point that Russia has completely lost the narrative on this invasion?   We're going to hear more stories like this about the Ukranians.


Not just the narrative, but the actual invasion seems to be slowing down as well.
 
ModernPrimitive01
1 hour ago  
Imagine being a European politician reading this then deciding that you won't support full sanctions on Russia because it will make your gas prices go up
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Is it safe to say at this point that Russia has completely lost the narrative on this invasion?   We're going to hear more stories like this about the Ukranians.


Not yet - plus, well, we're hearing these stories, you can bet the Russian people aren't.
 
Call the Guy
1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how those freedumb anti-maskers feel about this.


By the time the goobers hear of it, this story will transmogrified into "Antifa suicide-bomber ruins commute of glorious Christian Russian heroes, saints, and tourists"
 
LucasLuminaro
1 hour ago  
Just compare this man to the worshiped by the right Trump.  If Trump had the choice, he would shiat his pants and trip over his own feces while running away like the biatch coward he is.

Not saying that I wouldn't also be a coward.  I most likely would... but I am not worshiped as some sort of god by American imbeciles.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  
They should put up a statue near the bridge when this is all over.
 
stoli n coke
1 hour ago  
This is why Ukraine will win.

Just like when the USSR tried to take over Afghanistan, the Ukrainians, like the Afghans, are fighting for their homes. That means they're willing to go a lot farther than people who are fighting because they were drafted and told to fight.
 
pacified
1 hour ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Imagine being a European politician reading this then deciding that you won't support full sanctions on Russia because it will make your gas prices go up


Don't forget, you need those mortgage payments for the London properties the oligarchs own
 
Corn_Fed
1 hour ago  

Rucker10: People are fighting this hard to stop a madman from taking over their country and Republicans are cheering for the madman. Just so we're clear.


Because at some point, we will need to become Skakuns against them.
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: I'm surprised he could even walk to the bridge with balls that big


He bounced more than he walked really.
 
imbrial
1 hour ago  
unfortunately his giant balls went flying and demolished several buildings in a nearby town
 
Zik-Zak
1 hour ago  
St. Olga would've been proud.

/even if the invaders are technically her descendants
 
Dj Orange Threat
1 hour ago  
my repetitive comment this week:

🇺🇦  And when he gets to Heaven, to Saint Peter he will tell "One more Ukrainian soldier reporting sir, I sent Putin to hell".
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

LucasLuminaro: Just compare this man to the worshiped by the right Trump.  If Trump had the choice, he would shiat his pants and trip over his own feces while running away like the biatch coward he is.


You're just saying that because Mar-A-Lardo, who lived in one of the most secure buildings in the country, hid in an underground bunker because some protestors were in the area.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Is it safe to say at this point that Russia has completely lost the narrative on this invasion?   We're going to hear more stories like this about the Ukranians.


The Russian narrative is that they are liberating Ukraine from a Nazi regime.

In what universe does anyone with an IQ over the average republican believe that?

/I was going to say a two year old but then I remembered reality.
 
stoli n coke
1 hour ago  

pacified: ModernPrimitive01: Imagine being a European politician reading this then deciding that you won't support full sanctions on Russia because it will make your gas prices go up

Don't forget, you need those mortgage payments for the London properties the oligarchs own


What billionaire still has a mortgage? At that point, it's easier to buy the house outright.
 
gopher321
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef
1 hour ago  
Wow. I only thought that happened in movies.
 
Gubbo
1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: pacified: ModernPrimitive01: Imagine being a European politician reading this then deciding that you won't support full sanctions on Russia because it will make your gas prices go up

Don't forget, you need those mortgage payments for the London properties the oligarchs own

What billionaire still has a mortgage? At that point, it's easier to buy the house outright.


Rule #1 of having money - never use your own money
 
Rent Party
1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how those freedumb anti-maskers feel about this.


They will look you dead in the eye and tell you they'd do anything for 'Murica.  Except wear a mask to protect their neighbors.  Or get a vaccine.

That's just one step too far.
 
Smoking GNU
1 hour ago  
Bleed them dry for every inch they take.
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
Oooof. The very qualities that make a person able to do something like that - self-sacrifice for the good of others - are qualities of the kind of people a society never seems to have enough of.

I hope his act of bravery helps his people emerge victorious. It's a victory that's also a loss.

I know this is a "controversial" take that has gotten me branded a "coward" this week by people who watch too many farking movies, but war is bad. It's always bad. Lives are cut short, people are maimed, mental scars are created that will never heal, people are impoverished, things are destroyed and not created - and usually all because one person or one small group of people want to maintain obscene wealth and/or power for themselves. War may be necessary sometimes, and it may even be righteous depending on what side of the conflict you're on... but what it never is, is good.

I'm glad for them for the small, brave, victory - and saddened for their loss of a good person the world is always in too short supply of.
 
kenundrummer
1 hour ago  
What is?  There's no preview.  STOP posting Twitter and MSN links. They suck.
 
Rent Party
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [media2.giphy.com image 352x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


I think you missed the entire point of that scene.   That salute was not out of respect.
 
Fireproof
1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: raerae1980: Is it safe to say at this point that Russia has completely lost the narrative on this invasion?   We're going to hear more stories like this about the Ukranians.

Not yet - plus, well, we're hearing these stories, you can bet the Russian people aren't.


Yeah, Putin never cared about the international narrative, only the domestic Russian one.
 
SpectroBoy
1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: What billionaire still has a mortgage? At that point, it's easier to buy the house outright.


That's not how smart people use money. 

Mortgage rates are low (near historic lows) . You make more investing the money elsewhere and paying the cheap mortgage interest.

SpectroGirl and I could pay our mortgage off right now. And it sure is tempting. But even our well diversified relatively low risk investments have consistently returned a higher rate than we pay on our mortgage.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
1 hour ago  
Much respect, shame about the male pattern baldness.
 
Zenith
1 hour ago  

Weaver95: raerae1980: Is it safe to say at this point that Russia has completely lost the narrative on this invasion?   We're going to hear more stories like this about the Ukranians.

Not just the narrative, but the actual invasion seems to be slowing down as well.


Everyone Has a Plan Until They Get Punched in the Mouth
 
abhorrent1
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

Rent Party: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [media2.giphy.com image 352x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

I think you missed the entire point of that scene.   That salute was not out of respect.


I know. But of all the gifs I found of a salute, that was the closest to respectful.

I wasn't about to post a Full Rimmer for this.
 
Gleeman
1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'll hand it to Ukraine. I don't know if the island story is real, or the ghost of Kiev, or this.

But they're getting out good messages to win support.

/I don't know if matters, but propaganda is still a thing


Yup.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


cbsnews2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Zik-Zak
1 hour ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Much respect, shame about the male pattern baldness.


High speed, low drag.
 
alechemist
1 hour ago  

Rucker10: People are fighting this hard to stop a madman from taking over their country and Republicans are cheering for the madman. Just so we're clear.


And the common folk aren't paying attention or they agree with this disgusting action.
 
X-Geek
1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: I wonder how those freedumb anti-maskers feel about this.


I think they've made their feelings clear.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the live feed shows city lights still on in Kiev and people obeying traffic lights.

Suck it, Vlad.
 
aremmes
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
